Svelte is a new way to build web applications. It's a compiler that takes your declarative components and converts them into efficient JavaScript that surgically updates the DOM.
Svelte is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by fantastic volunteers. If you'd like to support their efforts, please consider:
Funds donated via Open Collective will be used for compensating expenses related to Svelte's development such as hosting costs. If sufficient donations are received, funds may also be used to support Svelte's development more directly.
Pull requests are encouraged and always welcome. Pick an issue and help us out!
To install and work on Svelte locally:
git clone https://github.com/sveltejs/svelte.git
cd svelte
npm install
Do not use Yarn to install the dependencies, as the specific package versions in
package-lock.jsonare used to build and test Svelte.
To build the compiler and all the other modules included in the package:
npm run build
To watch for changes and continually rebuild the package (this is useful if you're using npm link to test out changes in a project locally):
npm run dev
The compiler is written in TypeScript, but don't let that put you off — it's basically just JavaScript with type annotations. You'll pick it up in no time. If you're using an editor other than Visual Studio Code, you may need to install a plugin in order to get syntax highlighting and code hints, etc.
npm run test
To filter tests, use
-g (aka
--grep). For example, to only run tests involving transitions:
npm run test -- -g transition
The source code for https://svelte.dev, including all the documentation, lives in the site directory. The site is built with SvelteKit.
Probably not, but it's possible. If you can't seem to access any
.dev sites, check out this SuperUser question and answer.
Finally I can just build an app instead of spending time configuring CSS-in-JS. Svelte does scoped components the right way, and by writing classic CSS it means less code, and easier onboarding for new developers. Plus, it's super performant, and it's ecosystem has rapidly grown recently. I have switched from React to Svelte and I'm not looking back.
There's a lot of hype around Svelte and can definitely see why. It's got a great developer experience and you're able to get an app up and running so fast ! I built with Svelte as an experiment at work by comparing it with our typical setup for our apps using create-react-app. Our conclusion is that overall, it's more a less similar experience building with React which is a + because it felt like a reasonably low learning curve BUT as soon as we started doing something a bit more complex, that's where we started stumbling a bit and having to look for community help. It wasn't quite as flexible. In the end, we'd be moving away from what we as a group of developers knew very very well for what is shouted about as a performance benefit. I was a little disappointed to find that there was still Svelte code required to run, it didn't compile down to pure pure JS as the documentation promises. Still, to be taking the community by storm and creating competition is very healthy and I'm sure there'll be exchange of ideas between the libraries that can help innovation
Love the new approach to FE development. The syntax is something that you need to get used to, since you won't write javascript but rather svelte (which isn't that much different, you just need to have some things in mind). Only downside that I see right now is the ecosystem, since the package isn't that popular, but hope that will change as it grows in popularity. Did I mention just how fast it is? It's insane. Fascinating what an individual developer can do (i.e. Rich Harris with Svelte or Evan You with Vue) and shake up the frontend space by himself.
Recently gave this a go, and it works alright. Took me a bit to get started because there is no standard CLI and default setup so had to find a setup I liked. It feels flexible and like you have a lot of power but at the same time I'd see myself having very messy files, not sure if that's because everything in the context is exported and not just a default export hash/object with properties. Probably wouldn't use for a prod app yet, but good for PoC or side projects. The docs could use some other form of guides, was a bit hard to follow some times and source maps don't work very well. Used on 1/2021.
I picked up Svelte because I have loads front-loaded data that needs to be quickly filterable, while updating the UI all over the place, without constant database pulls of all that data for each filter modification. Svelte swats it around like a kitten's plaything...something other frameworks didn't do well at all. Since picking it up, I have marveled at how simple it has been to learn. I figured there would be functionality tradeoffs to this simplicity, but that is simply not the case. You can prototype like a champ or you can code a full-fledged production application. The only downside, at this point, is that there are fewer libraries than some of the more mature frameworks. I should add that, in many cases, I've found that this is because Svelte doesn't need them.