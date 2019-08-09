tween and
spring are built into the main package
Extra methods for Svelte components.
Install with npm or yarn...
npm install --save svelte-extras
...then add to your component methods:
<input bind:value='newTodo'>
<button on:click='push("todos", newTodo)'>add todo</button>
<ul>
{{#each todos as todo, i}}
<li>
<button on:click='splice("todos", i, 1)'>x</button>
{{todo}}
</li>
{{/each}}
</ul>
<script>
import { push, splice } from 'svelte-extras';
export default {
data: function () {
return {
newTodo: '',
todos: ['add some more todos']
};
},
methods: {
push,
splice
}
};
</script>
These all work exactly as their
Array.prototype counterparts, except that the first argument must be the keypath that points to the array. The following are all examples of keypaths:
component.push('todos', 'finish writing this documentation');
component.push('foo.bar.baz', 42);
component.push('rows[4]', cell);
Smoothly tweens
key from its current value to the
end value. Numerical values (and non-cyclical objects and arrays, as long as their leaf properties are numerical) are automatically interpolated, or you can supply a custom function.
The available options (and default values) are:
a and
b and return a function that takes a value
t between 0 and 1
This method returns a promise with an additional
abort method. The tween will be aborted automatically if
key is updated separately, either by a second tween or via
component.set(...). The promise will not resolve if the tween is aborted.
Similar to
tween, except it uses a spring physics simulation rather than a pre-defined easing curve, which gives more natural results in some situations. The
end value can be anything you could pass to
tween.
The following options must be provided:
Figuring out the optimal combination of stiffness and damping typically takes a bit of trial and error. The higher the stiffness, the quicker the motion will be; the lower the damping, the 'springier' it will be.
This method returns a promise that resolves when the simulation is complete — or not at all, if the simulation is aborted by another call to
spring(...) or a call to
set(...).
Runs the
callback function with two arguments,
newValue and
oldValue, every time the value of
key changes.
options can contain two booleans —
init, which determines whether to fire the callback immediately (the default) instead of waiting for a change, and
defer, which determines whether the callback fires before or after the DOM has updated.
This method used to be built in to Svelte; it's now recommended that you use the
onstate and
onupdated lifecycle hooks instead.
Exactly the same as
observe method, except that it observes nested properties of objects and arrays, rather than the objects themselves. The
keypath option is a string like
foo.bar (observe the
bar property of the
foo object) or
baz[0] (observe the first member of the
baz array).
Observes multiple keys, without firing multiple times when they change simultaneously.
keys is an array of keys, while the callback receives two arguments — an array of the new values corresponding to those keys, and an array of the old values.
options can include
init and
defer, like the built-in
observe method.
Similar to the built-in
get method, except that it gets nested properties of objects and arrays, rather than the objects themselves. The
keypath option is a string like
foo.bar (get the
bar property of the
foo object) or
baz[0] (get the first member of the
baz array).
Similar to the built-in
set method, except that it sets nested properties of objects and arrays, rather than the objects themselves. The
keypath option is a string like
foo.bar (set the
bar property of the
foo object) or
baz[0] (set the first member of the
baz array).
If you're using a module bundler that supports tree-shaking, such as Rollup, only the methods your components use will be included in your app.
If you really need it, a UMD build is available at svelte-extras/dist/svelte-extras.umd.js, and will register itself as
svelte.extras. We recommend using a module bundler instead, however.