sveld generates TypeScript definitions for Svelte components by statically analyzing their props, events, slots and more. Prop types and signatures can be defined using JSDoc notation. This documentation generator can also emit component documentation in Markdown and JSON output formats.
The purpose of this project is to make third party Svelte component libraries compatible with the Svelte Language Server and TypeScript with minimal effort required by the author. For example, TypeScript definitions may be used during development via intelligent code completion in Integrated Development Environments (IDE) like VSCode.
Carbon Components Svelte uses this library to auto-generate component types and API metadata:
Please note that the generated TypeScript definitions require Svelte version 3.31 or greater.
Given a Svelte component,
sveld can infer basic prop types to generate TypeScript definitions compatible with the Svelte Language Server:
Button.svelte
<script>
export let type = "button";
export let primary = false;
</script>
<button {...$$restProps} {type} class:primary on:click>
<slot>Click me</slot>
</button>
The generated definition extends the official
SvelteComponentTyped interface exported from Svelte.
Button.svelte.d.ts
/// <reference types="svelte" />
import { SvelteComponentTyped } from "svelte";
export interface ButtonProps extends svelte.JSX.HTMLAttributes<HTMLElementTagNameMap["button"]> {
/**
* @default "button"
*/
type?: string;
/**
* @default false
*/
primary?: boolean;
}
export default class Button extends SvelteComponentTyped<
ButtonProps,
{ click: WindowEventMap["click"] },
{ default: {} }
> {}
Sometimes, inferring prop types is insufficient.
Prop/event/slot types and signatures can be augmented using JSDoc notations.
/** @type {"button" | "submit" | "reset"} */
export let type = "button";
/**
* Set to `true` to use the primary variant
*/
export let primary = false;
The accompanying JSDoc annotations would generate the following:
/// <reference types="svelte" />
import { SvelteComponentTyped } from "svelte";
export interface ButtonProps extends svelte.JSX.HTMLAttributes<HTMLElementTagNameMap["button"]> {
/**
* @default "button"
*/
type?: "button" | "submit" | "reset";
/**
* Set to `true` to use the primary variant
* @default false
*/
primary?: boolean;
}
export default class Button extends SvelteComponentTyped<
ButtonProps,
{ click: WindowEventMap["click"] },
{ default: {} }
> {}
sveld uses the Svelte compiler to statically analyze Svelte components exported from a library to generate documentation useful to the end user.
Extracted metadata include:
$$restProps
This library adopts a progressively enhanced approach. Any property type that cannot be inferred (e.g., "hello" is a string) falls back to "any" to minimize incorrectly typed properties or signatures. To mitigate this, the library author can add JSDoc annotations to specify types that cannot be reliably inferred. This represents a progressively enhanced approach because JSDocs are comments that can be ignored by the compiler.
The generated TypeScript definitions for a component extends the
SvelteComponentTyped interface available in svelte version 3.31.
Install
sveld as a development dependency.
yarn add -D sveld
# OR
npm i -D sveld
# OR
pnpm i -D sveld
Import and add
sveld as a plugin to your
rollup.config.js.
// rollup.config.js
import svelte from "rollup-plugin-svelte";
import resolve from "@rollup/plugin-node-resolve";
import sveld from "sveld";
export default {
input: "src/index.js",
output: {
format: "es",
file: "lib/index.mjs",
},
plugins: [svelte(), resolve(), sveld()],
};
When building the library with Rollup, TypeScript definitions will be written to the
types folder by default.
Use the
typesOptions.outDir option to customize the output folder.
For example, specify the following for the output to be emitted to the
dist folder:
sveld({
+ typesOptions: {
+ outDir: 'dist'
+ }
})
The integration folder contains example set-ups:
carbon-components-svelte example
The CLI wraps the Rollup plugin and uses the
"svelte" field defined in your
package.json as the entry point.
npx sveld
Append
--json or
--markdown flags to generate documentation in JSON/Markdown formats, respectively.
npx sveld --json --markdown
You can also use
sveld programmatically in Node.js.
