Svelte integration for Apollo GraphQL.
The following simple example shows how to run a simple query with svelte-apollo.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<Books />
<script>
import { ApolloClient } from "@apollo/client";
import { setClient } from "svelte-apollo";
import Books from "./Books.svelte";
// 1. Create an Apollo client and pass it to all child components
// (uses svelte's built-in context)
const client = new ApolloClient({
/* ... */
});
setClient(client);
</script>
<!-- Books.svelte -->
<script>
import { query } from "svelte-apollo";
import { GET_BOOKS } from "./queries";
// 2. Execute the GET_BOOKS GraphQL query using the Apollo client
// -> Returns a svelte store of promises that resolve as values come in
const books = query(GET_BOOKS);
</script>
<!-- 3. Use $books (note the "$"), to subscribe to query values -->
{#if $books.loading}
Loading...
{:else if $books.error}
Error: {$books.error.message}
{:else}
{#each $books.data.books as book}
{book.title} by {book.author.name}
{/each}
{/if}
# query(document[, options])
Query an Apollo client, returning a readable store of result values.
Uses Apollo's
watchQuery,
for fetching from the network and watching the local cache for changes.
If the client is hydrating after SSR, it attempts a
readQuery to synchronously check the cache for values.
<script>
import { query } from "svelte-apollo";
import { GET_BOOKS } from "./queries";
const books = query(GET_BOOKS, {
// variables, fetchPolicy, errorPolicy, and others
});
function reload() {
books.refetch();
}
</script>
<ul>
{#if $books.loading}
<li>Loading...</li>
{:else if $books.error}
<li>ERROR: {$books.error.message}</li>
{:else}
{#each $books.data.books as book (book.id)}
<li>{book.title} by {book.author.name}</li>
{/each}
{/if}
</ul>
<button on:click="{reload}">Reload</button>
Reactive variables are supported with
refetch:
<script>
import { query } from "svelte-apollo";
import { SEARCH_BY_AUTHOR } from "./queries";
export let author;
let search = "";
const books = query(SEARCH_BY_AUTHOR, {
variables: { author, search },
});
// `books` is refetched when author or search change
$: books.refetch({ author, search });
</script>
Author: {author}
<label>Search <input type="text" bind:value="{search}" /></label>
<ul>
{#if $books.loading}
<li>Loading...</li>
{:else if $books.error}
<li>ERROR: {$books.error.message}</li>
{:else if $books.data}
{#each $books.data.books as book (book.id)}
<li>{book.title}</li>
{/each}
{:else}
<li>No books found</li>
{/if}
</ul>
# mutation(document[, options])
Prepare a GraphQL mutation with the Apollo client, using Apollo's
mutate.
<script>
import { mutation } from "svelte-apollo";
import { ADD_BOOK } from "./queries";
const addBook = mutation(ADD_BOOK);
let title = "";
let author = "";
async function handleSubmit() {
try {
await addBook({ variables: { title, author } });
} catch (error) {
// TODO
}
}
</script>
<form on:submit|preventDefault="{handleSubmit}">
<label for="book-author">Author</label>
<input type="text" id="book-author" bind:value="{author}" />
<label for="book-title">Title</label>
<input type="text" id="book-title" bind:value="{title}" />
<button type="submit">Add Book</button>
</form>
# subscribe(document[, options])
Subscribe using an Apollo client, returning a store that is compatible with
{#await $...}. Uses Apollo's
subscribe.
<script>
import { subscribe } from "svelte-apollo";
import { NEW_BOOKS } from "./queries";
const newBooks = subscribe(NEW_BOOKS);
</script>
{#if $newBooks.loading}
Waiting for new books...
{:else if $newBooks.data}
New Book: {$newBooks.data.book}
{/if}
# restore(document, options)
Restore a previously executed query (e.g. via preload) into the Apollo cache.
<script context="module">
import client from "./client";
import { GET_BOOKS } from "./queries";
export async function preload() {
return {
preloaded: await client.query({ query: GET_BOOKS }),
};
}
</script>
<script>
import { restore } from "svelte-apollo";
export let preloaded;
// Load preloaded values into client's cache
restore(GET_BOOKS, preloaded);
</script>
# setClient(client)
Set an Apollo client for the current component's and all child components' contexts.
<!-- Parent.svelte -->
<script>
import { setClient } from "svelte-apollo";
import client from "./client";
setClient(client);
</script>
# getClient()
Get an Apollo client from the current component's context.
<!-- Child.svelte -->
<script>
import { getClient } from "svelte-apollo";
const client = getClient();
</script>