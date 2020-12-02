IMask input component and action for Svelte 3. demo

Usage

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save svelte-imask

Parameters

Any options of imask can be passed to action as options or MaskedComponent via options prop.

Then import MaskedInput component to your Svelte app. options prop will be passed to imask action. Any other props will be assigned to input element itself.

< label > < MaskedInput bind:value = {tel} options = {options} on:complete = {complete} name = "phone" type = "tel" /> </ label > < script > import { MaskedInput } from 'svelte-imask' ; const options = { mask : '+{7}(000)000-00-00' }; let tel; function complete ( { detail: imask } ) { console .log( 'completed' , imask); } </ script >

OR import imask action to get full control.

< label > < input use:imask = {options} on:accept = {accept} on:complete = {complete} name = "phone" type = "tel" > </ label > < script > import { imask } from 'svelte-imask' ; const options = { mask : '+{7}(000)000-00-00' }; function accept ( { detail: imask } ) { console .log( 'accepted' , imask); } function complete ( { detail: imask } ) { console .log( 'completed' , imask); } </ script >

Events

accept - event fires on input when the value has changed (imask instance in event.detail )

- event fires on input when the value has changed (imask instance in ) complete - event fires when the value is completely filled (imask instance in event.detail )

License

MIT © PaulMaly