If no
input is specified,
sveld will infer the entry point based on the
package.json#svelte field.
const { sveld } = require("sveld");
const pkg = require("./package.json");
sveld({
input: "./src/index.js",
glob: true,
markdown: true,
markdownOptions: {
onAppend: (type, document, components) => {
if (type === "h1")
document.append("quote", `${components.size} components exported from ${pkg.name}@${pkg.version}.`);
},
},
json: true,
jsonOptions: {
outFile: "docs/src/COMPONENT_API.json",
},
});
TypeScript definitions are outputted to the
types folder by default. Don't forget to include the folder in your
package.json when publishing the package to NPM.
{
"svelte": "./src/index.js",
"main": "./lib/index.mjs",
+ "types": "./types/index.d.ts",
"files": [
"src",
"lib",
+ "types",
]
}
By default, only TypeScript definitions are generated.
To generate documentation in Markdown and JSON formats, set
markdown and
json to
true.
sveld({
+ markdown: true,
+ json: true,
})
@type
Without a
@type annotation,
sveld will infer the primitive type for a prop:
export let kind = "primary";
// inferred type: "string"
Use the
@type tag to explicitly document the type. In the following example, the
kind property has an enumerated (enum) type.
Signature:
/**
* Optional description
* @type {Type}
*/
Example:
/**
* Specify the kind of button
* @type {"primary" | "secondary" | "tertiary"}
*/
export let kind = "primary";
/**
* Specify the Carbon icon to render
* @type {typeof import("carbon-icons-svelte").CarbonIcon}
*/
export let renderIcon = Close20;
@typedef
The
@typedef tag can be used to define a common type that is used multiple times within a component. All typedefs defined in a component will be exported from the generated TypeScript definition file.
Signature:
/**
* @typedef {Type} TypeName
*/
Example:
/**
* @typedef {string} AuthorName
* @typedef {{ name?: AuthorName; dob?: string; }} Author
*/
/** @type {Author} */
export let author = {};
/** @type {Author[]} */
export let authors = [];
@slot
Use the
@slot tag for typing component slots. Note that
@slot is a non-standard JSDoc tag.
Signature:
/**
* @slot {Type} [slot name]
*/
Example:
<script>
/**
* @slot {{ prop: number; doubled: number; }}
* @slot {{ props: { class?: string; } }} description
*/
export let prop = 0;
</script>
<h1>
<slot {prop} doubled={prop * 2} />
</h1>
<p>
<slot name="description" props={{ class: $$props.class }} />
</p>
@event
Use the
@event tag for typing dispatched events. An event name must be specified.
Signature:
/**
* @event {EventDetail} eventname
*/
Example:
/**
* @event {{ key: string }} button:key
*/
export let key = "";
import { createEventDispatcher } from "svelte";
const dispatch = createEventDispatcher();
$: dispatch("button:key", { key });
@restProps
sveld can pick up inline HTML elements that
$$restProps is forwarded to. However, it cannot infer the underlying element for instantiated components.
You can use the
@restProps tag to specify the element tags that
$$restProps is forwarded to.
Signature:
/**
* Single element
* @restProps {tagname}
*
* Multiple elements
* @restProps {tagname-1 | tagname-2 | tagname-3}
*/
Example:
<script>
/** @restProps {h1 | button} */
export let edit = false;
import Button from "../";
</script>
{#if edit}
<Button {...$$restProps} />
{:else}
<h1 {...$$restProps}><slot /></h1>
{/if}
@extends
In some cases, a component may be based on another component. The
@extends tag can be used to extend generated component props.
Signature:
/**
* @extends {<relative path to component>} ComponentProps
*/
Example:
/** @extends {"./Button.svelte"} ButtonProps */
export const secondary = true;
import Button from "./Button.svelte";
@component comments
The Svelte Language Server supports component-level comments through the following syntax:
<!-- @component [comment] -->.
sveld will copy these over to the exported default component in the TypeScript definition.
Example:
<!-- @component
@example
<Button>
Text
</Button>
-->
<button>
<slot />
</button>
Output:
/**
* @example
* <Button>
* Text
* </Button>
*/
export default class Button extends SvelteComponentTyped<ButtonProps, {}, { default: {} }> {}
Refer to the contributing guidelines.