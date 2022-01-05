A Svelte component to crop images with easy interactions

This is a rewrite of react-easy-crop (https://github.com/ricardo-ch/react-easy-crop).

Demo

Features

Supports drag and zoom interactions

Provides crop dimensions as pixels and percentages

Supports any images format (JPEG, PNG, even GIF) as url or base 64 string

Mobile friendly

Installation

yarn add svelte-easy-crop

or

npm install svelte-easy-crop --save

Basic usage

The Cropper is styled with position: absolute to take the full space of its parent. Thus, you need to wrap it with an element that uses position: relative or the Cropper will fill the whole page.

<script> import Cropper from 'svelte-easy-crop' let image = '/images/dog.jpeg' let crop = { x : 0 , y : 0 } let zoom = 1 < /script> <Cropper {image} bind:crop bind:zoom on:cropcomplete={e => console.log(e.detail)} / >

Props

Prop Type Required Description image string ✓ The image to be cropped. crop { x: number, y: number } ✓ Position of the image. { x: 0, y: 0 } will center the image under the cropper. zoom number Zoom of the image between minZoom and maxZoom . Defaults to 1. aspect number Aspect of the cropper. The value is the ratio between its width and its height. The default value is 4/3 minZoom number Minimum zoom of the image. Defaults to 1. maxZoom number Maximum zoom of the image. Defaults to 3. cropShape 'rect' | 'round' Shape of the crop area. Defaults to 'rect'. cropSize { width: number, height: number } Size of the crop area (in pixels). If you don't provide it, it will be computed automatically using the aspect prop and the image size. showGrid boolean Whether to show or not the grid (third-lines). Defaults to true . zoomSpeed number Multiplies the value by which the zoom changes. Defaults to 1. crossOrigin string Allows setting the crossOrigin attribute on the image. restrictPosition boolean Whether the position of the image should be restricted to the boundaries of the cropper. Useful setting in case of zoom < 1 or if the cropper should preserve all image content while forcing a specific aspect ratio for image throughout the application. Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/1rmqky233q.

Events

This event is the one you should use to save the cropped area of the image. The detail property is an object with 2 values:

percent : coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in percentage of the image dimension pixels : coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in pixels.

Both arguments have the following shape:

const area = { x : number, y : number, width : number, height : number, }

Development

yarn yarn dev

Now, open http://localhost:5000 and start hacking!

License

MIT