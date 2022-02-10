Suretype is a JSON validator targeting TypeScript and JSON Schema. It is ridiculously type safe when used in TypeScript, which is good for accuraccy, but also for aiding IDE auto-complete.
It's as easy as Joi, but ~70x faster.
It's (at least) as typesafe as Superstruct, but ~100x faster. ~2500x faster than Zod and ~1600x faster than ow.
These are x (times) not %
❯ yarn benchmark
Joi x 123,593 ops/sec ±0.60% (94 runs sampled)
Superstruct x 87,898 ops/sec ±0.33% (92 runs sampled)
Zod x 3,498 ops/sec ±1.15% (91 runs sampled)
ow x 5,533 ops/sec ±0.93% (85 runs sampled)
SureType x 8,982,429 ops/sec ±0.53% (91 runs sampled)
-----
73x faster than Joi
102x faster than Superstruct
2568x faster than Zod
1623x faster than ow
It supports most (if not all) of JSON schema, and nothing beyond that, so that the validator schemas written in TypeScript (or JavaScript) can be ensured to be convertible into JSON schema. This also prevents suretype from becoming feature bloated - it has a small and extremely simple API.
Errors are prettified using awesome-ajv-errors.
From a validator schema defined with suretype, you can trivially:
The above makes it ideal in TypeScript environments. When used in RESTful applications, the exported schema can be used to document the APIs using OpenAPI. When used in libraries / clients, the TypeScript interfaces can be extracted to well-documented standalone files (including JSDoc comments).
The following is a validator schema using suretype:
import { v } from "suretype"
const userSchema = v.object( {
firstName: v.string( ).required( ),
lastName: v.string( ),
age: v.number( ).gte( 21 ),
} );
This schema object can be compiled into validator functions, and it can be used to deduce the corresponding TypeScript type:
import type { TypeOf } from "suretype"
type User = TypeOf< typeof userSchema >;
This type is compile-time constructed (or deduced), and is semantically identical to:
interface User {
firstName: string;
lastName?: string;
age?: number;
}
Note the
? for the optional properties, i.e. those that aren't followed by
required().
There are three ways of compiling a validator function; choose the one that best fits your application and situation. Given:
import { compile } from "suretype"
const data = ... // get data from somewhere, e.g. as a TypeScript unknown
The default behaviour of
compile is to return a validator function returning extended Ajv output.
const userValidator = compile( userSchema );
userValidator( data );
// { ok: true } or
// { ok: false, errors: [Ajv errors...], explanation: string }
The
explanation is a pretty-printed error.
Use the second optional argument to specify
simple mode. The return is a boolean, type guarded.
const isUser = compile( userSchema, { simple: true } );
isUser( data ); // true | false, usable as guard:
// Realistic usage:
if ( isUser( data ) ) {
// Valid TypeScript, <data> is now typed(!) as the User type above
data.firstName;
} else {
// TypeScript compile error(!), <data> is unknown
data.firstName;
}
Specify
ensure mode to get a validator function which returns the exact same output as the input (referentially equal), but with a deduced type. This is often the most practical mode.
const ensureUser = compile( userSchema, { ensure: true } );
ensureUser( data ); // returns data or throws an error if the data isn't valid.
// Realistic usage:
const user = ensureUser( data );
// <user> is ensured to be valid, *and* is of type User (as above)
user.firstName; // string
user.foo; // TypeScript compile-time error, there is no `foo` in User
On validation failure, the error thrown will be of the class
ValidationError, which has both the raw Ajv errors as an
errors property, and the pretty explanation in the property
explanation.
Note: The returned ensurer function can optionally take a type parameter as long as it is equal to or compatible with the deduced type. This means that if the type is exported from suretype to decorated TypeScript declaration files (with annotations), those types can be used as a type parameter, and the returned type will be that type. Example:
import type { User } from './generated/user'
const user = ensureUser< User >( data );
// user is now of type User
Instead of creating a validator from
compile, you can use the shorthands
validate,
isValid and
ensure. They correspond to compiling without options, compiling in simple-mode and in ensure-mode.
import { validate, isValid, ensure } from 'suretype'
const validation = validate( userSchema, data ); // -> Validation object
const isUser = isValid( userSchema, data ); // -> Type-guarded boolean
const user = ensure( userSchema, data ); // -> user is data of type userSchema
Sometimes it's handy to not describe the validator schema programmatically, but rather use a raw JSON Schema. There will be no type deduction, so the corresponding interface must be provided explicitly. Only use this if you know the JSON Schema maps to the interface!
raw works just like the
v.* functions and returns a validator schema. It can also be annotated.
import { raw, compile } from 'suretype'
type User = ...; // Get this type from somewhere
const userSchema = raw< User >( { type: 'object', properties: { /* ... */ } } );
// Compile as usual
const ensureUser = compile( userSchema, { ensure: true } );
You can configure colorization and styling, instead of relying on support detection.
