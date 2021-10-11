openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
si

svelte-i18n

by Christian Kaisermann
3.3.13 (see all)

Internationalization library for Svelte

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7K

GitHub Stars

681

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

svelte-i18n

Internationalization for Svelte.

svelte-i18n helps you localize your app using the reactive tools Svelte provides. By using stores to keep track of the current locale, dictionary of messages and to format messages, we keep everything neat, in sync and easy to use on your svelte files.

Requirements

  • Node: >= 11.15.0
  • Browsers: Chrome 38+, Edge 16+, Firefox 13+, Opera 25+, Safari 8+.
<script>
  import { _ } from 'svelte-i18n'
</script>

<h1>{$_('page.home.title')}</h1>

<nav>
  <a>{$_('page.home.nav', { default: 'Home' })}</a>
  <a>{$_('page.about.nav', { default: 'About' })}</a>
  <a>{$_('page.contact.nav', { default: 'Contact' })}</a>
</nav>

// en.json
{
  "page": {
    "home": {
      "title": "Homepage",
      "nav": "Home"
    },
    "about": {
      "title": "About",
      "nav": "About"
    },
    "contact": {
      "title": "Contact",
      "nav": "Contact Us"
    }
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial