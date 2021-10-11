Internationalization for Svelte.

svelte-i18n helps you localize your app using the reactive tools Svelte provides. By using stores to keep track of the current locale , dictionary of messages and to format messages, we keep everything neat, in sync and easy to use on your svelte files.

Requirements

Node: >= 11.15.0

Browsers: Chrome 38+ , Edge 16+ , Firefox 13+ , Opera 25+ , Safari 8+ .

<script> import { _ } from 'svelte-i18n' </script> <h1>{$_('page.home.title')}</h1> <nav> <a>{$_('page.home.nav', { default: 'Home' })}</a> <a>{$_('page.about.nav', { default: 'About' })}</a> <a>{$_('page.contact.nav', { default: 'Contact' })}</a> </nav>