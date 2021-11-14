Reactive canvas rendering with Svelte.
npm install svelte-canvas
<script>
import { Canvas, Layer, t } from "svelte-canvas";
$: render = ({ context, width, height }) => {
context.fillStyle = `hsl(${$t / 40}, 100%, 50%)`;
context.beginPath();
context.arc(($t / 4) % width, ($t / 4) % height, 100, 0, Math.PI * 2);
context.fill();
};
</script>
<Canvas width={640} height={640}>
<Layer {render} />
</Canvas>
More examples:
Canvas is the top-level element. It's a Svelte wrapper around an HTML
<canvas> element.
|parameter
|default
|description
width
|640
|Canvas width
height
|640
|Canvas height
pixelRatio
window.devicePixelRatio
|Canvas pixel ratio
style
null
|A CSS style string which will be applied to the canvas element
autoclear
true
|If
true, will use
context.clearRect to clear the canvas at the start of each render cycle
|method
|description
getCanvas
|Returns a reference to the canvas DOM element
getContext
|Returns the canvas's 2D rendering context
redraw
|Forces a re-render of the canvas
All DOM events on the
<canvas> element are forwarded to the
Canvas component, so handling an event is as simple as
<Canvas on:click={handleClick}>.
Layer is a layer to be rendered onto the canvas. It takes two props,
setup and
render Both take functions with a single argument that receives an object with the properties
context,
width, and
height.
context is the 2D rendering context of the parent canvas.
width and
height are the canvas's dimensions.
setup is optional and is called once at initialization.
render is called every time the canvas redraws.
Declaring your
render function reactively allows
svelte-canvas to re-render anytime the values that the function depends on change.
t is a readable store that provides the time in milliseconds since initialization. Subscribing to
t within your render function lets you easily create animations.