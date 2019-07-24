openbase logo
supports-webp

by Federico Brigante
2.0.1 (see all)

Detect support for WEBP images in the browser in 0.3KB

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.2K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

supports-webp

Detect support for WEBP images in the browser in 0.3KB

gzipped size Travis build status gzipped size

Usage with npm and ES2015

npm install --save supports-webp

import supportsWebP from 'supports-webp';
// supportsWebP is a Promise

supportsWebP.then(supported => {
    if (supported) {
        console.log('Load WebP!')
    } else {
        console.log('Load JPEG!')
    }
});

// Or if you can use async/await:
if (await supportsWebP) {
    console.log('Load WebP!')
} else {
    console.log('Load JPEG!')
}

Usage without build tools

Copy the content of the file dist/supports-webp.min.js into your code, don't load that file separately, it's too small. Then:

window.supportsWebP.then(supported => {
    if (supported) {
        console.log('Load WebP!')
    } else {
        console.log('Load JPEG!')
    }
});

