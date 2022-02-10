Clone the repo from GitHub

Acquire build dependencies. Make sure you have Node.js installed on your workstation. This is only needed to build surveyjs from sources.

After that you should have the libraries (angular, jquery, knockout, react and vue) at 'packages' directory.

Add your own custom widget

Please go to this plunker and select customwidget.js to review the code and comments.

The same plunker example, but for Survey Creator / Form Builder