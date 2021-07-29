Svelte UI components based on the super light-weight chota CSS framework.

Why chota?

When you decide to use Svelte in your projects, you expect very tiny bundles of code.

chota is a super light-weight CSS framework, which adds only ~3kb of gzipped code to your CSS bundle.

Svelte-chota is a UI kit for easily using chota in your Svelte projects.

Documentation

Svelte-chota documentation.

chota documentation.

Installation

You should install two packages:

chota - css framework itself

- css framework itself svelte-chota - Svelte components for chota

npm install -D chota svelte-chota

Then open the app root file (usually App.svelte ) and add chota import at the top of a <script> block:

< script > ... </ script >

Usage

Just import the necessary components from the svelte-chota package in your components:

< script > import {Input,Button} from 'svelte-chota' ; </ script > < Input placeholder = "What do you want?" /> < Button > Find </ Button >

Events handlers

You can use any on:eventname directive with any components:

< script > import {Button} from 'svelte-chota' ; let button_text = 'Hover me' ; </ script > < Button on:mouseenter = { e => button_text="Don't touch me!" } on:mouseleave={ e => button_text="Ok, hover me again" } >{button_text} </ Button >

Attributes

Any attribute can be passed to the component, even the class attribute.