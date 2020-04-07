SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.
This is a Svelte port for vue-content-loader.
npm i svelte-content-loader --save
yarn add svelte-content-loader
CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as
window.ContentLoader)
<ContentLoader/>
<script>
import ContentLoader from 'svelte-content-loader';
</script>
import {
FacebookLoader,
CodeLoader,
BulletListLoader,
InstagramLoader,
ListLoader
} from 'svelte-content-loader'
ContentLoader is a meta loader while other loaders are just higher-order components of it. By default
ContentLoader only displays a simple rectangle, here's how you can use it to create custom loaders:
<ContentLoader>
<rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="220" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="170" height="10" />
<rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="80" height="10" />
</ContentLoader>
This is also how ListLoader is created.
If you are not using using es6, instead of importing add
<script src="/path/to/svelte-content-loader/index.js"></script>
just before closing body tag.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|number
400
|height
|number
130
|speed
|number
2
|preserveAspectRatio
|string
'xMidYMid meet'
|primaryColor
|string
'#f9f9f9'
|secondaryColor
|string
'#ecebeb'
|uniqueKey
|string
randomId()
|Unique ID, you need to make it consistent for SSR
|animate
|boolean
true
|baseUrl
|string
|empty string
|Required if you're using in your . Defaults to an empty string. This prop is common used as: which will fill the SVG attribute with the relative path.
|primaryOpacity
|number
1
|Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari
|secondaryOpacity
|number
1
|Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari
This is basically a Svelte port for vue-content-loader.
MIT © PaulMaly