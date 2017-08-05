openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sup

suppose

by JP Richardson
0.6.2 (see all)

Like UNIX Expect, but for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

393

GitHub Stars

246

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status

Node.js - suppose

Have you ever heard of the command line program expect? Basically, expect allows you to automate command line programs. suppose is a programmable Node.js module that allows the same behavior.

Why?

From the expect wikipedia page, you can see many examples of expect scripts automating tasks such as telnet or ftp sessions. Now you can easily write Node.js scripts to do the same. This may be most beneficial during testing.

Installation

npm install suppose

Example

Automate the command npm init, which initializes a new npm module.

var suppose = require('suppose')
  , fs = require('fs')
  , assert = require('assert')

process.chdir('/tmp/awesome');
fs.writeFileSync('/tmp/awesome/README.md', 'READ IT')
// debug is an optional writeable output stream
suppose('npm', ['init'], {debug: fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/debug.txt')})
  .when(/name\: \([\w|\-]+\)[\s]*/).respond('awesome_package\n')
  .when('version: (1.0.0) ').respond('0.0.1\n')
  // response can also be the second argument to .when
  .when('description: ', "It's an awesome package man!\n")
  .when('entry point: (index.js) ').respond("\n")
  .when('test command: ').respond('npm test\n')
  .when('git repository: ').respond("\n")
  .when('keywords: ').respond('awesome, cool\n')
  .when('author: ').respond('JP Richardson\n')
  .when('license: (ISC) ').respond('MIT\n')
  .when('ok? (yes) ' ).respond('yes\n')
.on('error', function(err){
  console.log(err.message);
})
.end(function(code){
  var packageFile = '/tmp/awesome/package.json';
  fs.readFile(packageFile, function(err, data){
    var packageObj = JSON.parse(data.toString());
    console.log(packageObj.name); //'awesome_package'
  })
})

.respond() may be called any number of times after .when(). Each response will be sent in the order defined when the condition matches. Once all conditions and responses are defined, call .end() to begin execution.

Contributors

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2012-2013, JP Richardson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial