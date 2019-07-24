Detect support for WEBP images in the browser in 0.3KB

Usage with npm and ES2015

npm install --save supports-webp

import supportsWebP from 'supports-webp' ; supportsWebP.then( supported => { if (supported) { console .log( 'Load WebP!' ) } else { console .log( 'Load JPEG!' ) } }); if ( await supportsWebP) { console .log( 'Load WebP!' ) } else { console .log( 'Load JPEG!' ) }

Copy the content of the file dist/supports-webp.min.js into your code, don't load that file separately, it's too small. Then: