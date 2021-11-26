Detect whether a terminal supports color
$ npm install supports-color
import supportsColor from 'supports-color';
if (supportsColor.stdout) {
console.log('Terminal stdout supports color');
}
if (supportsColor.stdout.has256) {
console.log('Terminal stdout supports 256 colors');
}
if (supportsColor.stderr.has16m) {
console.log('Terminal stderr supports 16 million colors (truecolor)');
}
Returns an
object with a
stdout and
stderr property for testing either streams. Each property is an
Object, or
false if color is not supported.
The
stdout/
stderr objects specifies a level of support for color through a
.level property and a corresponding flag:
.level = 1 and
.hasBasic = true: Basic color support (16 colors)
.level = 2 and
.has256 = true: 256 color support
.level = 3 and
.has16m = true: Truecolor support (16 million colors)
The package also exposes the named export
createSupportColor function that takes an arbitrary write stream (for example,
process.stdout) and an optional options object to (re-)evaluate color support for an arbitrary stream.
import {createSupportsColor} from 'supports-color';
const stdoutSupportsColor = createSupportsColor(process.stdout);
if (stdoutSupportsColor) {
console.log('Terminal stdout supports color');
}
// `stdoutSupportsColor` is the same as `supportsColor.stdout`
The options object supports a single boolean property
sniffFlags. By default it is
true, which instructs the detection to sniff
process.argv for the multitude of
--color flags (see Info below). If
false, then
process.argv is not considered when determining color support.
It obeys the
--color and
--no-color CLI flags.
For situations where using
--color is not possible, use the environment variable
FORCE_COLOR=1 (level 1),
FORCE_COLOR=2 (level 2), or
FORCE_COLOR=3 (level 3) to forcefully enable color, or
FORCE_COLOR=0 to forcefully disable. The use of
FORCE_COLOR overrides all other color support checks.
Explicit 256/Truecolor mode can be enabled using the
--color=256 and
--color=16m flags, respectively.
As per the name suggests this package detects whether the terminal supports color option or not. It has lots of different methods like has256,has16m for detecting the different types of color support by the console. It is very easy to use needs hardly 15 min to implement and understand it completely.