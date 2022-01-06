Svelma

Svelma is a set of UI components for Svelte based on the Bulma CSS framework.

Change Log

Documentation

See docs + demos site here

Quick Start

1. Import svelma and dependencies via npm to your project

$ npm install --save bulma svelma $ npm install node-sass svelte-preprocess rollup-plugin-postcss --save-dev

2. Add the postcss plugin to your rollup config

import postcss from 'rollup-plugin-postcss' import preprocess from 'svelte-preprocess' export default { plugins : [ svelte({ preprocess : preprocess() }), postcss(), } }

3. Import Bulma's CSS and Svelma components

< script > import 'bulma/css/bulma.css' import { Button } from 'svelma' </ script > < Button type = "is-primary" > I'm a Button! </ Button >

From CDN in your HTML page:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.3.1/css/all.css" />

Or as an npm package imported into your root component:

$ npm install --save @fortawesome/fontawesome-free

< script > import 'bulma/css/bulma.css' import '@fortawesome/fontawesome-free/css/all.css' </ script >

SSR

If you are doing server-side rendering with Sapper (or SvelteKit), you'll need to import the .svelte files directly so that your app can compile them, rather than importing from the compiled module.

i.e.:

import Button from 'svelma/src/components/Button.svelte'

instead of

import { Button } from 'svelma'

Inspiration

Much thanks to the Buefy and Svelma2 projects! It provided the inspiration and lots of code examples for this version of Svelma.