Svelte Infinite Scroll

• • • • •

Infinite Scroll Component to Svelte.

Installation

npm i svelte-infinite-scroll // or yarn add svelte-infinite-scroll

Note: to use this library in Sapper applications, install as devDependency. Take a look at this link.

Local demo:

git clone https://github.com/andrelmlins/svelte-infinite-scroll.git cd svelte-infinite-scroll npm install && npm run dev

Examples

An example of how to use the library:

<script> import InfiniteScroll from "svelte-infinite-scroll" ; import allCountries from "./countries.js" ; let page = 0 ; let size = 20 ; let countries = []; $: countries = [ ...countries, ...allCountries.splice(size * page, size * (page + 1 ) - 1 ) ]; </ script > < style > ul { width : 400px ; max-height : 400px ; overflow-x : scroll; } </ style > < ul > {#each countries as country} < li > {country.name} </ li > {/each} < InfiniteScroll threshold = {100} on:loadMore = {() => page++} /> </ ul >

Another examples

Infinite scroll with requests | Link | Author

Infinite scroll reverse | Link | Author

Properties

Component props:

Prop Type Default Description threshold number 0 Threshold to call loadMore elementScroll node - Element to bind scroll window bool false Bind scroll in window hasMore bool true Tells you if there are more items to load horizontal bool false Changing orientation reverse bool false Revese scroll direction

Events

Event Description loadMore Tells you if there are more items to load

NPM statistics

Download stats for this NPM package.

License

Svelte Infinite Scroll is open source software licensed as MIT.