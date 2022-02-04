openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

svelte-add

by svelte-add
2021.11.2-7.0 (see all)

Easily add integrations and other functionality to Svelte apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

828

GitHub Stars

667

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

./projects/svelte-add/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
catico18 Ratings0 Reviews
developer. designer. maker.
9 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial