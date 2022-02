Install

yarn add --dev svelte-feather-icons

or use NPM

npm install --save-dev svelte-feather-icons

Usage

< script > import { AirplayIcon, AtSignIcon, ... } from 'svelte-feather-icons' </ script > < AirplayIcon size = "24" /> < AtSignIcon size = "1.5x" />

See all icons and usage here: https://vue-feather-icons.egoist.sh/

Author

This package is completely based on vue-feather-icons