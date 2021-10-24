Micro-library for gathering frontend web page performance data.
Surf-N-Perf provides a simple to use API to gather User Timing and other important performance data in any browser.
Tired of typing
window.performance.getEntriesByName('foo')[0].startTime; with your User Timing Polyfill?
With Surf-N-Perf, all you need is
surfnperf.getMark('foo')';, and that's just the start!
Check out the JavaScript API to see all of its features and the full documentation for a list of methods & how to use them.
Available as an NPM Module, Ruby Gem, and a Bower package.
There are 2 pieces of code that need to be included in your webpage:
1. The following code must be included as high up in the source code of your base HTML document as possible, ideally right after the opening
<head> tag:
<script>
var SURF_N_PERF = {
marks: {},
highResMarks: {}
};
SURF_N_PERF.marks.pageStart = (new Date()).getTime();
if(window.performance) {
if(window.performance.now) {
SURF_N_PERF.highResMarks.pageStart = window.performance.now();
}
if(window.performance.mark) {
window.performance.mark('pageStart');
}
}
SURF_N_PERF.visibility = {
initialState: document.visibilityState,
stateUpdates: [],
hiddenProperty: null,
stateProperty: null,
eventName: null,
markChange: function() {
var markName = 'visibility' + SURF_N_PERF.visibility.stateUpdates.length;
if (window.performance) {
if (window.performance.mark) {
window.performance.mark(markName);
}
if (window.performance.now) {
SURF_N_PERF.highResMarks[markName] = window.performance.now();
}
}
SURF_N_PERF.marks[markName] = new Date().getTime();
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.stateUpdates.push(document[SURF_N_PERF.visibility.stateProperty]);
},
};
if('hidden' in document) {
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.hiddenProperty = 'hidden';
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.stateProperty = 'visibilityState';
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.eventName = 'visibilitychange';
} else if('webkitHidden' in document) {
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.hiddenProperty = 'webkitHidden';
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.stateProperty = 'webkitVisibilityState';
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.eventName = 'webkitvisibilitychange';
SURF_N_PERF.visibility.initialState = document[SURF_N_PERF.visibility.stateProperty];
}
SURF_N_PERF.setPageLoad = function() {
SURF_N_PERF.marks.loadEventEnd = (new Date()).getTime();
if(window.performance && window.performance.now) {
SURF_N_PERF.highResMarks.loadEventEnd = window.performance.now();
}
};
SURF_N_PERF.setFirstPaint = function() {
SURF_N_PERF.marks.firstPaintFrame = (new Date()).getTime();
if(window.performance && window.performance.now) {
SURF_N_PERF.highResMarks.firstPaintFrame = window.performance.now();
if(window.performance.mark) {
window.performance.mark('firstPaintFrame');
}
}
};
if(window.addEventListener) {
if (SURF_N_PERF.visibility.stateProperty) {
document.addEventListener(SURF_N_PERF.visibility.eventName, SURF_N_PERF.visibility.markChange, false);
}
window.addEventListener('load', SURF_N_PERF.setPageLoad, false);
} else {
window.attachEvent('onload', SURF_N_PERF.setPageLoad);
}
if (window.requestAnimationFrame) {
window.requestAnimationFrame(SURF_N_PERF.setFirstPaint);
}
</script>
That provides support for the following:
"pageStart" mark for browsers that do not support Navigation Timing which can be used to compute durations from when the page first started loading (specifically, this mark falls between the
domLoading and
domInteractive attributes of Navigation Timing)
"pageStart" marks for browsers that support High Resolution Time and/or User Timing so that
"pageStart" can be used as a consistent starting point for duration calculations across all browsers regardless of their supported features
"loadEventEnd" mark for browsers that do not support Navigation Timing which can be used to compute durations from when the load event of the document is completed (
loadEventEnd)
"loadEventEnd" DOMHighResTimeStamp mark for calculating high resolution durations between a Navigation Timing mark and a user mark in browsers that support High Resolution Time but don't support User Timing
"firstPaintFrame" mark (available in the best possible format for the browser, either a User Timing Mark, DOMHighResTimeStamp, or DOMTimeStamp) that approximates the Time To First Paint in browsers that support
window.requestAnimationFrame.
visibilityState as well as listeners for the
"visibilitychange" event, enabling the ability to calculate how much time the page was hidden when you call
surfnperf.getHiddenTime(). This is of particular importance as Chrome as of version 57 and Firefox as of version 57 limit the resources assigned to background (hidden) tabs.
2. Then just drop the surfnperf.min.js in your codebase and reference that JavaScript file in your HTML document. If you're using RequireJS or Browserify, it registers itself as 'surfnperf'.
3. (Optional) If you would like access to the Resource Timing helper functions, include resource-timing.js in your codebase and reference that JavaScript file in your HTML document. If you're using RequireJS, it registers itself as 'surfnperf/resource-timing', otherwise it is available on
window as
window.surfnperfRT.
Details in the JavaScript API page in the wiki
Documented in the JSDoc-generated Documentation
The surfnperf Ruby Gem allows you to quickly & easily integrate Surf-N-Perf into your Rails projects. To include the necessary files, add
surfnperf to your
Gemfile:
gem 'surfnperf'
After a
$ bundle install, you'll be able to include the main JavaScript file in your JavaScript manifest by simply adding:
//= require surfnperf
The necessary script for the
<head> of your HTML document is also available to you via a partial template that you can include in the appropriate layout file for your page, such as
app/views/layouts/application.html.erb by simply adding this line:
<%= render "surfnperf/head" %>
Those 3 lines of code are all your need to get started using Surf-N-Perf in Rails!
The surfnperf Ruby Gem also allows you to quickly & easily integrate Surf-N-Perf into your Middleman projects. Instructions are similar to the Rails instructions above, with one extra step. Start by adding at least v1.1.0 of
surfnperf to your Middleman project's
Gemfile:
gem "surfnperf", ">=1.1.0"
After a
$ bundle install, you'll be able to include the main JavaScript file in your JavaScript manifest by simply adding:
//= require surfnperf
The necessary script for the
<head> of your HTML document is also available to you via a custom defined helper that you can include in the appropriate layout file for your page, such as
source/layouts/layout.erb by adding this line:
<%= surfnperf_head %>
You will also have to configure the extension for that helper to be recognized by Middleman by adding this line to your
config.rb:
activate :surfnperf
You'll want to do that outside of your build-specific configuration (i.e. outside the
configure :build do block) so that it is available when you run
$ bundle exec middleman server
Those 4 lines of code are all your need to get started using Surf-N-Perf in Middleman!
Sprockets is what powers the Asset Pipeline in Rails, Middleman, and other Ruby website tools. For these other Ruby projects that use Sprockets, integration is similar to the Rails instructions above, with one extra step:
Add
surfnperf to your
Gemfile:
gem 'surfnperf'
After a
$ bundle install, include surfnperf.js in your JavaScript manifest by adding:
//= require surfnperf
For now, you'll have to manually include the necessary script for the
<head> of your HTML document.
Tests are written in Jasmine and run with Karma
Install the dependencies by executing this command from the root of your Surf-N-Perf project directory:
$ npm install
If Grunt CLI has not been already installed, go install it.
And then run the tests, JSHint, beautify your code & generate the minified file with:
$ grunt dev
By default, it will run the tests using PhantomJS. You can also run the tests in any browser by going to http://localhost:9876/
The
grunt dev process will watch for file updates, so as you modify surfnperf.js or the test files, it will automatically run jshint, jsbeautifier, uglify & the tests. To stop the watch process, press control + C
Licensed under the MIT License