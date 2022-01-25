The awesome carousel component for Svelte 3

Demo

Installation

yarn add svelte-carousel

npm install svelte-carousel

Import component

<script> import Carousel from 'svelte-carousel' < /script>

SvelteKit support

There are several things to keep in mind when svelte-carousel is used with SvelteKit. This is because svelte-carousel is a client-side library and depends on document and window . See more in SvelteKit FAQ.

Install svelte-carousel as a dev dependency. Why as a dev dependency?

yarn add svelte-carousel -D

npm install svelte-carousel -D

Extend kit in svelte.config.js to include the vite property

const config = { kit : { vite : { optimizeDeps : { include : [ 'lodash.get' , 'lodash.isequal' , 'lodash.clonedeep' ] } } } }

Import and use it:

<script> import { onMount } from 'svelte' ; let Carousel; let carousel; onMount( async () => { const module = await import ( 'svelte-carousel' ); Carousel = module .default; }); const handleNextClick = () => { carousel.goToNext() } < /script> <svelte:component this={Carousel} bind:this={carousel} > <div>1</ div> < div > 2 </ div > < div > 3 </ div > </ svelte:component > < button on:click = {handleNextClick} > Next </ button >

Vite support

Extend optimizeDeps.include in vite.config.js

export default defineConfig({ optimizeDeps : { include : [ 'lodash.get' , 'lodash.isequal' , 'lodash.clonedeep' ] } })

Import and use it:

<script> import Carousel from 'svelte-carousel' let carousel; const handleNextClick = () => { carousel.goToNext() } < /script> <Carousel bind:this={carousel} > <div>1</ div> < div > 2 </ div > < div > 3 </ div > </ Carousel > < button on:click = {handleNextClick} > Next </ button >

Props

Prop Type Default Description arrows boolean true Enables next/prev arrows infinite boolean true Infinite looping initialPageIndex number 0 Page to start on duration number 500 Transition duration (ms) autoplay boolean false Enables autoplay of pages autoplayDuration number 3000 Autoplay change interval (ms) autoplayDirection string 'next' Autoplay change direction ( next or prev ) pauseOnFocus boolean false Pauses autoplay on focus (for touchable devices - tap the carousel to toggle the autoplay, for non-touchable devices - hover over the carousel to pause the autoplay) autoplayProgressVisible boolean false Shows autoplay duration progress indicator dots boolean true Current page indicator dots timingFunction string 'ease-in-out' CSS animation timing function swiping boolean true Enables swiping particlesToShow number 1 Number of elements to show particlesToScroll number 1 Number of elements to scroll

Events

pageChange

It is dispatched on page change

Payload field Type Description event.detail number Current page index

<Carousel on :pageChange={ event => console .log( `Current page index: ${event.detail} ` ) } > </ Carousel >

Slots

prev and next

They are used for customizing prev and next buttons.

Slot props:

Prop Type Description showPrevPage function Call it to switch to the previos page showNextPage function Call it to switch to the next page

<Carousel let :showPrevPage let :showNextPage > < div slot = "prev" > </ div > < div slot = "next" > </ div > </ Carousel >

dots

This slot is used for customizing how dots look like.

Slot props:

Prop Type Description currentPageIndex number Represents current page index (start from 0) pagesCount number Total pages amount showPage function Takes index as page to be shown

<Carousel let :currentPageIndex let :pagesCount let :showPage > < div slot = "dots" > </ div > </ Carousel >

Default slot

This slot takes content for the carousel.

Slot props:

Prop Type Description loaded number[] Contains indexes of pages to be loaded. Can be used for lazy loading

<Carousel let :loaded > < div > </ div > </ Carousel >

Methods

goTo

Navigates to a page by index. (pageIndex, options) => Promise<void> .

Arguments:

Argument Type Default Description pageIndex number Page number options.animated boolean true Should it be animated or not

<script> let carousel; function goToStartPage ( ) { carousel.goTo( 0 , { animated : false }) } < /script> <Carousel bind:this={carousel} > <!-- --> </ Carousel> < button class = "button" on:click = {goToStartPage} > Go </ button >

goToPrev

Navigates to the previous page. (options) => Promise<void> .

Arguments:

Argument Type Default Description options.animated boolean true Should it be animated or not

<script> let carousel; function goToPrevPage ( ) { carousel.goToPrev({ animated : false }) } < /script> <Carousel bind:this={carousel} > <!-- --> </ Carousel> < button class = "button" on:click = {goToPrevPage} > Go </ button >

goToNext

Navigates to the next page. (options) => Promise<void> .

Arguments:

Argument Type Default Description options.animated boolean true Should it be animated or not