Svelte integration for Apollo GraphQL.

Example

The following simple example shows how to run a simple query with svelte-apollo.

<!-- App.svelte --> <Books /> <script> import { ApolloClient } from "@apollo/client"; import { setClient } from "svelte-apollo"; import Books from "./Books.svelte"; // 1. Create an Apollo client and pass it to all child components // (uses svelte's built-in context) const client = new ApolloClient({ /* ... */ }); setClient(client); </script>

<!-- Books.svelte --> <script> import { query } from "svelte-apollo"; import { GET_BOOKS } from "./queries"; // 2. Execute the GET_BOOKS GraphQL query using the Apollo client // -> Returns a svelte store of promises that resolve as values come in const books = query(GET_BOOKS); </script> <!-- 3. Use $books (note the "$"), to subscribe to query values --> {#if $books.loading} Loading... {:else if $books.error} Error: {$books.error.message} {:else} {#each $books.data.books as book} {book.title} by {book.author.name} {/each} {/if}

API

# query(document[, options])

Query an Apollo client, returning a readable store of result values. Uses Apollo's watchQuery , for fetching from the network and watching the local cache for changes. If the client is hydrating after SSR, it attempts a readQuery to synchronously check the cache for values.

<script> import { query } from "svelte-apollo"; import { GET_BOOKS } from "./queries"; const books = query(GET_BOOKS, { // variables, fetchPolicy, errorPolicy, and others }); function reload() { books.refetch(); } </script> <ul> {#if $books.loading} <li>Loading...</li> {:else if $books.error} <li>ERROR: {$books.error.message}</li> {:else} {#each $books.data.books as book (book.id)} <li>{book.title} by {book.author.name}</li> {/each} {/if} </ul> <button on:click="{reload}">Reload</button>

Reactive variables are supported with refetch :

<script> import { query } from "svelte-apollo"; import { SEARCH_BY_AUTHOR } from "./queries"; export let author; let search = ""; const books = query(SEARCH_BY_AUTHOR, { variables: { author, search }, }); // `books` is refetched when author or search change $: books.refetch({ author, search }); </script> Author: {author} <label>Search <input type="text" bind:value="{search}" /></label> <ul> {#if $books.loading} <li>Loading...</li> {:else if $books.error} <li>ERROR: {$books.error.message}</li> {:else if $books.data} {#each $books.data.books as book (book.id)} <li>{book.title}</li> {/each} {:else} <li>No books found</li> {/if} </ul>

# mutation(document[, options])

Prepare a GraphQL mutation with the Apollo client, using Apollo's mutate .

<script> import { mutation } from "svelte-apollo"; import { ADD_BOOK } from "./queries"; const addBook = mutation(ADD_BOOK); let title = ""; let author = ""; async function handleSubmit() { try { await addBook({ variables: { title, author } }); } catch (error) { // TODO } } </script> <form on:submit|preventDefault="{handleSubmit}"> <label for="book-author">Author</label> <input type="text" id="book-author" bind:value="{author}" /> <label for="book-title">Title</label> <input type="text" id="book-title" bind:value="{title}" /> <button type="submit">Add Book</button> </form>

subscribe(document[, options])

Subscribe using an Apollo client, returning a store that is compatible with {#await $...} . Uses Apollo's subscribe .

<script> import { subscribe } from "svelte-apollo"; import { NEW_BOOKS } from "./queries"; const newBooks = subscribe(NEW_BOOKS); </script> {#if $newBooks.loading} Waiting for new books... {:else if $newBooks.data} New Book: {$newBooks.data.book} {/if}

# restore(document, options)

Restore a previously executed query (e.g. via preload) into the Apollo cache.

<script context="module"> import client from "./client"; import { GET_BOOKS } from "./queries"; export async function preload() { return { preloaded: await client.query({ query: GET_BOOKS }), }; } </script> <script> import { restore } from "svelte-apollo"; export let preloaded; // Load preloaded values into client's cache restore(GET_BOOKS, preloaded); </script>

# setClient(client)

Set an Apollo client for the current component's and all child components' contexts.

<!-- Parent.svelte --> <script> import { setClient } from "svelte-apollo"; import client from "./client"; setClient(client); </script>

# getClient()

Get an Apollo client from the current component's context.