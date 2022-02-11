SurveyJS PDF exporter library is an easy way to render SurveyJS Library surveys to PDF which can be emailed or printed.
SurveyJS PDF exporter is represented by SurveyPDF object which is a SurveyModel descendant. It inherits all the functionality of SurveyJS Model and adds PDF export specific features.
import * as SurveyPDF from "survey-pdf";
Add these scripts to your web page
<!-- jsPDF library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jspdf@latest/dist/jspdf.umd.min.js"></script>
<!-- SurveyJS Core library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/survey-core@latest/survey.core.min.js"></script>
<!-- SurveyPDF Exporter library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/survey-pdf@latest/survey.pdf.min.js"></script>
<!-- Uncomment next line to add html and markdown text support -->
<!-- <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/showdown/1.6.4/showdown.min.js"></script> -->
<!-- Uncomment next line to add IE11 support -->
<!-- <script src="https://unpkg.com/jspdf/dist/polyfills.umd.js"></script> -->
Also you may load any of SurveyJS with framework scripts without loading SurveyJS Core. Look at simple package dependency diagram
Example of export SurveyJS library JSON to PDF
var options = {
fontSize: 14,
margins: {
left: 10,
right: 10,
top: 18,
bot: 10
}
};
//json is same as for SurveyJS Library
var surveyPDF = new SurveyPDF.SurveyPDF(json, options);
//uncomment next code to add html and markdown text support
/*var converter = new showdown.Converter();
surveyPDF.onTextMarkdown.add(function(survey, options) {
var str = converter.makeHtml(options.text);
str = str.substring(3);
str = str.substring(0, str.length - 4);
options.html = str;
});*/
surveyPDF.onRenderHeader.add(function(_, canvas) {
canvas.drawText({
text:
"SurveyJS PDF | Please purchase a SurveyJS PDF developer license to use it in your app | https://surveyjs.io/Buy",
fontSize: 10
});
});
surveyPDF.save();