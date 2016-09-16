Susanin

Susanin is a routing library which can be used in any JavaScript environments.

Getting Started

susanin.js - uncompressed source code with comments

- uncompressed source code with comments susanin.min.js - compressed code

In the browsers just include the file in your document:

< script src = "/path/to/susanin.min.js" > </ script >

You can install Susanin on Node.js using NPM:

npm install susanin

Examples

The simplest:

var route = Susanin.Route( '/products' ); console .log(route.match( '/produc' )); console .log(route.match( '/products' ));

More complex, with a param in pattern:

var route = Susanin.Route( '/products/<id>' ); console .log(route.match( '/products' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/321' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/321?id=123' ));

With query params in path:

var route = Susanin.Route( '/products' ); console .log(route.match( '/products?id=321&category=shoes&category=new' ));

With an optional group:

var route = Susanin.Route( '/products(/<id>)' )); console .log(route.match( '/products' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/321' ));

With a default value of param:

var route = Susanin.Route({ pattern : '/products(/<id>)' , defaults : { id : '123' } }); console .log(route.match( '/products' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/321' ));

If you want to specify a regexp for param:

var route = Susanin.Route({ pattern : '/products(/<id>)' , defaults : { id : '123' }, conditions : { id : '\\d{3,4}' } }); console .log(route.match( '/products' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/321' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/a321' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/32' ));

The most complex:

var route = Susanin.Route({ pattern : '/products(/<category>(/<id>))(/)' , defaults : { category : 'shoes' , id : '123' }, conditions : { category : [ 'shoes' , 'jeans' , 'shirt' ], id : '\\d{3,4}' } }); console .log(route.match( '/prod' )); console .log(route.match( '/products' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/jeans' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/skirt' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/shirt/321' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/shirt/32' )); console .log(route.match( '/products/shoes/' ));

You can bind any data with a route and match on these:

var route = Susanin.Route({ pattern : '/products/<category>' , data : { method : 'GET' , controller : 'products' } }); console .log(route.getData()); console .log(route.match({ method : 'POST' }); console .log(route.match({ method : 'GET' }); console .log(route.match({ path : '/products/shoes' , method : 'GET' });

Set of routes:

var susanin = Susanin(); susanin.addRoute( '/contacts' ); susanin.addRoute( '/products/<category>' ); susanin.addRoute({ pattern : '/(<controller>(/<action>(/<id>)))' , defaults : { controller : 'index' , action : 'build' } }); console .log(susanin.findFirst( '/' )); console .log(susanin.findFirst( '/products' )); console .log(susanin.findFirst( '/products/shoes' ));

Susanin can build a path: