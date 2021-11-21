openbase logo
svelte-grid

by Vahe
5.1.1 (see all)

A responsive, draggable and resizable grid layout, for Svelte.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

949

GitHub Stars

645

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Svelte Grid

Readme

svelte-grid

About

  • 100% Svelte (or vanillajs) - no jQuery, no 3rd party dependencies
  • Compatible with Sapper (SSR Svelte)
  • Draggable widgets
  • Resizable widgets
  • Static widgets
  • Layout can be serialized and restored
  • Responsive breakpoints
  • Limit the minimum and maximum width / height when resizing
  • Provide helper functions
  • Custom dragging
  • Grid gap
  • Soft autoscroll

Installation

via NPM

npm i svelte-grid --save-dev

