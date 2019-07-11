Scraping Utility for lazy people. MIT Licensed
Here's a simple node module that will allow you to asynchronously scrape opengraph tags, microformats, microdata, header tags, images, classic meta, and whatever else you want with minimal effort. You can output the scraped data in the command line, or you can output scraped data as a JSON object. If you don't want the scraped data yet, and still want to fine tune and grab more data from the html, no problem. You can extend suq as much as you want, it doesn't care.
Scrape a website and output the data to command line.
suq can be used in the command line when installed globally, outputting scraped data to
stdout
npm install suq -g
suq http://www.example.com > example.json
suq -u http://www.example.com -o example.json
suq --url http://www.example.com --output example.json
How to scrape a website and convert structured data to json, and keep the html data as well (in case you're not done with it yet)
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
console.log('scraped json is:', JSON.stringify(json, null, 2));
console.log('html body is', body);
}
});
How to scrape a website and store its opengraph tags.
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var openGraphTags = json.og;
console.log(JSON.stringify(openGraphTags, null, 2));
}
});
How to scrape a website and store its twitter card tags.
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var openTwitterCardTags = json.twittercard;
console.log(JSON.stringify(openTwitterCardTags, null, 2));
}
});
How to scrape a website and store its oembed links. https://oembed.com/
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var oembedLinks = json.oembed;
console.log(JSON.stringify(oembedLinks, null, 2));
}
});
How to scrape a website and store its microformats version 1 and 2 data.
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var microformat = json.microformat;
console.log(JSON.stringify(microformat, null, 2));
}
});
How to scrape a website and store its schema.org microdata.
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var microdata = json.microdata;
DoSomethingCool(microdata);
}
});
How to scrape header tags from a URL:
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var headers = json.headers;
var title = json.headers.h1[0];
var subtitle = json.headers.h2[0];
}
});
How to scrape image tag URLS from a website:
var suq = require('suq');
var _ = require('lodash');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var images = json.images;
_.each(images, function (src) {
makeSomeHTML('<img src="' + src + '"/>');
});
}
});
How to scrape meta title and description from a URL:
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
if (!err) {
var title = json.meta.title;
var description = json.meta.description;
}
});
If you are familiar with signature patterns, you may find this helpful. If not, you may ignore this :)
suq(String url, Callback( JSON err, JSON json, String body ) callback);
SUq is a node module that lets you scrape website data and customize what you want because it doesnt drop the html body from the request.
In this example we scrape an unordered list with the class "grocerylist" and scrape all the p tags too for fun.
var suq = require('suq');
var cheerio = require('cheerio');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
var $ = cheerio.load(body);
$('body').find('p').each(function(i, el) {
json.pTags.push($(el).text().trim());
});
$('body').find('ul.grocerylist').find('li').each(function(i, el) {
json.groceryList.push($(el).text().trim());
});
NowDoSomethingCool(json);
});
SUq uses the request library to retrieve the HTML of the given site. The default options may not always be ideal, so you can pass any options to
request() using an optional third argument to
suq(). A prominent example is the NYTimes, where you must accept cookies to get to get past the paywall the content.
var suq = require('suq');
var url = "http://www.example.com";
suq(url, function (err, json, body) {
NowDoSomethingCool(json);
}, { jar: true });
If you pass URLs that don't send HTML back, one of the dependencies for SUq will return an error. SUq therefore exposes
it's
parse function so you can handle these events yourself (in the cases when you don't want to validate the URL
being passed to SUq) like so:
var request = require('request');
var suq = require('suq');
request("http://www.example.com/image.jpeg", function (err, res, body) {
if (err) return callback(err);
else if (!res || !res.statusCode) return callback(new Error('No response'));
else if (res.headers['content-type'] !== 'text/html') return callback(null, {}, body);
else suq.parse(body, callback);
});
SUq was made possible by:
And of course the awesome folks over at nodeJS.org
A huge THANK YOU goes out to all of you for making this easy for me.. :)
Cleaned up Microdata to much more managable state.
Cleaned up Microformats to much more managable state.
Cleaned up meta tag scraping
Reworked Opengraph tag scraping
Removed options support due to async bugs (may add back in later)
Added some (not all) XSS protection
Added trimming/whitespace removal
Remove options support.
Fails are graceful, resulting in at least some data returning if an error occurs