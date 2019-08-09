DEPRECATED — As of Svelte v3, many of these are no longer necessary, and tween and spring are built into the main package

Extra methods for Svelte components.

Usage

Install with npm or yarn...

npm install --save svelte-extras

...then add to your component methods:

< input bind:value = 'newTodo' > < button on:click = 'push("todos", newTodo)' > add todo </ button > < ul > {{#each todos as todo, i}} < li > < button on:click = 'splice("todos", i, 1)' > x </ button > {{todo}} </ li > {{/each}} </ ul > < script > import { push, splice } from 'svelte-extras' ; export default { data : function ( ) { return { newTodo : '' , todos : [ 'add some more todos' ] }; }, methods : { push, splice } }; </ script >

Available methods

push

pop

shift

unshift

splice

sort

reverse

These all work exactly as their Array.prototype counterparts, except that the first argument must be the keypath that points to the array. The following are all examples of keypaths:

component.push( 'todos' , 'finish writing this documentation' ); component.push( 'foo.bar.baz' , 42 ); component.push( 'rows[4]' , cell);

Smoothly tweens key from its current value to the end value. Numerical values (and non-cyclical objects and arrays, as long as their leaf properties are numerical) are automatically interpolated, or you can supply a custom function.

The available options (and default values) are:

delay (0) — the delay in milliseconds before the tween starts

duration (400) — the duration of the tween

easing (x => x) — which easing function to use (see e.g. eases-jsnext))

interpolate (see above) — a function that generators a custom interpolator, for e.g. transitioning strings representing colors. Must take arguments a and b and return a function that takes a value t between 0 and 1

This method returns a promise with an additional abort method. The tween will be aborted automatically if key is updated separately, either by a second tween or via component.set(...) . The promise will not resolve if the tween is aborted.

Similar to tween , except it uses a spring physics simulation rather than a pre-defined easing curve, which gives more natural results in some situations. The end value can be anything you could pass to tween .

The following options must be provided:

stiffness — the spring constant, a value between 0 and 1

damping — the damping coefficient, again between 0 and 1

Figuring out the optimal combination of stiffness and damping typically takes a bit of trial and error. The higher the stiffness, the quicker the motion will be; the lower the damping, the 'springier' it will be.

This method returns a promise that resolves when the simulation is complete — or not at all, if the simulation is aborted by another call to spring(...) or a call to set(...) .

Runs the callback function with two arguments, newValue and oldValue , every time the value of key changes. options can contain two booleans — init , which determines whether to fire the callback immediately (the default) instead of waiting for a change, and defer , which determines whether the callback fires before or after the DOM has updated.

This method used to be built in to Svelte; it's now recommended that you use the onstate and onupdated lifecycle hooks instead.

Exactly the same as observe method, except that it observes nested properties of objects and arrays, rather than the objects themselves. The keypath option is a string like foo.bar (observe the bar property of the foo object) or baz[0] (observe the first member of the baz array).

Observes multiple keys, without firing multiple times when they change simultaneously. keys is an array of keys, while the callback receives two arguments — an array of the new values corresponding to those keys, and an array of the old values. options can include init and defer , like the built-in observe method.

Similar to the built-in get method, except that it gets nested properties of objects and arrays, rather than the objects themselves. The keypath option is a string like foo.bar (get the bar property of the foo object) or baz[0] (get the first member of the baz array).

Similar to the built-in set method, except that it sets nested properties of objects and arrays, rather than the objects themselves. The keypath option is a string like foo.bar (set the bar property of the foo object) or baz[0] (set the first member of the baz array).

If you're using a module bundler that supports tree-shaking, such as Rollup, only the methods your components use will be included in your app.

Universal module definition

If you really need it, a UMD build is available at svelte-extras/dist/svelte-extras.umd.js, and will register itself as svelte.extras . We recommend using a module bundler instead, however.

License

MIT