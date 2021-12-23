This is a feature-complete implementation of drag and drop for Svelte using a custom action. It supports almost every imaginable drag and drop use-case, any input device and is fully accessible.
It requires very minimal configuration, while offering a rich set of primitives that allow overriding basically any of its default behaviours (using the handler functions).
See full features list below.
Play with this example in the REPL.
The library is production ready, and I am in the process of integrating it into several production systems that will be used at scale. It is being actively maintained. I am doing my best to avoid breaking-changes and keep the API stable.
A custom action allows for a much more elegant API (no slot props thanks god) as well as more control.
If you prefer a generic dnd list component that accepts different child components as your abstraction, you can very easily wrap this library with one (see here).
Pre-requisites: svelte-3
yarn add -D svelte-dnd-action
or
npm install --save-dev svelte-dnd-action
<div use:dndzone="{{items: myItems, ...otherOptions}}" on:consider="{handler}" on:finalize="{handler}">
{#each myItems as item(item.id)}
<div>this is now a draggable div that can be dropped in other dnd zones</div>
{/each}
</div>
<script>
import {flip} from "svelte/animate";
import {dndzone} from "svelte-dnd-action";
let items = [
{id: 1, name: "item1"},
{id: 2, name: "item2"},
{id: 3, name: "item3"},
{id: 4, name: "item4"}
];
const flipDurationMs = 300;
function handleDndConsider(e) {
items = e.detail.items;
}
function handleDndFinalize(e) {
items = e.detail.items;
}
</script>
<style>
section {
width: 50%;
padding: 0.3em;
border: 1px solid black;
/* this will allow the dragged element to scroll the list */
overflow: scroll;
height: 200px;
}
div {
width: 50%;
padding: 0.2em;
border: 1px solid blue;
margin: 0.15em 0;
}
</style>
<section use:dndzone="{{items, flipDurationMs}}" on:consider="{handleDndConsider}" on:finalize="{handleDndFinalize}">
{#each items as item(item.id)}
<div animate:flip="{{duration: flipDurationMs}}">{item.name}</div>
{/each}
</section>
An options-object with the following attributes:
| Name | Type | Required? | Default Value | Description |
| ------------------------- | -------------- | ------------------------------------------------------------ | ------------------------------------------------- | ------------------------------------------------------------ |
|
items | Array<Object> | Yes. Each object in the array has to have an
id property (key name can be overridden globally) with a unique value (within all dnd-zones of the same type) | N/A | The data array that is used to produce the list with the draggable items (the same thing you run your #each block on). The dndzone should not have children that don't originate in
items |
|
flipDurationMs | Number | No |
0 | The same value you give the flip animation on the items (to make them animated as they "make space" for the dragged item). Set to zero or leave out if you don't want animations |
|
type | String | No | Internal | dnd-zones that share the same type can have elements from one dragged into another. By default, all dnd-zones have the same type |
|
dragDisabled | Boolean | No |
false | Setting it to true will make it impossible to drag elements out of the dnd-zone. You can change it at any time, and the zone will adjust on the fly |
|
morphDisabled | Boolean | No |
false | By default, when dragging over a zone, the dragged element is morphed to look like it would if dropped. You can prevent it by setting this option. |
|
dropFromOthersDisabled | Boolean | No |
false | Setting it to true will make it impossible to drop elements from other dnd-zones of the same type. Can be useful if you want to limit the max number of items for example. You can change it at any time, and the zone will adjust on the fly |
|
zoneTabIndex | Number | No |
0 | Allow user to set custom tabindex to the list container when not dragging. Can be useful if you want to make the screen reader to skip the list container. You can change it at any time. |
|
dropTargetStyle | Object<String> | No |
{outline: 'rgba(255, 255, 102, 0.7) solid 2px'} | An object of styles to apply to the dnd-zone when items can be dragged into it. Note: the styles override any inline styles applied to the dnd-zone. When the styles are removed, any original inline styles will be lost |
|
dropTargetClasses| Array<String> | No |
[] | A list of classes to apply to the dnd-zone when items can be dragged into it. Note: make sure the classes you use are global. |
|
transformDraggedElement | Function | No |
() => {} | A function that is invoked when the draggable element enters the dnd-zone or hover overs a new index in the current dnd-zone.
Signature:
function(element, data, index) {}
element: The dragged element.
data: The data of the item from the items array.
index: The index the dragged element will become in the new dnd-zone.
This allows you to override properties on the dragged element, such as innerHTML to change how it displays. If what you are after is altering styles, do it to the children, not to the dragged element itself | |
autoAriaDisabled | Boolean | No |
false | Setting it to true will disable all the automatically added aria attributes and aria alerts (for example when the user starts/ stops dragging using the keyboard).
Use it only if you intend to implement your own custom instructions, roles and alerts. In such a case, you might find the exported function
alertToScreenReader(string) useful. |
|
centreDraggedOnCursor | Boolean | No |
false | Setting it to true will cause elements from this dnd-zone to position their center on the cursor on drag start, effectively turning the cursor to the focal point that triggers all the dnd events (ex: entering another zone). Useful for dnd-zones with large items that can be dragged over small items. |
The action dispatches two custom events:
consider - dispatched whenever the dragged element needs to make room for itself in a new position in the items list and when it leaves. The host (your component) is expected to update the items list (you can keep a copy of the original list if you need to)
finalize - dispatched on the target and origin dnd-zones when the dragged element is dropped into position. This is the event you want to use to save the items to the server for example.
The expectation is the same for both event handlers - update the list of items.
