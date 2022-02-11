PDF Export for SurveyJS

SurveyJS PDF exporter library is an easy way to render SurveyJS Library surveys to PDF which can be emailed or printed.

Features

SurveyJS PDF exporter is represented by SurveyPDF object which is a SurveyModel descendant. It inherits all the functionality of SurveyJS Model and adds PDF export specific features.

Render all SurveyJS questions (textboxes, checkboxes, dropdowns, etc.) with results

Support of SurveyJS widgets and your own custom adorners

Generate PDF interactive forms which can be filled inside the PDF document

Automatic splitting into separate pages without cuts inside the questions

Customizable font and sizes of page and markdown text

Ability to draw header and footer with logo and company information

API to save PDF on disk or get PDF file via raw string

Usage (modern ES, modules)

import * as SurveyPDF from "survey-pdf" ;

Usage (ES5, scripts)

Add these scripts to your web page

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jspdf@latest/dist/jspdf.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/survey-core@latest/survey.core.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/survey-pdf@latest/survey.pdf.min.js" > </ script >

Also you may load any of SurveyJS with framework scripts without loading SurveyJS Core. Look at simple package dependency diagram

Example of export SurveyJS library JSON to PDF

var options = { fontSize : 14 , margins : { left : 10 , right : 10 , top : 18 , bot : 10 } }; var surveyPDF = new SurveyPDF.SurveyPDF(json, options); surveyPDF.onRenderHeader.add( function ( _, canvas ) { canvas.drawText({ text : "SurveyJS PDF | Please purchase a SurveyJS PDF developer license to use it in your app | https://surveyjs.io/Buy" , fontSize : 10 }); }); surveyPDF.save();

Constraints

No support of dynamic elements (visibleIf, buttons, validators, etc.)

Implied DPI 72 when set questions width

Question Text input types supported: text, password, color

Question Radiogroup not able to set readOnly for separate items

Question Imagepicker imagefit is always fill

Question Html support restricted subset of html markup

Question File save files via RMB in Chrome only

Question Panel state is always expanded

Question Panel Dynamic mode is only list and state default

License

Commercial