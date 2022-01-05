openbase logo
svelte-easy-crop

by Valentin Hervieu
1.0.5 (see all)

A Svelte component to crop images with easy interactions

Readme

A Svelte component to crop images with easy interactions

This is a rewrite of react-easy-crop (https://github.com/ricardo-ch/react-easy-crop).

svelte-easy-crop Demo

Demo

Features

  • Supports drag and zoom interactions
  • Provides crop dimensions as pixels and percentages
  • Supports any images format (JPEG, PNG, even GIF) as url or base 64 string
  • Mobile friendly

Installation

yarn add svelte-easy-crop

or

npm install svelte-easy-crop --save

Basic usage

The Cropper is styled with position: absolute to take the full space of its parent. Thus, you need to wrap it with an element that uses position: relative or the Cropper will fill the whole page.

<script>
  import Cropper from 'svelte-easy-crop'

  let image = '/images/dog.jpeg'
  let crop = { x: 0, y: 0 }
  let zoom = 1
</script>

<Cropper
 {image}
 bind:crop
 bind:zoom
 on:cropcomplete={e => console.log(e.detail)}
/>

Props

PropTypeRequiredDescription
imagestringThe image to be cropped.
crop{ x: number, y: number }Position of the image. { x: 0, y: 0 } will center the image under the cropper.
zoomnumberZoom of the image between minZoom and maxZoom. Defaults to 1.
aspectnumberAspect of the cropper. The value is the ratio between its width and its height. The default value is 4/3
minZoomnumberMinimum zoom of the image. Defaults to 1.
maxZoomnumberMaximum zoom of the image. Defaults to 3.
cropShape'rect' | 'round'Shape of the crop area. Defaults to 'rect'.
cropSize{ width: number, height: number }Size of the crop area (in pixels). If you don't provide it, it will be computed automatically using the aspect prop and the image size.
showGridbooleanWhether to show or not the grid (third-lines). Defaults to true.
zoomSpeednumberMultiplies the value by which the zoom changes. Defaults to 1.
crossOriginstringAllows setting the crossOrigin attribute on the image.
restrictPositionbooleanWhether the position of the image should be restricted to the boundaries of the cropper. Useful setting in case of zoom < 1 or if the cropper should preserve all image content while forcing a specific aspect ratio for image throughout the application. Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/1rmqky233q.

Events

on:cropcomplete

This event is the one you should use to save the cropped area of the image. The detail property is an object with 2 values:

  1. percent: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in percentage of the image dimension
  2. pixels: coordinates and dimensions of the cropped area in pixels.

Both arguments have the following shape:

const area = {
  x: number, // x/y are the coordinates of the top/left corner of the cropped area
  y: number,
  width: number, // width of the cropped area
  height: number, // height of the cropped area
}

Development

yarn
yarn dev

Now, open http://localhost:5000 and start hacking!

License

MIT

