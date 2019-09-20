A simple and lightweight official Svelte component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library. svelte-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your Svelte application or project without any hassle.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Requirements

Node.js , NPM/Yarn installed globally in your OS.

, installed globally in your OS. FusionCharts and Svelte installed in your project, as detailed below:

Installation

There are multiple ways to install svelte-fusioncharts component.

Install from NPM

npm install --save svelte-fusioncharts

See npm documentation to know more about npm usage.

Usage

Import svelte-fusioncharts and FusionCharts in your app:

< script > import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts/core' ; import Column2d from 'fusioncharts/viz/column2d' ; import SvelteFC, { fcRoot } from 'svelte-fusioncharts' ; fcRoot(FusionCharts, Column2d); </ script >

Note: This way of import will not work in IE11 and below.

Quick Start

Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using svelte-fusioncharts :

<script> import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; import SvelteFC, { fcRoot } from 'svelte-fusioncharts' ; fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme); const dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]' , subCaption : 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels' , xAxisName : 'Country' , yAxisName : 'Reserves (MMbbl)' , numberSuffix : 'K' , theme : 'fusion' }, data : [ { label : 'Venezuela' , value : '290' }, { label : 'Saudi' , value : '260' }, { label : 'Canada' , value : '180' }, { label : 'Iran' , value : '140' }, { label : 'Russia' , value : '115' }, { label : 'UAE' , value : '100' }, { label : 'US' , value : '30' }, { label : 'China' , value : '30' } ] }; const chartConfigs = { type : 'column2d' , width : 600 , height : 400 , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : dataSource }; </ script > < SvelteFC { ...chartConfigs } />

Render FusionMaps

To render a map, import the FusionMaps module along with the map definition.

<script> import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Maps from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.maps' ; import World from 'fusioncharts/maps/fusioncharts.world' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; import SvelteFC, { fcRoot } from 'svelte-fusioncharts' ; fcRoot(FusionCharts, Maps, World, FusionTheme); const dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Average Annual Population Growth' , subcaption : ' 1955-2015' , numbersuffix : '%' , includevalueinlabels : '1' , labelsepchar : ': ' , entityFillHoverColor : '#FFF9C4' , theme : 'fusion' }, colorrange : { minvalue : '0' , code : '#FFE0B2' , gradient : '1' , color : [ { minvalue : '0.5' , maxvalue : '1.0' , color : '#FFD74D' }, { minvalue : '1.0' , maxvalue : '2.0' , color : '#FB8C00' }, { minvalue : '2.0' , maxvalue : '3.0' , color : '#E65100' } ] }, data : [ { id : 'NA' , value : '.82' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'SA' , value : '2.04' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'AS' , value : '1.78' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'EU' , value : '.40' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'AF' , value : '2.58' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'AU' , value : '1.30' , showLabel : '1' } ] }; const chartConfigs = { type : 'world' , width : 600 , height : 400 , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : dataSource }; </ script > < SvelteFC { ...chartConfigs } />

Working with Events

To attach event callbacks to a FusionCharts component, follow the sample below.

<script> import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; import SvelteFC, { fcRoot } from 'svelte-fusioncharts' ; fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme); const dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]' , subCaption : 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels' , xAxisName : 'Country' , yAxisName : 'Reserves (MMbbl)' , numberSuffix : 'K' , theme : 'fusion' }, data : [ { label : 'Venezuela' , value : '290' }, { label : 'Saudi' , value : '260' }, { label : 'Canada' , value : '180' }, { label : 'Iran' , value : '140' }, { label : 'Russia' , value : '115' }, { label : 'UAE' , value : '100' }, { label : 'US' , value : '30' }, { label : 'China' , value : '30' } ] }, dataplotClickHandler = event => { }, renderCompleteHandler = event => { }; const chartConfigs = { type : 'column2d' , width : 600 , height : 400 , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : dataSource }; </ script > < SvelteFC { ...chartConfigs } on:dataplotClick = {dataplotClickHandler} on:renderComplete = {renderCompleteHandler} />

Working with APIs

To call APIs we will need the chart object. To get the chart object for an SvelteFC component, bind a variable with the chart property of SvelteFC component.

<script> import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; import SvelteFC, { fcRoot } from 'svelte-fusioncharts' ; fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme); let chartObj, dataSource = { "chart" : { "caption" : "Market Share of Web Servers" , "plottooltext" : "<b>$percentValue</b> of web servers run on $label servers" , "showLegend" : "1" , "showPercentValues" : "1" , "legendPosition" : "bottom" , "useDataPlotColorForLabels" : "1" , "enablemultislicing" : "0" , "showlegend" : "0" , "theme" : "fusion" , }, "data" : [{ "label" : "Apache" , "value" : "32647479" }, { "label" : "Microsoft" , "value" : "22100932" }, { "label" : "Zeus" , "value" : "14376" }, { "label" : "Other" , "value" : "18674221" }] }, chartConfig = { type : 'pie2d' , width : '600' , height : '400' , renderAt : 'chart-container' , dataSource }; const sliceDataPlot = ( index, sliceOut = true ) => { chartObj.slicePlotItem(index, sliceOut) }; </ script > < div id = "chart-container" > < SvelteFC { ...chartConfig } bind:chart = {chartObj} /> </ div > < button on:click = {() => { sliceDataPlot(1); }}> Slice out </ button > < button on:click = {() => { sliceDataPlot(1, false); }} > Slice in </ button >

links to help you get started:

Usage and integration of FusionTime

From fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 , You can visualize timeseries data.

Learn more about FusionTime here.

Consider the example below for integration of FusionTime

<script> import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Timeseries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries' ; import SvelteFC, { fcRoot } from 'svelte-fusioncharts' ; fcRoot(FusionCharts, Timeseries); let promise, jsonify = res => res.json(), dataFetch = fetch( 'https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/fusion.store/ft/data/line-chart-with-time-axis-data.json' ).then(jsonify), schemaFetch = fetch( 'https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/fusion.store/ft/schema/line-chart-with-time-axis-schema.json' ).then(jsonify); promise = Promise .all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]); const getChartConfig = ( [data, schema] ) => { const fusionDataStore = new FusionCharts.DataStore(), fusionTable = fusionDataStore.createDataTable(data, schema); return { type : 'timeseries' , width : '100%' , height : 450 , renderAt : 'chart-container' , dataSource : { data : fusionTable, caption : { text : 'Sales Analysis' }, subcaption : { text : 'Grocery' }, yAxis : [ { plot : { value : 'Grocery Sales Value' , type : 'line' }, format : { prefix : '$' }, title : 'Sale Value' } ] } }; }; </ script > < div id = "chart-container" > {#await promise} < p > Fetching data and schema... </ p > {:then value} < SvelteFC { ...getChartConfig ( value )} /> {:catch error} < p > Something went wrong: {error.message} </ p > {/await} </ div >

Useful links for FusionTime

Going Beyond Charts

Explore 20+ pre-built business specific dashboards for different industries like energy and manufacturing to business functions like sales, marketing and operations here.

See Data Stories built using FusionCharts’ interactive JavaScript visualizations and learn how to communicate real-world narratives through underlying data to tell compelling stories.

For Contributors

Clone the repository and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/svelte-fusioncharts.git cd svelte-fusioncharts npm i npm run dev

Run npm run build to create a production build.

Licensing

The FusionCharts Svelte component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.