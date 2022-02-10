SurveyJS Analytics

SurveyJS Analytics library allows to render survey results as charts or tables

Main Features

Count answers and render results as charts for the select type questions

Count answers and render results as gauge for range type question

Three different types of charts: bar, pie and line

Wordcloud for text questions representation

Interactive filtering for the select type questions

Flexible layout and customizable colors

Examples

You may review the analytics example or check this standalone plnkr example.

Other live examples:

Licensing

Unlike SurveyJS Library itself, this library is distributed under commercial license. Please read more about licensing on our license page.

Support

If you feel that we have missed some important functionality or found a bug, please write us here on our support desk.

Building survey-analytics from sources

To build library yourself:

Clone the repo from GitHub git clone https://github.com/surveyjs/survey-analytics.git cd survey-analytics Acquire build dependencies. Make sure you have Node.js installed on your workstation. You need a version of Node.js greater than 6.0.0 and npm greater than 2.7.0. This is only needed to build surveyjs from sources. npm install Build the library npm run build_prod After that you should have the library at 'packages' directory. Run samples npm start This command will run local http server at the http://localhost:7777 You can open http://localhost:7777/examples/examples Run unit tests npm test This command will run unit tests

Nearest plans

Our task list of Survey Analytics pack:

Implement data providing server side prototype

Introduce (or use 3rd party) data processing engine for survey analytics

Support high load scenario - process at least billion records

Limitations