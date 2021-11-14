openbase logo
svelte-canvas

by Daniel Nass
0.7.1 (see all)

🎨 Reactive canvas rendering with Svelte.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

581

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

svelte-canvas

Reactive canvas rendering with Svelte.

Installation

npm install svelte-canvas

Usage

<script>
  import { Canvas, Layer, t } from "svelte-canvas";

  $: render = ({ context, width, height }) => {
    context.fillStyle = `hsl(${$t / 40}, 100%, 50%)`;
    context.beginPath();
    context.arc(($t / 4) % width, ($t / 4) % height, 100, 0, Math.PI * 2);
    context.fill();
  };
</script>

<Canvas width={640} height={640}>
  <Layer {render} />
</Canvas>

More examples:

API

Canvas

Canvas is the top-level element. It's a Svelte wrapper around an HTML <canvas> element.

Parameters

parameterdefaultdescription
width640Canvas width
height640Canvas height
pixelRatiowindow.devicePixelRatioCanvas pixel ratio
stylenullA CSS style string which will be applied to the canvas element
autocleartrueIf true, will use context.clearRect to clear the canvas at the start of each render cycle

Methods

methoddescription
getCanvasReturns a reference to the canvas DOM element
getContextReturns the canvas's 2D rendering context
redrawForces a re-render of the canvas

Events

All DOM events on the <canvas> element are forwarded to the Canvas component, so handling an event is as simple as <Canvas on:click={handleClick}>.

Layer

Layer is a layer to be rendered onto the canvas. It takes two props, setup and render Both take functions with a single argument that receives an object with the properties context, width, and height. context is the 2D rendering context of the parent canvas. width and height are the canvas's dimensions.

setup is optional and is called once at initialization. render is called every time the canvas redraws.

Declaring your render function reactively allows svelte-canvas to re-render anytime the values that the function depends on change.

t

t is a readable store that provides the time in milliseconds since initialization. Subscribing to t within your render function lets you easily create animations.

