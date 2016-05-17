openbase logo
surge-fstream-ignore

by npm
1.0.6 (see all)

A thing for ignoring files based on globs

Readme

fstream-ignore

A fstream DirReader that filters out files that match globs in .ignore files throughout the tree, like how git ignores files based on a .gitignore file.

Here's an example:

var Ignore = require("fstream-ignore")
Ignore({ path: __dirname
       , ignoreFiles: [".ignore", ".gitignore"]
       })
  .on("child", function (c) {
    console.error(c.path.substr(c.root.path.length + 1))
  })
  .pipe(tar.Pack())
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream("foo.tar"))

This will tar up the files in __dirname into foo.tar, ignoring anything matched by the globs in any .iginore or .gitignore file.

