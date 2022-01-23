Syntax highlighting for Svelte using highlight.js.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add -D svelte-highlight

NPM

npm i -D svelte-highlight

pnpm

pnpm i -D svelte-highlight highlight.js

SvelteKit Set-up

To use this library with SvelteKit, instruct vite to optimize highlight.js/lib/core in your svelte.config.js :

# svelte.config.js export default { kit: { target: "#svelte", + vite: { + optimizeDeps: { + include: ["highlight.js/lib/core"], + }, + }, }, };

Refer to examples/sveltekit for an example set-up.

Usage

There are two ways to apply highlight.js styles:

JavaScript styles injected into the DOM through svelte:head CSS StyleSheets imported using a file loader

Injected Styles

This component exports highlight.js themes in JavaScript. Import the theme from svelte-highlight/styles and inject it using the svelte:head API.

<script> import Highlight from "svelte-highlight"; import typescript from "svelte-highlight/src/languages/typescript"; import github from "svelte-highlight/src/styles/github"; const code = "const add = (a: number, b: number) => a + b;"; </script> <svelte:head> {@html github} </svelte:head> <Highlight language={typescript} {code} />

CSS StyleSheet

Depending on your set-up, importing a CSS StyleSheet in Svelte may require a CSS file loader. Refer to examples/webpack for a sample set-up.

<script> import { Highlight } from "svelte-highlight"; import typescript from "svelte-highlight/src/languages/typescript"; import "svelte-highlight/src/styles/github.css"; const code = "const add = (a: number, b: number) => a + b;"; </script> <Highlight language={typescript} {code} />

Svelte Syntax Highlighting

Use the HighlightSvelte component for Svelte syntax highlighting.

<script> import { HighlightSvelte } from "svelte-highlight"; import github from "svelte-highlight/src/styles/github"; $: code = "<button on:click={() => (count += 1)}>Increment {count}</button>"; </script> <svelte:head> {@html github} </svelte:head> <HighlightSvelte {code} />

The HighlightAuto component invokes the highlightAuto API from highlight.js .

<script> import { HighlightAuto } from "svelte-highlight"; import github from "svelte-highlight/src/styles/github"; $: code = `<style> .body { margin: 0; padding: 0; } <\/style>`; </script> <svelte:head> {@html github} </svelte:head> <HighlightAuto {code} />

Language Targeting

All Highlight components apply a data-language attribute on the codeblock containing the language name.

This is also compatible with custom languages.

See the Languages page for a list of supported languages.

pre [data-language="css"] { }

All Highlight components allow for a tag to be added at the top-right of the codeblock displaying the language name.

The language tag can be given a custom background , color , and border-radius through the custom properties shown.

This is also compatible with custom languages.

It is recommended that you set values for --hljs-background and --hljs-foreground to ensure the langtags remain readable on any theme.

See the Languages page for a list of supported languages.

Defaults:

--hljs-background: inherit

--hljs-foreground: inherit

--hljs-border-radius: 0

<script> import { HighlightAuto } from "svelte-highlight"; $: code = `.body { padding: 0; margin: 0; }`; </script> <HighlightAuto {code} langtag />

pre [data-language="css"] { --hljs-background : linear-gradient (135deg, #2996cf, 80%, white); --hljs-foreground : #fff ; --hljs-radius : 8px ; }

Custom Language

For custom language highlighting, pass a name and register function to the language prop.

Refer to the highlight.js language definition guide for guidance.

<script> import { Highlight } from "svelte-highlight"; import hljs from "highlight.js"; const language = { name: "custom-language", register: (hljs) => { return { /** custom language rules */ }; }, }; </script> <Highlight {language} code="..." />

API

Props

Name Value code string language (only for Highlight ) object { name: string ; register: hljs => object } ...$$restProps (forwarded to the pre element)

Dispatched Events

on:highlight: fired after code syntax is highlighted

<Highlight language={typescript} {code} on:highlight={(e) => { console.log(e.detail.highlighted); // "<span>...</span>" }} />

TypeScript

Svelte version 3.31 or greater is required to use this component with TypeScript.

TypeScript definitions are located in the src folder.

License

MIT