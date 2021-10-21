Makes it easy to use frappe-charts in your Svelte project.

Installation

yarn add svelte svelte-frappe-charts npm i -S svelte svelte-frappe-charts

Note: Assumes you are using >= svelte@3.0.0 .

Usage

Use the chart in your Svelte project with ease:

<script> import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts'; let data = { labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'], datasets: [ { values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9] } ] }; </script> <Chart data={data} type="line" />

The component API directly matches the the configuration of frappe-charts .

Updating data

There are two ways to update data in a chart: either in adding and removing individual points, or updating the existing data with an entirely new set of data points.

Updating individual data points

addDataPoint

Add a data point to the chart, increasing the length of the dataset.

<script> import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts'; let data = { labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'], datasets: [ { values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9] } ] }; let chartRef; function addDataPoint() { chartRef.addDataPoint('Wed', [30], 1); } </script> <Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} /> <button on:click={addDataPoint}>Add data point</button>

More info on addDataPoint .

removeDataPoint

Remove a data point from the chart, reducing the length of the dataset.

<script> import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts'; let data = { labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'], datasets: [ { values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9] } ] }; let chartRef; function removeDataPoint() { chartRef.removeDataPoint(3); // Index of the item to remove } </script> <Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} /> <button on:click={removeDataPoint}>Remove data point</button>

More info on removeDataPoint .

Updating full data

Update the entire data, including annotations, by passing the entire new data object to update.

<script> import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts'; let data = { labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'], datasets: [ { values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9] } ] }; let chartRef; function updateData() { data = { labels: ['Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday'], datasets: [ { values: [300, 380, 275] } ] }; } </script> <Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} /> <button on:click={updateData}>Update Chart</button>

Chart navigation

Chart navigation can be used when the isNavigable prop is set on the Chart component. Once it is set, the data-select event is propagated and can be handled in Svelte's standard ways (see the Events section of the tutorial and examples, and the API docs).

<script> import Chart from "svelte-frappe-charts"; let data = { labels: [ "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", "Mon" ], datasets: [ { values: [ 300, 250, 720, 560, 370, 610, 690, 410, 370, 480, 620, 260, 170, 510, 630, 710 ] }, ], }; const onDataSelect = (event) => { console.log("Data select event fired!", event); selected = event; }; let selected; </script> <h1>Svelte Frappe charts navigation demo</h1> <Chart {data} on:data-select={onDataSelect} isNavigable type="bar" />

Exporting charts

You can easily export a chart (see Exporting) as an SVG by storing a reference to the <Chart /> component, and then calling exportChart on it:

<script> // ... let chartRef; const onExport = () => chartRef.exportChart(); </script> <Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} /> <button on:click={onExport}> Export </button>

Contributing

Issues and pull requests are greatly welcome!

✌️Created by Dave. Licenced under MIT.