📈 Svelte bindings for frappe-charts.
Makes it easy to use frappe-charts in your Svelte project.
yarn add svelte svelte-frappe-charts
npm i -S svelte svelte-frappe-charts
Note: Assumes you are using
>= svelte@3.0.0.
Use the chart in your Svelte project with ease:
<script>
import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';
let data = {
labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
datasets: [
{
values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
}
]
};
</script>
<Chart data={data} type="line" />
The component API directly matches the the configuration of
frappe-charts.
There are two ways to update data in a chart: either in adding and removing individual points, or updating the existing data with an entirely new set of data points.
Add a data point to the chart, increasing the length of the dataset.
<script>
import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';
let data = {
labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
datasets: [
{
values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
}
]
};
let chartRef;
function addDataPoint() {
chartRef.addDataPoint('Wed', [30], 1);
}
</script>
<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />
<button on:click={addDataPoint}>Add data point</button>
Remove a data point from the chart, reducing the length of the dataset.
<script>
import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';
let data = {
labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
datasets: [
{
values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
}
]
};
let chartRef;
function removeDataPoint() {
chartRef.removeDataPoint(3); // Index of the item to remove
}
</script>
<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />
<button on:click={removeDataPoint}>Remove data point</button>
Update the entire data, including annotations, by passing the entire new data object to update.
<script>
import Chart from 'svelte-frappe-charts';
let data = {
labels: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thurs', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
datasets: [
{
values: [10, 12, 3, 9, 8, 15, 9]
}
]
};
let chartRef;
function updateData() {
data = {
labels: ['Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday'],
datasets: [
{
values: [300, 380, 275]
}
]
};
}
</script>
<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />
<button on:click={updateData}>Update Chart</button>
Chart navigation can be used when the
isNavigable prop is set on the
Chart component.
Once it is set, the
data-select event is propagated and can be handled in Svelte's standard ways (see the Events section of the tutorial and examples, and the API docs).
<script>
import Chart from "svelte-frappe-charts";
let data = {
labels: [ "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", "Mon" ],
datasets: [
{ values: [ 300, 250, 720, 560, 370, 610, 690, 410, 370, 480, 620, 260, 170, 510, 630, 710 ] },
],
};
const onDataSelect = (event) => {
console.log("Data select event fired!", event);
selected = event;
};
let selected;
</script>
<h1>Svelte Frappe charts navigation demo</h1>
<Chart {data} on:data-select={onDataSelect} isNavigable type="bar" />
You can easily export a chart (see Exporting) as an SVG by storing a reference to the
<Chart /> component, and then calling
exportChart on it:
<script>
// ...
let chartRef;
const onExport = () => chartRef.exportChart();
</script>
<Chart data={data} type="line" bind:this={chartRef} />
<button on:click={onExport}>
Export
</button>
Issues and pull requests are greatly welcome!
✌️Created by Dave. Licenced under MIT.