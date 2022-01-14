npm install suspend-react

This library integrates your async ops into React suspense. Error-handling & loading states are handled at the parental level. The individual component functions similar to async/await in Javascript.

Chain your operations synchronously

No useEffect/setState hassle

No checking for the presence of your data

All React versions >= 16.6

import { Suspense } from 'react' import { suspend } from 'suspend-react' function Post ( { id, version } ) { const data = suspend( async ( ) => { const res = await fetch( `https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/ ${version} /item/ ${id} .json` ) return await res.json() }, [id, version]) return < div > {data.title} by {data.by} </ div > } function App ( ) { return ( < Suspense fallback = { < div > loading... </ div > }> < Post id = {1000} version = "v0" /> </ Suspense > ) }

API

const result = suspend( ( ...keys ) => Promise <any>, keys : any[], config)

When you call suspend it yields control back to React and the render-phase is aborted. It will resume once your promise resolves. For this to work you need to wrap it into a <React.Suspense> boundary, which requires you to set a fallback (which can be null ).

The dependencies/keys act as cache-keys, use as many as you want. If an entry is already in cache, calling suspend with the same keys will return it immediately, without breaking the render-phasse. Cache access is similar to useMemo but across the component tree. The first-arg function has to return a thenable (async function or a promise), it receives the keys as arguments. suspend will return the resolved value, not a promise! This is guaranteed, you do not have to check for validity. Errors will bubble up to the nearest error-boundary.

Config

Both suspend and preload can optionally reveive a config object,

The lifespan prop allows you to invalidate items over time, it defaults to 0 (keep-alive forever).

suspend(fn, keys, { lifespan : 60000 })

Equality function

The equal prop customizes key validation, it defaults to (a, b) => a === b (reference equality).

import equal from 'fast-deep-equal' suspend(fn, keys, { equal })

Preloading

import { preload } from 'suspend-react' async function fetchFromHN ( id, version ) { const res = await fetch( `https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/ ${version} /item/ ${id} .json` ) return await res.json() } preload(fetchFromHN, [ 1000 , 'v0' ])

Cache busting

import { clear } from 'suspend-react' clear() clear([ 1000 , 'v0' ])

Peeking into entries outside of suspense

import { peek } from 'suspend-react' peek([ 1000 , 'v0' ])

Typescript

Correct types will be inferred automatically.

React 18

Suspense, as is, has been a stable part of React since 16.6, but React will likely add some interesting caching and cache busting APIs that could allow you to define cache boundaries declaratively. Expect these to be work for suspend-react once they come out.

Demos

Fetching posts from hacker-news: codesandbox

Infinite list: codesandbox