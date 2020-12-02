openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
si

svelte-imask

by PaulMaly
1.2.0 (see all)

IMask input component and action for Svelte 3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svelte-imask

IMask input component and action for Svelte 3. demo

Usage

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save svelte-imask

Parameters

Any options of imask can be passed to action as options or MaskedComponent via options prop.

Then import MaskedInput component to your Svelte app. options prop will be passed to imask action. Any other props will be assigned to input element itself.

<label>
  <MaskedInput 
    bind:value={tel} 
    options={options} 
    on:complete={complete} 
    name="phone" 
    type="tel"
  />
</label>
 
<script>
  import { MaskedInput } from 'svelte-imask';

  const options = {
        mask: '+{7}(000)000-00-00'
  };
  
  let tel;

  function complete({ detail: imask }) {
    console.log('completed', imask);
  }
</script>

OR import imask action to get full control.

<label>
  <input 
    use:imask={options} 
    on:accept={accept} 
    on:complete={complete} 
    name="phone" 
    type="tel"
  >
</label>
 
<script>
  import { imask } from 'svelte-imask';

  const options = {
        mask: '+{7}(000)000-00-00'
  };

  function accept({ detail: imask }) {
    console.log('accepted', imask);
  }

  function complete({ detail: imask }) {
    console.log('completed', imask);
  }
</script>

Events

  • accept - event fires on input when the value has changed (imask instance in event.detail)
  • complete - event fires when the value is completely filled (imask instance in event.detail)

License

MIT © PaulMaly

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial