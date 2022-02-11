openbase logo
survey-creator-react

by surveyjs
1.9.14-beta.1 (see all)

Online Survey Creator / Form Builder. See it in action:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

881

GitHub Stars

582

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

5

License

https://surveyjs.io/Licenses#SurveyCreator

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Survey Creator

Issues Closed issues

The Survey Creator is a visual survey designer / form builder for SurveyJS.

Two Survey Creator versions are available. Both versions can be used in jQuery, Knockout, Angular, Vue, and React applications. Differences between them are described in the following help topic: SurveyJS Creator V2: What's new.

Survey Creator V1

Survey Creator V1 is the latest RTM version. It is powered by Knockout. You can find its sources in the survey-creator directory.

Survey Creator V2 (Beta)

Survey Creator V2 is a successor of V1. It has an updated design and separates survey model from the UI.

V2 is also planned to be independent from Knockout. React version does not require Knockout already. Versions for other frameworks are scheduled for development. Until then, you can use the Knockout version with any framework.

License

The Survey Creator (Form Builder) is not available for free commercial usage. You can find more information about licensing this product on the following page: Licenses.

