Susy is Deprecated. It should no longer be used on new projects, and will no longer be receiving any updates.
Susy is a design-agnostic set of tools for creating powerful, custom layouts. We didn't want another grid system full of rules and restrictions — we wanted a power tool for building our own damn systems. Version Three is trimmed down to it's most basic components — functions that can be used to build any grid system.
"I like the idea of grids-on-demand, rather than a strict framework."
– Chris Coyier, CSS Tricks
"Susy and Zendesk have been getting along magically… It’s precisely what you need and nothing more."
— Stephany Varga, Zendesk
"If you’re interested in reading Sass poetry, be sure to look at Susy’s source code!"
— Kitty Giraudel, SitePoint
npm install susy
There are two imports to choose from.
The default
sass/susy comes with
un-prefixed versions of the core API functions.
If you want Susy to be name-spaced,
import
sass/susy-prefix instead.
// un-prefixed functions
@import '<path-to>/susy/sass/susy';
// susy-prefixed functions
@import '<path-to>/susy/sass/susy-prefix';
With eyeglass set up,
you can
@import 'susy';
without providing the npm-modules path.
Make sure
sass-loader is installed:
npm install sass-loader --save-dev
Make sure you have sass-loader enabled in your webpack configuration:
// webpack.config.js
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'sass-loader']
}
]
}
Start using Susy:
/* app.scss */
@import "~susy/sass/susy";
Add a gulp task:
// gulpfile.js
gulp.task('sass', function() {
return gulp.src('scss/*.scss')
.pipe(sass({
outputStyle: 'compressed',
includePaths: ['node_modules/susy/sass']
}).on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/css'));
});
Start using Susy:
/* app.scss */
@import 'susy';
To add Susy to the Sass task,
edit your
Gruntfile.js at the root level of your project
and look for the Sass-related rules.
Add
require: 'susy' inside the options object:
// Gruntfile.js
sass: {
dist: {
options: {
style: 'expanded',
require: 'susy'
},
files: {
'css/style.css': 'scss/style.scss'
}
}
}
Assuming you’ve already installed Susy, it will now be added to the project and will not clash with Yeoman's grunt rules.
Start using Susy:
/* app.scss */
@import 'susy';
You may notice that some functions have a
susy- prefix,
while others only have
su-.
This helps distinguish between the two distinct layers: