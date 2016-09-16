Susanin is a routing library which can be used in any JavaScript environments.
susanin.js - uncompressed source code with comments
susanin.min.js - compressed code
In the browsers just include the file in your document:
<script src="/path/to/susanin.min.js"></script>
You can install Susanin on Node.js using NPM:
npm install susanin
var route = Susanin.Route('/products');
console.log(route.match('/produc')); // => null
console.log(route.match('/products')); // => {}
var route = Susanin.Route('/products/<id>');
console.log(route.match('/products')); // => null
console.log(route.match('/products/321')); // => { id : '321' }
console.log(route.match('/products/321?id=123')); // => { id : '321' }
var route = Susanin.Route('/products');
console.log(route.match('/products?id=321&category=shoes&category=new'));
// => { id : '321', category : [ 'shoes', 'new' ] }
var route = Susanin.Route('/products(/<id>)'));
console.log(route.match('/products')); // => {}
console.log(route.match('/products/321')); // => { id : '321' }
var route = Susanin.Route({
pattern : '/products(/<id>)',
defaults : {
id : '123'
}
});
console.log(route.match('/products')); // => { id : '123' }
console.log(route.match('/products/321')); // => { id : '321' }
var route = Susanin.Route({
pattern : '/products(/<id>)',
defaults : {
id : '123'
},
conditions : {
id : '\\d{3,4}'
}
});
console.log(route.match('/products')); // => { id : '123' }
console.log(route.match('/products/321')); // => { id : '321' }
console.log(route.match('/products/a321')); // => null
console.log(route.match('/products/32')); // => null
var route = Susanin.Route({
pattern : '/products(/<category>(/<id>))(/)',
defaults : {
category : 'shoes',
id : '123'
},
conditions : {
category : [ 'shoes', 'jeans', 'shirt' ],
id : '\\d{3,4}'
}
});
console.log(route.match('/prod')); // => null
console.log(route.match('/products')); // => { category : 'shoes', id : '123' }
console.log(route.match('/products/')); // => { category : 'shoes', id : '123' }
console.log(route.match('/products/jeans')); // => { category : 'jeans', id : '123' }
console.log(route.match('/products/skirt')); // => null
console.log(route.match('/products/shirt/321')); // => { category : 'shirt', id : '321' }
console.log(route.match('/products/shirt/32')); // => null
console.log(route.match('/products/shoes/')); // => { category : 'shoes', id : '123' }
var route = Susanin.Route({
pattern : '/products/<category>',
data : {
method : 'GET',
controller : 'products'
}
});
console.log(route.getData()); // => { method : 'GET', controller : 'products' }
console.log(route.match({ method : 'POST' }); // => null
console.log(route.match({ method : 'GET' }); // => {}
console.log(route.match({
path : '/products/shoes',
method : 'GET'
}); // => { category : 'shoes' }
var susanin = Susanin();
susanin.addRoute('/contacts');
susanin.addRoute('/products/<category>');
susanin.addRoute({
pattern : '/(<controller>(/<action>(/<id>)))',
defaults : {
controller : 'index',
action : 'build'
}
});
console.log(susanin.findFirst('/')); // => [ #route, { controller : 'index', action : 'build' } ]
console.log(susanin.findFirst('/products')); // => [ #route, { controller : 'products', action : 'build' } ]
console.log(susanin.findFirst('/products/shoes')); // => [ #route, { category : 'shoes' } ]
var route = Susanin.Route({
pattern : '/products(/cat_<category>)(/)',
defaults : { category : 'shoes' }
});
console.log(route.build()); // => '/products'
console.log(route.build({ category : 'jeans' })); // => '/products/cat_jeans'
console.log(route.build({ category : 'shoes' })); // => '/products'