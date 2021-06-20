Svelte Image

Svelte image is a preprocessor which automates image optimization using sharp.

It parses your img tags, optimizes or inlines them and replaces src accordingly. (External images are not optimized.)

Image component enables lazyloading and serving multiple sizes via srcset .

This package is heavily inspired by gatsby image.

Kudos to @jkdoshi for great video tutorial to Svelte Image.

Installation

yarn add svelte-image -D

svelte-image needs to be added as dev dependency as Svelte requires original component source

In your rollup.config.js add image to preprocess section:

import image from "svelte-image" ; svelte({ preprocess : image(), })

And have fun!

< script > import Image from "svelte-image" ; </ script > < Image src = "fuji.jpg" />

Will generate

< img src = "...BwYIChAKCgkJChQODwwQF" alt = "fuji" > < img alt = "fuji" sizes = "(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" srcset = "g/400-fuji.jpg 375w, g/800-fuji.jpg 768w, g/1200-fuji.jpg 1024w" >

Image path

Please note that the library works only with paths from root in Sapper at the moment. <Image src="images/fuji.jpg" /> works the same as <Image src="/images/fuji.jpg" /> .

In reality, based on how Sapper moves the static folder into the root of your project, technically all image paths should probably start with a / to best represent actual paths.

Svelte + Rollup

To use without Sapper, the generated static/g folder needs to be copied to the public folder. Use rollup-plugin-copy in rollup.config.js :

import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte' import image from 'svelte-image' import copy from 'rollup-plugin-copy' export default { ... plugins: [ ... svelte({ ... preprocess: image({...}), }), copy({ targets : [{ src : 'static/g' , dest : 'public' }], }), ] }

Configuration and defaults

Image accepts following configuration object:

const defaults = { optimizeAll : true , imgTagExtensions : [ "jpg" , "jpeg" , "png" ], componentExtensions : [], inlineBelow : 10000 , compressionLevel : 8 , quality : 70 , tagName : "Image" , sizes : [ 400 , 800 , 1200 ], breakpoints : [ 375 , 768 , 1024 ], outputDir : "g/" , publicDir : "./static/" , placeholder : "trace" , webpOptions : { quality : 75 , lossless : false , force : true }, webp : true , trace : { background : "#fff" , color : "#002fa7" , threshold : 120 }, optimizeRemote : true , processFolders : [], processFoldersRecursively : false , processFoldersExtensions : [ "jpeg" , "jpg" , "png" ], processFoldersSizes : false };

Image component props

Standard image tag props.

class default: ""

alt default: ""

width default: ""

height default: ""

c default: "" Class string // deprecated in favor of class

wrapperClass default: "" Classes passed to Waypoint wrapper

placeholderClass default: "" Classes passed to placeholder

threshold default: 1.0 "A threshold of 1.0 means that when 100% of the target is visible within the element specified by the root option, the callback is invoked."

lazy default: true Disables Waypoint.

Following props are filled by preprocessor:

src default: ""

default: "" srcset default: ""

default: "" srcsetWebp default: ""

default: "" ratio default: "100%"

default: "100%" blur default: false

default: false sizes default: "(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px"

Features

Generate and add responsive images

Generate and add responsive images Set base64 placeholder

Set base64 placeholder Optimize normal images using img tag

Optimize normal images using tag Image lazy loading

Image lazy loading Optional SVG trace placeholder

Optional SVG trace placeholder Support WebP

Support WebP Optimize background or whatever images found in CSS

Optimize background or whatever images found in CSS Resolve imported images (only works with string pathnames at the moment)

Optimizing dynamically referenced images

Svelte Image is great at processing all the images that you reference with string literals in your templates. When Sapper pre-processes your files, things like <img src="/images/me.jpg"> and <Image src="/images/you.jpg"/> tell the pre-processor to create optimized versions of the files and rewrite the paths to point to the optimized version.

However, we have no way of knowing the value of any dynamic paths at build time.

< img src = {path} >

The code above is completely useless to our image processor, and so we ignore it.

However, there may be times when you are well aware that you will be, for example, looping over a set of images that will be rendered in <img> tags and you would like the sources to be optimized. We can work around the limitation above by telling the pre-processor to optimize images in specific folders via the processFolders array in the config options.

For example, if your config looks something like this

import image from "svelte-image" ; svelte({ preprocess : image({ sizes : [ 200 , 400 ], processFolders : [ 'people/images' ] }), })

Then, assuming you have the people/images folder populated inside your static folder, you can dynamically build strings that target optimized images like this:

<script> const images = ["lisa", "bart"] .map(person => `/g/people/images/${person}-200.jpg`) </script> {#each images as personImage} <img src={personImage}> {/each}

We will ignore your <img> at build time, but because we processed the entire people/images folder anyway, the images will be available to call at run time.

Development

Run yarn && yarn dev in the /dev directory. This is the source code of demo homepage.

Testing

You can test the preprocessor via yarn test . We are using Jest for that, so you can also pass a --watch flag to test while developing.

Currently, the best way to test the Svelte component is by using it in a separate project and using yarn/npm link. The dev directory tends to have issues keeping in sync with changes to the src in the root of the repo.