Susy is a design-agnostic set of tools for creating powerful, custom layouts. We didn't want another grid system full of rules and restrictions — we wanted a power tool for building our own damn systems. Version Three is trimmed down to it's most basic components — functions that can be used to build any grid system.

Installation

npm install susy

There are two imports to choose from. The default sass/susy comes with un-prefixed versions of the core API functions. If you want Susy to be name-spaced, import sass/susy-prefix instead.

@ import '<path-to>/susy/sass/susy' ; @ import '<path-to>/susy/sass/susy-prefix' ;

With eyeglass set up, you can @import 'susy'; without providing the npm-modules path.

Using Webpack

Make sure sass-loader is installed:

npm install sass-loader --save-dev

Make sure you have sass-loader enabled in your webpack configuration:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , 'sass-loader' ] } ] }

Start using Susy:

@ import "~susy/sass/susy" ;

Using Gulp

Add a gulp task:

gulp.task( 'sass' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'scss/*.scss' ) .pipe(sass({ outputStyle : 'compressed' , includePaths : [ 'node_modules/susy/sass' ] }).on( 'error' , sass.logError)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/css' )); });

Start using Susy:

@ import 'susy' ;

Using Grunt (and Yeoman)

To add Susy to the Sass task, edit your Gruntfile.js at the root level of your project and look for the Sass-related rules. Add require: 'susy' inside the options object:

sass : { dist : { options : { style : 'expanded' , require : 'susy' }, files : { 'css/style.css' : 'scss/style.scss' } } }

Assuming you’ve already installed Susy, it will now be added to the project and will not clash with Yeoman's grunt rules.

Start using Susy:

@ import 'susy' ;

Susy vs Su

You may notice that some functions have a susy- prefix, while others only have su- . This helps distinguish between the two distinct layers: