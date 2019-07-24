Detect support for WEBP images in the browser in 0.3KB
npm install --save supports-webp
import supportsWebP from 'supports-webp';
// supportsWebP is a Promise
supportsWebP.then(supported => {
if (supported) {
console.log('Load WebP!')
} else {
console.log('Load JPEG!')
}
});
// Or if you can use async/await:
if (await supportsWebP) {
console.log('Load WebP!')
} else {
console.log('Load JPEG!')
}
Copy the content of the file
dist/supports-webp.min.js into your code, don't load that file separately, it's too small. Then:
window.supportsWebP.then(supported => {
if (supported) {
console.log('Load WebP!')
} else {
console.log('Load JPEG!')
}
});