Have you ever tried to turn on a new eslint rule only to be discouraged by hundreds or thousands of errors in an existing codebase? So have we.

Sometimes, there isn't a great business case for updating all of the existing (working!) code, especially in a larger, legacy codebase. For those times, suppress-eslint-errors has you covered.

How it works

suppress-eslint-errors is a codemod for jscodeshift that runs eslint against your existing code. For each eslint error it finds, it adds a little snippet:

This way, you can get the benefits of the rule in new code without having to immediately work through a huge backlog.

Usage

suppress-eslint-errors comes with a wrapper script so that you can call it directly without installing anything extra:

npx suppress-eslint-errors [jscodeshift options] PATH...

The wrapper will call jscodeshift with the transformer and any other arguments that you pass to it. If it detects a .gitignore in the local directory, it will also specify that as the --ignore-config .

suppress-eslint-errors must be used with a locally installed copy of eslint . If it can't find one, it will bail out early.

NOTE: jscodeshift has some bugs with respect to how it handles .gitignore files that sometimes causes it to ignore all files. If this tool detects that your .gitignore contains problematic patterns, the --ignore-config option will be skipped.

In some cases, the code produced by this codemod will make some unfortunate indentation decisions. Be sure to re-run any code formatting tools you use before committing!

Options

--message: Sets the comment to add above eslint-disable-next-line comments.

--rules: Comma-separated list of ESLint rule IDs to disable. When specified, violations of rules not in this set will be left in place.

Examples

Suppress all errors in the index.js file, using a custom comment:

npx suppress-eslint-errors ./index.js --message= "TODO: Issue #123"

Suppress violations of the eqeqeq and @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any rules in .ts and .tsx files in the src directory:

npx suppress-eslint-errors ./src --extensions=ts,tsx --parser=tsx --rules=eqeqeq,@typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any

Nuances

Like the name of the tool says, this only suppresses eslint errors. If you have warnings that you'd like to suppress, change your eslint config to turn them into errors before running the tool or specify the rules using the --rules flag.

Is it perfect?

Definitely not. PRs are welcome for any edge cases that you encounter.