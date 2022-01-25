The awesome carousel component for Svelte 3
yarn add svelte-carousel
npm install svelte-carousel
Import component
<script>
import Carousel from 'svelte-carousel'
// ...
</script>
There are several things to keep in mind when
svelte-carousel is used with SvelteKit. This is because
svelte-carousel is a client-side library and depends on
document and
window. See more in SvelteKit FAQ.
svelte-carousel as a dev dependency. Why as a dev dependency?
yarn add svelte-carousel -D
npm install svelte-carousel -D
kit in
svelte.config.js to include the
vite property
const config = {
// existing props
kit: {
// existing props
vite: { optimizeDeps: { include: ['lodash.get', 'lodash.isequal', 'lodash.clonedeep'] } }
}
}
<script>
import { onMount } from 'svelte';
let Carousel; // for saving Carousel component class
let carousel; // for calling methods of the carousel instance
onMount(async () => {
const module = await import('svelte-carousel');
Carousel = module.default;
});
const handleNextClick = () => {
carousel.goToNext()
}
</script>
<svelte:component
this={Carousel}
bind:this={carousel}
>
<div>1</div>
<div>2</div>
<div>3</div>
</svelte:component>
<button on:click={handleNextClick}>Next</button>
optimizeDeps.include in
vite.config.js
export default defineConfig({
optimizeDeps: {
include: ['lodash.get', 'lodash.isequal', 'lodash.clonedeep']
}
})
<script>
import Carousel from 'svelte-carousel'
let carousel; // for calling methods of the carousel instance
const handleNextClick = () => {
carousel.goToNext()
}
</script>
<Carousel
bind:this={carousel}
>
<div>1</div>
<div>2</div>
<div>3</div>
</Carousel>
<button on:click={handleNextClick}>Next</button>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
arrows
boolean
true
|Enables next/prev arrows
infinite
boolean
true
|Infinite looping
initialPageIndex
number
0
|Page to start on
duration
number
500
|Transition duration (ms)
autoplay
boolean
false
|Enables autoplay of pages
autoplayDuration
number
3000
|Autoplay change interval (ms)
autoplayDirection
string
'next'
|Autoplay change direction (
next or
prev)
pauseOnFocus
boolean
false
|Pauses autoplay on focus (for touchable devices - tap the carousel to toggle the autoplay, for non-touchable devices - hover over the carousel to pause the autoplay)
autoplayProgressVisible
boolean
false
|Shows autoplay duration progress indicator
dots
boolean
true
|Current page indicator dots
timingFunction
string
'ease-in-out'
|CSS animation timing function
swiping
boolean
true
|Enables swiping
particlesToShow
number
1
|Number of elements to show
particlesToScroll
number
1
|Number of elements to scroll
pageChange
It is dispatched on page change
|Payload field
|Type
|Description
event.detail
number
|Current page index
<Carousel
on:pageChange={
event => console.log(`Current page index: ${event.detail}`)
}
>
<!-- -->
</Carousel>
prev and
next
They are used for customizing prev and next buttons.
Slot props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
showPrevPage
function
|Call it to switch to the previos page
showNextPage
function
|Call it to switch to the next page
<Carousel
let:showPrevPage
let:showNextPage
>
<div slot="prev">
<!-- -->
</div>
<div slot="next">
<!-- -->
</div>
<!-- -->
</Carousel>
dots
This slot is used for customizing how dots look like.
Slot props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
currentPageIndex
number
|Represents current page index (start from 0)
pagesCount
number
|Total pages amount
showPage
function
|Takes index as page to be shown
<Carousel
let:currentPageIndex
let:pagesCount
let:showPage
>
<div slot="dots">
<!-- -->
</div>
<!-- -->
</Carousel>
This slot takes content for the carousel.
Slot props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
loaded
number[]
|Contains indexes of pages to be loaded. Can be used for lazy loading
<Carousel
let:loaded
>
<div>
<!-- -->
</div>
<!-- -->
</Carousel>
goTo
Navigates to a page by index.
(pageIndex, options) => Promise<void>.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Description
pageIndex
number
|Page number
options.animated
boolean
true
|Should it be animated or not
<script>
// ...
let carousel;
function goToStartPage() {
carousel.goTo(0, { animated: false })
}
</script>
<Carousel
bind:this={carousel}
>
<!-- -->
</Carousel>
<button class="button" on:click={goToStartPage}>Go</button>
goToPrev
Navigates to the previous page.
(options) => Promise<void>.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Description
options.animated
boolean
true
|Should it be animated or not
<script>
// ...
let carousel;
function goToPrevPage() {
carousel.goToPrev({ animated: false })
}
</script>
<Carousel
bind:this={carousel}
>
<!-- -->
</Carousel>
<button class="button" on:click={goToPrevPage}>Go</button>
goToNext
Navigates to the next page.
(options) => Promise<void>.
Arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Description
options.animated
boolean
true
|Should it be animated or not
<script>
// ...
let carousel;
function goToNextPage() {
carousel.goToNext({ animated: false })
}
</script>
<Carousel
bind:this={carousel}
>
<!-- -->
</Carousel>
<button class="button" on:click={goToNextPage}>Go</button>