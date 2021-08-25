Build next-generation realtime APIs simply and easily

Install

One command and you're ready to make some killer APIs:

npm install sutro --save

Now, check out the documentation to get started!

Examples

10-LOC ES7 API

const api = { user : { create : async ({ data }) => User.create(data), find : async ({ options }) => User.findAll(options), findById : async ({ userId }) => User.findById(userId), updateById : async ({ userId, data }) => User.updateById(userId, data), replaceById : async ({ userId, data }) => User.replaceById(userId, data), deleteById : async ({ userId }) => User.deleteById(userId) } }

Yields: