Svelte Content Loader for Svelte 3

SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.

Features

This is a Svelte port for vue-content-loader.

Completely customizable: you can change the colors, speed and sizes.

You can use it right now: there are a lot of presets already.

Performance: Tree-shakable and highly optimized bundle. Pure SVG, so it's works without any javascript, canvas, etc. Vanilla JS components.



Install

npm i svelte-content-loader --save

yarn add svelte-content-loader

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as window.ContentLoader )

Usage

< ContentLoader /> < script > import ContentLoader from 'svelte-content-loader' ; </ script >

Built-in loaders

import { FacebookLoader, CodeLoader, BulletListLoader, InstagramLoader, ListLoader } from 'svelte-content-loader'

ContentLoader is a meta loader while other loaders are just higher-order components of it. By default ContentLoader only displays a simple rectangle, here's how you can use it to create custom loaders:

< ContentLoader > < rect x = "0" y = "0" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "250" height = "10" /> < rect x = "20" y = "20" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "220" height = "10" /> < rect x = "20" y = "40" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "170" height = "10" /> < rect x = "0" y = "60" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "250" height = "10" /> < rect x = "20" y = "80" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "200" height = "10" /> < rect x = "20" y = "100" rx = "3" ry = "3" width = "80" height = "10" /> </ ContentLoader >

This is also how ListLoader is created.

If you are not using using es6, instead of importing add

< script src = "/path/to/svelte-content-loader/index.js" > </ script >

just before closing body tag.

API

Props

Name Type Default Description width number 400 height number 130 speed number 2 preserveAspectRatio string 'xMidYMid meet' primaryColor string '#f9f9f9' secondaryColor string '#ecebeb' uniqueKey string randomId() Unique ID, you need to make it consistent for SSR animate boolean true baseUrl string empty string Required if you're using in your . Defaults to an empty string. This prop is common used as: which will fill the SVG attribute with the relative path. primaryOpacity number 1 Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari secondaryOpacity number 1 Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari

Credits

License

MIT © PaulMaly