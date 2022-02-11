openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11K

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

133

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

SurveyJS is a JavaScript Survey and Form Library.

SurveyJS is a modern way to add surveys and forms to your website. It has versions for Angular, jQuery, knockout, react and vue.

Build Status Software License Tested with TestCafe Issues Closed issues

Documentation

SurveyJS Library Documentation

Live Examples

SurveyJS Library Live Examples

Survey Creator / Form Builder

Create your Survey or Form now

Survey Creator sources are here

Export Survey to PDF

Export to PDF overview

Export to PDF sources are here

More info about SurveyJS

SurveyJS is the most feature-rich Survey / Form Library available at the current moment. It can be easily customized and extended to suit your needs.

alt tag

Main Features

A lot of question types with a lot of built-in functionalities.

Multiple Pages Support

You may create a very complex forms with a lot of pages, like this one.

Dynamically change survey logic and questions content

Localization and Multiple language support

Appearance and custom Rendering

Frequently used functionalities

To find out more about the library

You can use our quickstart repos:

Getting started

Install the library using npm.

Angular version:

npm install survey-angular

jQuery version:

npm install survey-jquery

Knockout version:

npm install survey-knockout

React version:

npm install survey-react

Vue version:

npm install survey-vue

Or use unpkg CDN:

You find all versions/builds in the surveyjs/build repo.

Or dowload a version as zip file from Releases

If you want to import it in another script:

import * as Survey from "survey-jquery";

Building survey.js from sources

To build library yourself:

  1. Clone the repo from GitHub

    git clone https://github.com/surveyjs/survey-library.git
cd survey-library

  2. Acquire build dependencies. Make sure you have Node.js installed on your workstation. You need a version of Node.js greater than 6.0.0 and npm greater than 2.7.0. This is only needed to build surveyjs from sources.

    npm install -g karma-cli
npm install

  3. Build the library

    npm run build_prod

    After that you should have the libraries (angular, jquery, knockout, react and vue) at 'packages' directory.

  4. Run samples

    npm start

    This command will run local http server at the http://localhost:7777 You can open http://localhost:7777/examples/knockout to view KnockoutJS samples, http://localhost:7777/examples/react to view ReactJS samples and so on

  5. Run unit tests

    npm run test

    This command will run unit tests using Karma

WordPress integration

SurveyJS WordPress plugin

License

MIT license

Iulius Adrian CioricaBucharest, Romania24 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago

