A responsive, draggable and resizable grid layout, for Svelte.
Popularity
Downloads/wk
949
GitHub Stars
645
Maintenance
Last Commit
3mos
ago
Contributors
8
Package
Dependencies
0
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
Svelte Grid
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
svelte-grid
About
100% Svelte (or vanillajs) - no jQuery, no 3rd party dependencies
Compatible with Sapper (SSR Svelte)
Draggable widgets
Resizable widgets
Static widgets
Layout can be serialized and restored
Responsive breakpoints
Limit the minimum and maximum width / height when resizing
Provide helper functions
Custom dragging
Grid gap
Soft autoscroll
Installation
via NPM
npm i svelte-grid --save-dev
Alternatives
sgr
svelte-grid-responsive
Responsive grid system based on Bootstrap for Svelte
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
116
svelte-infinitegrid
A module used to arrange card elements including content infinitely on a grid layout.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4
sdg
svelte-data-grid
Lightweight and powerful data grid for svelte
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
28
sdg
sv-data-grid
A smart data grid for Svelte 3
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
sng
svelte-native-grid
A simple component to handle with the css grid, to build pages with less code.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
