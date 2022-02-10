jqueryuidatepicker: site, repo, license: https://github.com/jquery/jquery-ui/blob/master/LICENSE.txt
nouislider: site, repo, license: https://github.com/leongersen/noUiSlider/blob/master/LICENSE
ckeditor: site, repo, license: https://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor-dev/blob/major/LICENSE.md
easyautocomplete: site, repo, license: https://github.com/pawelczak/EasyAutocomplete/blob/master/LICENSE.txt
pretty-checkbox: site, repo, license: https://github.com/lokesh-coder/pretty-checkbox/blob/master/LICENSE
bootstrap-slider: site, repo, license: https://github.com/seiyria/bootstrap-slider/blob/master/LICENSE.md
imageHotArea repo, licence: MIT
es5 examples: https://surveyjs.io/Examples/Library/?id=custom-widget-select2-tagbox
es modules examples: https://stackblitz.com/edit/surveyjs-widgets-react
Install the library using es5.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/surveyjs-widgets"></script>
Install the library using npm.
npm install surveyjs-widgets
Or use unpkg CDN: https://unpkg.com/surveyjs-widgets@{version-number}/surveyjs-widgets.min.js
You find all versions/builds in the surveyjs/build repo.
To build library yourself:
Clone the repo from GitHub
git clone https://github.com/surveyjs/widgets.git
cd surveyjs-widgets
Acquire build dependencies. Make sure you have Node.js installed on your workstation. This is only needed to build surveyjs from sources.
npm install
Build the library
npm run build
After that you should have the libraries (angular, jquery, knockout, react and vue) at 'packages' directory.
Add your own custom widget
Please go to this plunker and select customwidget.js to review the code and comments.
The same plunker example, but for Survey Creator / Form Builder