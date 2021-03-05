openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

susy

by oddbird
3.0.7 (see all)

Responsive layout toolkit for Sass

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.4K

GitHub Stars

3.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Abandoned

Readme

Power Tools For The Web [Deprecated]

Susy is Deprecated. It should no longer be used on new projects, and will no longer be receiving any updates.

npm version
Build Status

Susy is a design-agnostic set of tools for creating powerful, custom layouts. We didn't want another grid system full of rules and restrictions — we wanted a power tool for building our own damn systems. Version Three is trimmed down to it's most basic components — functions that can be used to build any grid system.

Quotes

"I like the idea of grids-on-demand, rather than a strict framework."
– Chris Coyier, CSS Tricks

"Susy and Zendesk have been getting along magically… It’s precisely what you need and nothing more."
— Stephany Varga, Zendesk

"If you’re interested in reading Sass poetry, be sure to look at Susy’s source code!"
— Kitty Giraudel, SitePoint

Resources

Third-Party Tools

Installation

npm install susy

There are two imports to choose from. The default sass/susy comes with un-prefixed versions of the core API functions. If you want Susy to be name-spaced, import sass/susy-prefix instead.

// un-prefixed functions
@import '<path-to>/susy/sass/susy';

// susy-prefixed functions
@import '<path-to>/susy/sass/susy-prefix';

Using Eyeglass

With eyeglass set up, you can @import 'susy'; without providing the npm-modules path.

Using Webpack

Make sure sass-loader is installed:

npm install sass-loader --save-dev

Make sure you have sass-loader enabled in your webpack configuration:

// webpack.config.js
module: {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.scss$/,
      use: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'sass-loader']
    }
  ]
}

Start using Susy:

/* app.scss */
@import "~susy/sass/susy";

Using Gulp

Add a gulp task:

// gulpfile.js
gulp.task('sass', function() {
  return gulp.src('scss/*.scss')
      .pipe(sass({
          outputStyle: 'compressed',
          includePaths: ['node_modules/susy/sass']
      }).on('error', sass.logError))
      .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/css'));
});

Start using Susy:

/* app.scss */
@import 'susy';

Using Grunt (and Yeoman)

To add Susy to the Sass task, edit your Gruntfile.js at the root level of your project and look for the Sass-related rules. Add require: 'susy' inside the options object:

// Gruntfile.js
sass: {
  dist: {
    options: {
      style: 'expanded',
      require: 'susy'
    },
    files: {
      'css/style.css': 'scss/style.scss'
    }
  }
}

Assuming you’ve already installed Susy, it will now be added to the project and will not clash with Yeoman's grunt rules.

Start using Susy:

/* app.scss */
@import 'susy';

Susy vs Su

You may notice that some functions have a susy- prefix, while others only have su-. This helps distinguish between the two distinct layers:

  • The core grid-math layer is called Su, and is made up of "pure" functions that expect normalized values. This is useful if you prefer argument-syntax to shorthand syntax, or if you are building your own Susy mixins.
  • The upper Susy layer provides syntax-sugar – global defaults, shorthand-parsing, normalization, and a smaller set of common-use functions that call on the core math as necessary. This is the primary API for most users.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Richard CoxBrighton3 Ratings0 Reviews
January 11, 2021
TomGalla1118 Ratings140 Reviews
Passionate frontend and backend developer. 24/7⏰
November 17, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial