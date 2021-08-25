openbase logo
sut

sutro

by Contra
7.2.7 (see all)

Declarative slightly-opinionated API framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build next-generation realtime APIs simply and easily

Install

One command and you're ready to make some killer APIs:

npm install sutro --save

Now, check out the documentation to get started!

Examples

10-LOC ES7 API

const api = {
  user: {
    create: async ({ data }) => User.create(data),
    find: async ({ options }) => User.findAll(options),
    findById: async ({ userId }) => User.findById(userId),
    updateById: async ({ userId, data }) => User.updateById(userId, data),
    replaceById: async ({ userId, data }) => User.replaceById(userId, data),
    deleteById: async ({ userId }) => User.deleteById(userId)
  }
}

Yields:

GET /swagger.json
GET /users
POST /users
GET /users/:userId
PATCH /users/:userId
PUT /users/:userId
DELETE /users/:userId

