openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

surveyjs-widgets

by surveyjs
1.9.14 (see all)

The collection of custom widgets for SurveyJS: Survey Library and Survey Creator 📦

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Bleeding Edge
1Slow

Readme

Widgets

Software License

Getting started

es5 examples: https://surveyjs.io/Examples/Library/?id=custom-widget-select2-tagbox
es modules examples: https://stackblitz.com/edit/surveyjs-widgets-react

Install the library using es5.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/surveyjs-widgets"></script>

Install the library using npm.

npm install surveyjs-widgets

Or use unpkg CDN: https://unpkg.com/surveyjs-widgets@{version-number}/surveyjs-widgets.min.js

You find all versions/builds in the surveyjs/build repo.

Building surveyjs-widgets from sources

To build library yourself:

  1. Clone the repo from GitHub

    git clone https://github.com/surveyjs/widgets.git
cd surveyjs-widgets

  2. Acquire build dependencies. Make sure you have Node.js installed on your workstation. This is only needed to build surveyjs from sources.

    npm install

  3. Build the library

    npm run build

    After that you should have the libraries (angular, jquery, knockout, react and vue) at 'packages' directory.

  4. Add your own custom widget

    Please go to this plunker and select customwidget.js to review the code and comments.

    The same plunker example, but for Survey Creator / Form Builder

License

MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
poloHex2 Ratings0 Reviews
August 17, 2020
Slow
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial