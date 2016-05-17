A fstream DirReader that filters out files that match globs in
.ignore
files throughout the tree, like how git ignores files based on a
.gitignore file.
Here's an example:
var Ignore = require("fstream-ignore")
Ignore({ path: __dirname
, ignoreFiles: [".ignore", ".gitignore"]
})
.on("child", function (c) {
console.error(c.path.substr(c.root.path.length + 1))
})
.pipe(tar.Pack())
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("foo.tar"))
This will tar up the files in __dirname into
foo.tar, ignoring
anything matched by the globs in any .iginore or .gitignore file.