Either globally:
import { setSuretypeOptions } from 'suretype'
setSuretypeOptions( {
colors: true | false,
location: true | false,
bigNumbers: true | false,
} );
and/or per validator, e.g.:
import { compile } from 'suretype'
const ensureThing = compile(
schemaThing,
{ ensure: true, color: true, location: false }
);
You can annotate a validator schema using
suretype() or
annotate(). The return value is still a validator schema, but when exporting it, the annotations will be included.
The difference between
suretype() and
annotate() is that
suretype() requires the
name property, where as it's optional in
annotate(). Use
suretype() to annotate top-level schemas so that they have proper names in the corresponding JSON Schema.
Annotations are useful when exporting the schema to other formats (e.g. JSON Schema or pretty TypeScript interfaces).
import { suretype, annotate, v } from "suretype"
const cartItemSchema = suretype(
// Annotations
{ name: "CartItem" },
// The validator schema
v.object( {
productId: annotate( { title: "The product id string" }, v.string( ) ),
// ...
} )
);
The interface (i.e. the fields you can use) is called
Annotations:
interface Annotations {
name: string;
title?: string;
description?: string;
examples?: Array< string >;
}
where only the
name is required.
The following are two types, one using (or depending on) the other. They are named, which will be reflected in the JSON schema, shown below.
The
userSchema is the same as in the above example, although it's wrapped in
suretype() which annotates it with a name and other attributes.
import { suretype, v } from "suretype"
const userSchema = suretype(
{
name: "V1User",
title: "User type, version 1",
description: `
A User object must have a firstName property,
all other properties are optional.
`,
examples: [
{
firstName: "John",
lastName: "Doe",
}
],
},
v.object( {
firstName: v.string( ).required( ),
lastName: v.string( ),
age: v.number( ).gte( 21 ),
} )
);
const messageSchema = suretype(
{
name: "V1Message",
title: "A message from a certain user",
},
v.object( {
user: userSchema.required( ),
line: v.string( ).required( ),
} )
);
The JSON schema for these can be extracted, either each type by itself:
import { extractSingleJsonSchema } from "suretype"
// The JSON schema for User
const { schema: jsonSchema } = extractSingleJsonSchema( userSchema );
or as all types at once, into one big JSON schema. In this case, all validation schemas provided must be wrapped with
suretype(), as they will become JSON schema "definitions" and therefore must have at least a name.
import { extractJsonSchema } from "suretype"
const { schema: jsonSchema, lookup } =
extractJsonSchema( [ userSchema, messageSchema ], { /* opts... */ } );
An optional second argument can be provided on the form:
interface ExtractJsonSchemaOptions {
refMethod?: ExportRefMethod;
onTopLevelNameConflict?: OnTopLevelNameConflict;
onNonSuretypeValidator?: OnNonSuretypeValidator;
}
The
ExportRefMethod type is a string union defined as:
| 'no-refs' // Don't ref anything. Inline all types to monolith types.
| 'provided' // Reference types that are explicitly provided.
| 'ref-all' // Ref all provided types and those with names, suretype()'d.
The
OnTopLevelNameConflict type is a string union defined as:
| 'error' // Fail the operation
| 'rename' // Rename the validators to a unique name
The
OnNonSuretypeValidator type is a string union defined as:
| 'error' // Fail the operation
| 'ignore' // Ignore, don't export
| 'create-name' // Create a name 'Unknown'
| 'lookup' // Provide in lookup table
If
lookup is specified, it allows unnamed validators. They won't exist in the resulting schema, but in a lookup table next to it. This lookup table will always exist, using this setting will simply allow unnamed validators.
The result is an object on the form:
interface ExtractedJsonSchema {
schema: SchemaWithDefinitions; // Contains a 'definitions' property
lookup: Map< CoreValidator< unknown >, any >;
}
The
lookup is useful to lookup the json schema for a certain validator object reference, especially unnamed ones which are not included in the schema.
In the example above, the
jsonSchema object (which can be
JSON.stringify'd) will be something like:
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"definitions": {
"V1User": { // <-- This corresponds to the "name" property in suretype()
"title": "User type, version 1",
"description": "A User object must have a firstName property,\nall other properties are optional.",
"examples": [
{
"firstName": "John",
"lastName": "Doe"
}
],
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"firstName": { "type": "string" },
"lastName": { "type": "string" },
"age": { "type": "number", "minimum": 13 }
},
"required": [ "firstName" ]
},
"V1Message": {
"title": "A message from a certain user",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"user": { "$ref": "#/definitions/V1User" }, // <-- Proper references
"line": { "type": "string" }
},
"required": [ "user", "line" ]
}
}
}
A better (well, often much more practical) way of converting suretype validator schemas into JSON Schema is by using
typeconv .
You can convert from suretype validator schemas to:
When converting from suretype, typeconv will convert all exported validator schemas from the source files.
Example from SureType to TypeScript;
$ npx typeconv -f st -t ts -o generated 'src/validators/**/*.ts'
You can also convert from any of these formats into suretype validators!
Example from Open API to SureType;
$ npx typeconv -f oapi -t st -o generated 'schemas/**/*.yml'