openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sve

svelma

by Brian Hann
0.4.5 (see all)

Bulma components for Svelte

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146

GitHub Stars

465

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Svelma

Svelma is a set of UI components for Svelte based on the Bulma CSS framework.

Change Log

Documentation

See docs + demos site here

Quick Start

1. Import svelma and dependencies via npm to your project

$ npm install --save bulma svelma
$ npm install node-sass svelte-preprocess rollup-plugin-postcss --save-dev

2. Add the postcss plugin to your rollup config

// rollup.config.js
import postcss from 'rollup-plugin-postcss'
import preprocess from 'svelte-preprocess'

// ...

export default {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    svelte({
      // ...
      preprocess: preprocess()
    }),

    postcss(),
  }
}

3. Import Bulma's CSS and Svelma components

<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
  import 'bulma/css/bulma.css'
  import { Button } from 'svelma'
</script>

<Button type="is-primary">I'm a Button!</Button>

4. Include Font Awesome icons

From CDN in your HTML page:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.3.1/css/all.css" />

Or as an npm package imported into your root component:

$ npm install --save @fortawesome/fontawesome-free

<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
  import 'bulma/css/bulma.css'
  import '@fortawesome/fontawesome-free/css/all.css'
</script>

SSR

If you are doing server-side rendering with Sapper (or SvelteKit), you'll need to import the .svelte files directly so that your app can compile them, rather than importing from the compiled module.

i.e.:

import Button from 'svelma/src/components/Button.svelte'

instead of

import { Button } from 'svelma'

Inspiration

Much thanks to the Buefy and Svelma2 projects! It provided the inspiration and lots of code examples for this version of Svelma.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial