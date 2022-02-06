Seems like other libraries won't working with preprocessors, won't maintained actively or didn't have proper licensing.
If you're using SvelteKit, you can setup and install with svelte-add-jest by running:
npx apply rossyman/svelte-add-jest
This library has
peerDependencies listings for
svelte >= 3.
npm install svelte-jester -D
Add the following to your Jest config
{
"transform": {
"^.+\\.svelte$": "svelte-jester"
},
"moduleFileExtensions": ["js", "svelte"]
}
npm install @babel/core @babel/preset-env babel-jest -D
Add the following to your Jest config
"transform": {
"^.+\\.js$": "babel-jest",
"^.+\\.svelte$": "svelte-jester"
}
Create a
.babelrc and add the following
{
"presets": [["@babel/preset-env", { "targets": { "node": "current" } }]]
}
To enable TypeScript support you'll need to setup
svelte-preprocess and
ts-jest.
Install
typescript,
svelte-preprocess, and
ts-jest:
npm install typescript svelte-preprocess ts-jest -D
Create a
svelte.config.js at the root of your project:
const sveltePreprocess = require("svelte-preprocess");
module.exports = {
preprocess: sveltePreprocess({
// ...
}),
};
To learn what options you can pass to
sveltePreprocess, please refer to the documentation.
In your Jest config, enable preprocessing for
svelte-jester, and add
ts-jest as a transform:
"transform": {
"^.+\\.svelte$": [
"svelte-jester",
{
"preprocess": true
}
],
"^.+\\.ts$": "ts-jest"
},
"moduleFileExtensions": [
"js",
"ts",
"svelte"
]
However if you do not want to create a
svelte.config.js at the root of your
project or you wish to use a custom config just for tests, you may pass the
path to the config file to the
preprocess option thus:
"transform": {
"^.+\\.svelte$": [
"svelte-jester",
{
"preprocess": "/some/path/to/svelte.config.js"
}
],
"^.+\\.ts$": "ts-jest"
},
"moduleFileExtensions": [
"js",
"ts",
"svelte"
]
Note that TypeScript supports ES modules, so if you were previously using babel-jest just for ES module transpilation, you can remove babel-jest, babel, and any associated presets and config.
By default, ts-jest will only transpile .ts files though, so if you want to continue using ES modules in .js files, you'll need to configure ts-jest to process .js files as well. To do this, update the file glob above, and follow the instructions in the ts-jest docs.
Preprocessors are loaded from
svelte.config.js or
svelte.config.cjs.
Add the following to your Jest config
"transform": {
"^.+\\.svelte$": ["svelte-jester", { "preprocess": true }]
}
Create a
svelte.config.js file and configure it, see
svelte-preprocess for more information.
In CJS mode,
svelte-jester must start a new a process for each file needing to be preprocessed, which adds a performance overheads.
In ESM mode, this isn't necessary. You can set
NODE_OPTIONS=--experimental-vm-modules and
"extensionsToTreatAsEsm": [".svelte"] to run in ESM mode. However, mocking support is limited, experimental, and undocumented in ESM mode with
unstable_mockModule.
preprocess (default: false): Pass in
true if you are using Svelte preprocessors.
They are loaded from
svelte.config.js or
svelte.config.cjs.
debug (default: false): If you'd like to see the output of the compiled code then pass in
true.
compilerOptions (default: {}): Use this to pass in
Svelte compiler options.
rootMode (default: ""): Pass in
upward to walk up from the transforming file's directory and use the first
svelte.config.js or
svelte.config.cjs found, or throw an error if no config file is discovered. This is particularly useful in a monorepo as it allows you to:
svelte.config.js in workspace folders, and not in the root.
svelte.config.js configurations for individual workspaces.
svelte.config.js in your worktree root (or any directory above the file being transformed) without needing individual
svelte.config.js files in each workspace. Note - this root config file can be overriden if necessary by putting another config file into a workspace folder
The default mode is to load
svelte.config.js or
svelte.config.cjs from the current project root to avoid the risk of accidentally loading a config file from outside the current project folder.
When
upward is set it will stop at the first config file it finds above the file being transformed, but will walk up the directory structure all the way to the filesystem root if it cannot find any config file. This means that if there is no
svelte.config.js or
svelte.config.cjs file in the project above the file being transformed, it is always possible that someone will have a forgotten config file in their home directory which could cause unexpected errors in your builds.
showConsoleLog (default: false): If you'd like to see console.logs of the preprocessors then pass in
true. Otherwise these will be surpressed, because the compiler could complain about unexpected tokens.
maxBuffer (default: 10485760): Sets limit for buffer when
preprocess is true. It defines the largest amount of data in bytes allowed on stdout or stderr for child_process.spawnSync. If exceeded, the child process is terminated and any output is truncated. The default value of 10Mb overrides Node's default value of 1Mb.
"transform": {
"^.+\\.js$": "babel-jest",
"^.+\\.svelte$": ["svelte-jester", {
"preprocess": false,
"debug": false,
"compilerOptions": {},
"rootMode": "",
"maxBuffer": 15000000
}]
}
This package is required when using Svelte with the Testing Library. If you'd like to avoid including implementation details in your tests, and making them more maintainble in the long run, then consider checking out @testing-library/svelte.
Thanks to all contributors, inspired by: