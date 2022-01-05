A Svelte component to crop images with easy interactions
This is a rewrite of
react-easy-crop (https://github.com/ricardo-ch/react-easy-crop).
yarn add svelte-easy-crop
or
npm install svelte-easy-crop --save
The Cropper is styled with
position: absoluteto take the full space of its parent. Thus, you need to wrap it with an element that uses
position: relativeor the Cropper will fill the whole page.
<script>
import Cropper from 'svelte-easy-crop'
let image = '/images/dog.jpeg'
let crop = { x: 0, y: 0 }
let zoom = 1
</script>
<Cropper
{image}
bind:crop
bind:zoom
on:cropcomplete={e => console.log(e.detail)}
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
image
|string
|✓
|The image to be cropped.
crop
{ x: number, y: number }
|✓
|Position of the image.
{ x: 0, y: 0 } will center the image under the cropper.
zoom
|number
|Zoom of the image between
minZoom and
maxZoom. Defaults to 1.
aspect
|number
|Aspect of the cropper. The value is the ratio between its width and its height. The default value is
4/3
minZoom
|number
|Minimum zoom of the image. Defaults to 1.
maxZoom
|number
|Maximum zoom of the image. Defaults to 3.
cropShape
|'rect' | 'round'
|Shape of the crop area. Defaults to 'rect'.
cropSize
{ width: number, height: number }
|Size of the crop area (in pixels). If you don't provide it, it will be computed automatically using the
aspect prop and the image size.
showGrid
|boolean
|Whether to show or not the grid (third-lines). Defaults to
true.
zoomSpeed
|number
|Multiplies the value by which the zoom changes. Defaults to 1.
crossOrigin
|string
|Allows setting the crossOrigin attribute on the image.
restrictPosition
|boolean
|Whether the position of the image should be restricted to the boundaries of the cropper. Useful setting in case of
zoom < 1 or if the cropper should preserve all image content while forcing a specific aspect ratio for image throughout the application. Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/1rmqky233q.
This event is the one you should use to save the cropped area of the image. The
detail property is an object with 2 values:
percent: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in percentage of the image dimension
pixels: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in pixels.
Both arguments have the following shape:
const area = {
x: number, // x/y are the coordinates of the top/left corner of the cropped area
y: number,
width: number, // width of the cropped area
height: number, // height of the cropped area
}
yarn
yarn dev
Now, open
http://localhost:5000 and start hacking!