Have you ever heard of the command line program expect? Basically,
expect
allows you to automate command line programs.
suppose is a programmable
Node.js module that allows the same behavior.
From the expect wikipedia page, you can see many examples of
expect
scripts automating tasks such as
telnet or
ftp sessions. Now you can easily
write Node.js scripts to do the same. This may be most beneficial during testing.
npm install suppose
Automate the command
npm init, which initializes a new npm module.
var suppose = require('suppose')
, fs = require('fs')
, assert = require('assert')
process.chdir('/tmp/awesome');
fs.writeFileSync('/tmp/awesome/README.md', 'READ IT')
// debug is an optional writeable output stream
suppose('npm', ['init'], {debug: fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/debug.txt')})
.when(/name\: \([\w|\-]+\)[\s]*/).respond('awesome_package\n')
.when('version: (1.0.0) ').respond('0.0.1\n')
// response can also be the second argument to .when
.when('description: ', "It's an awesome package man!\n")
.when('entry point: (index.js) ').respond("\n")
.when('test command: ').respond('npm test\n')
.when('git repository: ').respond("\n")
.when('keywords: ').respond('awesome, cool\n')
.when('author: ').respond('JP Richardson\n')
.when('license: (ISC) ').respond('MIT\n')
.when('ok? (yes) ' ).respond('yes\n')
.on('error', function(err){
console.log(err.message);
})
.end(function(code){
var packageFile = '/tmp/awesome/package.json';
fs.readFile(packageFile, function(err, data){
var packageObj = JSON.parse(data.toString());
console.log(packageObj.name); //'awesome_package'
})
})
.respond() may be called any number of times after
.when(). Each response
will be sent in the order defined when the condition matches. Once all
conditions and responses are defined, call
.end() to begin execution.
(MIT License)
Copyright 2012-2013, JP Richardson