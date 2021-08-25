Build next-generation realtime APIs simply and easily
One command and you're ready to make some killer APIs:
npm install sutro --save
Now, check out the documentation to get started!
const api = {
user: {
create: async ({ data }) => User.create(data),
find: async ({ options }) => User.findAll(options),
findById: async ({ userId }) => User.findById(userId),
updateById: async ({ userId, data }) => User.updateById(userId, data),
replaceById: async ({ userId, data }) => User.replaceById(userId, data),
deleteById: async ({ userId }) => User.deleteById(userId)
}
}
Yields:
GET /swagger.json
GET /users
POST /users
GET /users/:userId
PATCH /users/:userId
PUT /users/:userId
DELETE /users/:userId