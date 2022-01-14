npm install suspend-react
This library integrates your async ops into React suspense. Error-handling & loading states are handled at the parental level. The individual component functions similar to async/await in Javascript.
import { Suspense } from 'react'
import { suspend } from 'suspend-react'
function Post({ id, version }) {
const data = suspend(async (/*id, version*/) => {
const res = await fetch(`https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/${version}/item/${id}.json`)
return await res.json()
}, [id, version])
return <div>{data.title} by {data.by}</div>
}
function App() {
return (
<Suspense fallback={<div>loading...</div>}>
<Post id={1000} version="v0" />
</Suspense>
)
}
const result = suspend((...keys) => Promise<any>, keys: any[], config)
When you call
suspend it yields control back to React and the render-phase is aborted. It will resume once your promise resolves. For this to work you need to wrap it into a
<React.Suspense> boundary, which requires you to set a fallback (which can be
null).
The dependencies/keys act as cache-keys, use as many as you want. If an entry is already in cache, calling
suspend with the same keys will return it immediately, without breaking the render-phasse. Cache access is similar to useMemo but across the component tree. The first-arg function has to return a thenable (async function or a promise), it receives the keys as arguments.
suspend will return the resolved value, not a promise! This is guaranteed, you do not have to check for validity. Errors will bubble up to the nearest error-boundary.
Both
suspend and
preload can optionally reveive a config object,
The
lifespan prop allows you to invalidate items over time, it defaults to
0 (keep-alive forever).
// Keep cached item alive for one minute
suspend(fn, keys, { lifespan: 60000 })
The
equal prop customizes key validation, it defaults to
(a, b) => a === b (reference equality).
import equal from 'fast-deep-equal'
// Validate keys deeply
suspend(fn, keys, { equal })
import { preload } from 'suspend-react'
async function fetchFromHN(id, version) {
const res = await fetch(`https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/${version}/item/${id}.json`)
return await res.json()
}
preload(fetchFromHN, [1000, 'v0'])
import { clear } from 'suspend-react'
// Clear all cached entries
clear()
// Clear a specific entry
clear([1000, 'v0'])
import { peek } from 'suspend-react'
// This will either return the value (without suspense!) or undefined
peek([1000, 'v0'])
Correct types will be inferred automatically.
Suspense, as is, has been a stable part of React since 16.6, but React will likely add some interesting caching and cache busting APIs that could allow you to define cache boundaries declaratively. Expect these to be work for suspend-react once they come out.
Fetching posts from hacker-news: codesandbox
Infinite list: codesandbox