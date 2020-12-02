IMask input component and action for Svelte 3. demo
Install with npm or yarn:
npm install --save svelte-imask
Any options of imask can be passed to action as options or MaskedComponent via
options prop.
Then import
MaskedInput component to your Svelte app.
options prop will be passed to
imask action. Any other props will be assigned to input element itself.
<label>
<MaskedInput
bind:value={tel}
options={options}
on:complete={complete}
name="phone"
type="tel"
/>
</label>
<script>
import { MaskedInput } from 'svelte-imask';
const options = {
mask: '+{7}(000)000-00-00'
};
let tel;
function complete({ detail: imask }) {
console.log('completed', imask);
}
</script>
OR import
imask action to get full control.
<label>
<input
use:imask={options}
on:accept={accept}
on:complete={complete}
name="phone"
type="tel"
>
</label>
<script>
import { imask } from 'svelte-imask';
const options = {
mask: '+{7}(000)000-00-00'
};
function accept({ detail: imask }) {
console.log('accepted', imask);
}
function complete({ detail: imask }) {
console.log('completed', imask);
}
</script>
accept - event fires on input when the value has changed (imask instance in
event.detail)
complete - event fires when the value is completely filled (imask instance in
event.detail)
MIT © PaulMaly