In both cases the payload (within e.detail) is the same: an object with two attributes:
items and
info.
items: contains the updated items list.
info: This one can be used to achieve very advanced custom behaviours (ex: copy on drag). In most cases, don't worry about it. It is an object with the following properties:
trigger: will be one of the exported list of TRIGGERS (Please import if you plan to use): [DRAG_STARTED, DRAGGED_ENTERED, DRAGGED_ENTERED_ANOTHER, DRAGGED_OVER_INDEX, DRAGGED_LEFT, DRAGGED_LEFT_ALL, DROPPED_INTO_ZONE, DROPPED_INTO_ANOTHER, DROPPED_OUTSIDE_OF_ANY, DRAG_STOPPED]. Most triggers apply to both pointer and keyboard, but some are only relevant for pointer (dragged_entered, dragged_over_index and dragged_left), and some only for keyboard (drag_stopped).
id: the item id of the dragged element
source: will be one of the exported list of SOURCES (Please import if you plan to use): [POINTER, KEYBOARD]
You have to listen for both events and update the list of items in order for this library to work correctly.
For advanced use-cases (ex: custom styling for the placeholder element) you might also need to import
SHADOW_ITEM_MARKER_PROPERTY_NAME, which marks the placeholder element that is temporarily added to the list the dragged element hovers over.
For use cases that have recursively nested zones (ex: crazy nesting), you might want to import
SHADOW_PLACEHOLDER_ITEM_ID in order to filter the placeholder out when passing the items in to the nested component.
If you need to manipulate the dragged element either dynamically (and don't want to use the
transformDraggedElement option), or statically targeting it or its children with CSS, you can import and use
DRAGGED_ELEMENT_ID;
If you want screen-readers to tell the user which item is being dragged and which container it interacts with, please add
aria-label on the container and on every draggable item. The library will take care of the rest.
For example:
<h2>{listName}</h2>
<section aria-label="{listName}" use:dndzone="{{items, flipDurationMs}}" on:consider="{handleDndConsider}" on:finalize="{handleDndFinalize}">
{#each items as item(item.id)}
<div aria-label="{item.name}" animate:flip="{{duration: flipDurationMs}}">{item.name}</div>
{/each}
</section>
If you don't provide the aria-labels everything will still work, but the messages to the user will be less informative.
Note: in general you probably want to use semantic-html (ex:
ol and
li elements rather than
section and
div) but the library is screen readers friendly regardless (or at least that's the goal :)).
If you want to implement your own custom screen-reader alerts, roles and instructions, you can use the
autoAriaDisabled options and wire everything up yourself using markup and the
consider and
finalize handlers (for example: unsortable list).
consider (only on drag start) and
finalize (every time the item is moved) events but share only some of the
TRIGGERS. The same handlers should work fine for both.
Board (nested zones and multiple types), scrolling containers, scrolling page
Drag handles, courtesy of @gleuch
Crazy nesting, courtesy of @zahachtah
Maitaining internal scroll poisition on scrollable dragabble
Select multiple elements to drag (multi-drag) with mouse or keyboard
items) MUST HAVE AN ID PROPERTY CALLED
id. You can override it globally if you'd like to use a different key (see below)
items array that is passed in.
Sometimes it is useful to use a different key for your items instead of
id, for example when working with PouchDB which expects
_id. It can save some annoying conversions back and forth.
In such cases you can import and call
overrideItemIdKeyNameBeforeInitialisingDndZones. This function accepts one parameter of type
string which is the new id key name.
For example:
import {overrideItemIdKeyNameBeforeInitialisingDndZones} from "svelte-dnd-action";
overrideItemIdKeyNameBeforeInitialisingDndZones("_id");
It applies globally (as in, all of your items everywhere are expected to have a unique identifier with this name). It can only be called when there are no rendered dndzones (I recommend calling it within the top-level
By default no debug output will be logged to the console. If you want to see internal debug messages, you can enable the debug output like this:
import {setDebugMode} from "svelte-dnd-action";
setDebugMode(true);
If you are using Typescript, you will need to add the following block to your
global.d.ts (at least until this svelte issue is resolved):
declare type DndEvent = import("svelte-dnd-action").DndEvent;
declare namespace svelte.JSX {
interface HTMLAttributes<T> {
onconsider?: (event: CustomEvent<DndEvent> & {target: EventTarget & T}) => void;
onfinalize?: (event: CustomEvent<DndEvent> & {target: EventTarget & T}) => void;
}
}
You may need to edit
tsconfig.json to include
global.d.ts if it doesn't already: "include": ["src/*/", "global.d.ts"].
Then you will be able to use the library with type safety as follows (Typescript gurus out there, improvements are welcome 😄):
<style>
section {
width: 12em;
padding: 1em;
height: 7.5em;
}
div {
height: 1.5em;
width: 10em;
text-align: center;
border: 1px solid black;
margin: 0.2em;
padding: 0.3em;
}
</style>
<script lang="ts">
import {dndzone} from "svelte-dnd-action";
import {flip} from "svelte/animate";
const flipDurationMs = 200;
function handleSort(e: CustomEvent<DndEvent>) {
items = e.detail.items as {id: number; title: string}[];
}
let items = [
{id: 1, title: "I"},
{id: 2, title: "Am"},
{id: 3, title: "Yoda"}
];
</script>
<section use:dndzone="{{items, flipDurationMs}}" on:consider="{handleSort}" on:finalize="{handleSort}">
{#each items as item(item.id)}
<div animate:flip="{{duration:flipDurationMs}}">{item.title}</div>
{/each}
</section>
There is still quite a lot to do. If you'd like to contribute please get in touch (raise an issue or comment on an existing one). Ideally, be specific about which area you'd like to help with. Thank you for reading :)