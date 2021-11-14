Reactive canvas rendering with Svelte.

Installation

npm install svelte-canvas

Usage

< script > $: render = ({ context, width, height }) => { context.fillStyle = `hsl(${$t / 40 }, 100 %, 50 %)`; context.beginPath(); context.arc(($t / 4 ) % width, ($t / 4 ) % height, 100 , 0 , Math.PI * 2 ); context.fill(); }; </ script > < Canvas width = {640} height = {640} > < Layer { render } /> </ Canvas >

More examples:

API

Canvas

Canvas is the top-level element. It's a Svelte wrapper around an HTML <canvas> element.

Parameters

parameter default description width 640 Canvas width height 640 Canvas height pixelRatio window.devicePixelRatio Canvas pixel ratio style null A CSS style string which will be applied to the canvas element autoclear true If true , will use context.clearRect to clear the canvas at the start of each render cycle

Methods

method description getCanvas Returns a reference to the canvas DOM element getContext Returns the canvas's 2D rendering context redraw Forces a re-render of the canvas

Events

All DOM events on the <canvas> element are forwarded to the Canvas component, so handling an event is as simple as <Canvas on:click={handleClick}> .

Layer

Layer is a layer to be rendered onto the canvas. It takes two props, setup and render Both take functions with a single argument that receives an object with the properties context , width , and height . context is the 2D rendering context of the parent canvas. width and height are the canvas's dimensions.

setup is optional and is called once at initialization. render is called every time the canvas redraws.

Declaring your render function reactively allows svelte-canvas to re-render anytime the values that the function depends on change.

