Internationalization for Svelte.
svelte-i18n helps you localize your app using the reactive tools Svelte provides. By using stores to keep track of the current
locale,
dictionary of messages and to
format messages, we keep everything neat, in sync and easy to use on your svelte files.
Requirements
>= 11.15.0
Chrome 38+,
Edge 16+,
Firefox 13+,
Opera 25+,
Safari 8+.
<script>
import { _ } from 'svelte-i18n'
</script>
<h1>{$_('page.home.title')}</h1>
<nav>
<a>{$_('page.home.nav', { default: 'Home' })}</a>
<a>{$_('page.about.nav', { default: 'About' })}</a>
<a>{$_('page.contact.nav', { default: 'Contact' })}</a>
</nav>
// en.json
{
"page": {
"home": {
"title": "Homepage",
"nav": "Home"
},
"about": {
"title": "About",
"nav": "About"
},
"contact": {
"title": "Contact",
"nav": "Contact Us"
}
}
}