Readme

svelte-frappe-charts

📈 Svelte bindings for frappe-charts.

Makes it easy to use frappe-charts in your Svelte project.

Installation

yarn add svelte svelte-frappe-charts

npm i -S svelte svelte-frappe-charts

Note: Assumes you are using >= svelte@3.0.0.

Usage

Use the chart in your Svelte project with ease:

<script>
  import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';

  let data = {
    labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
    datasets: [
      {
        values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
      }
    ]
  };
</script>

<Chart data={data} type="line" />

The component API directly matches the the configuration of frappe-charts.

Updating data

There are two ways to update data in a chart: either in adding and removing individual points, or updating the existing data with an entirely new set of data points.

Updating individual data points

addDataPoint

Add a data point to the chart, increasing the length of the dataset.

<script>
  import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';

  let data = {
    labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
    datasets: [
      {
        values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
      }
    ]
  };

  let chartRef;

  function addDataPoint() {
    chartRef.addDataPoint('Wed', [30], 1);
  }
</script>

<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />

<button on:click={addDataPoint}>Add data point</button>

More info on addDataPoint.

removeDataPoint

Remove a data point from the chart, reducing the length of the dataset.

<script>
  import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';

  let data = {
    labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
    datasets: [
      {
        values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
      }
    ]
  };

  let chartRef;

  function removeDataPoint() {
    chartRef.removeDataPoint(3); // Index of the item to remove
  }
</script>

<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />

<button on:click={removeDataPoint}>Remove data point</button>

More info on removeDataPoint.

Updating full data

Update the entire data, including annotations, by passing the entire new data object to update.

<script>
  import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';

  let data = {
    labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
    datasets: [
      {
        values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
      }
    ]
  };

  let chartRef;

  function updateData() {
    data = {
      labels: ['Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday'],
      datasets: [
        {
          values: [300, 380, 275]
        }
      ]
    };
  }
</script>

<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />

<button on:click={updateData}>Update Chart</button>

Chart navigation

Chart navigation can be used when the isNavigable prop is set on the Chart component. Once it is set, the data-select event is propagated and can be handled in Svelte's standard ways (see the Events section of the tutorial and examples, and the API docs).

<script>
  import Chart from "svelte-frappe-charts";

  let data = {
    labels: [ "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", "Mon" ],
    datasets: [
      { values: [ 300, 250, 720, 560, 370, 610, 690, 410, 370, 480, 620, 260, 170, 510, 630, 710 ] },
    ],
  };

  const onDataSelect = (event) => {
    console.log("Data select event fired!", event);
    selected = event;
  };
  let selected;
</script>

<h1>Svelte Frappe charts navigation demo</h1>
<Chart {data} on:data-select={onDataSelect} isNavigable type="bar" />

Exporting charts

You can easily export a chart (see Exporting) as an SVG by storing a reference to the <Chart /> component, and then calling exportChart on it:

<script>
  // ...

  let chartRef;
  const onExport = () => chartRef.exportChart();
</script>

<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />
<button on:click={onExport}>
  Export
</button>

Contributing

Issues and pull requests are greatly welcome!

✌️Created by Dave. Licenced under MIT.

