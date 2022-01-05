Infinite Scroll Component to Svelte.
npm i svelte-infinite-scroll
// or
yarn add svelte-infinite-scroll
Note: to use this library in Sapper applications, install as devDependency. Take a look at this link.
Local demo:
git clone https://github.com/andrelmlins/svelte-infinite-scroll.git
cd svelte-infinite-scroll
npm install && npm run dev
An example of how to use the library:
<script>
import InfiniteScroll from "svelte-infinite-scroll";
import allCountries from "./countries.js";
let page = 0;
let size = 20;
let countries = [];
$: countries = [
...countries,
...allCountries.splice(size * page, size * (page + 1) - 1)
];
</script>
<style>
ul {
width: 400px;
max-height: 400px;
overflow-x: scroll;
}
</style>
<ul>
{#each countries as country}
<li>{country.name}</li>
{/each}
<InfiniteScroll threshold={100} on:loadMore={() => page++} />
</ul>
Component props:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
threshold
|number
|0
|Threshold to call loadMore
elementScroll
|node
|-
|Element to bind scroll
window
|bool
|false
|Bind scroll in window
hasMore
|bool
|true
|Tells you if there are more items to load
horizontal
|bool
|false
|Changing orientation
reverse
|bool
|false
|Revese scroll direction
|Event
|Description
loadMore
|Tells you if there are more items to load
Svelte Infinite Scroll is open source software licensed as MIT.