Detect whether a terminal supports color

Install

$ npm install supports- color

Usage

import supportsColor from 'supports-color' ; if (supportsColor.stdout) { console .log( 'Terminal stdout supports color' ); } if (supportsColor.stdout.has256) { console .log( 'Terminal stdout supports 256 colors' ); } if (supportsColor.stderr.has16m) { console .log( 'Terminal stderr supports 16 million colors (truecolor)' ); }

API

Returns an object with a stdout and stderr property for testing either streams. Each property is an Object , or false if color is not supported.

The stdout / stderr objects specifies a level of support for color through a .level property and a corresponding flag:

.level = 1 and .hasBasic = true : Basic color support (16 colors)

and : Basic color support (16 colors) .level = 2 and .has256 = true : 256 color support

and : 256 color support .level = 3 and .has16m = true : Truecolor support (16 million colors)

Custom instance

The package also exposes the named export createSupportColor function that takes an arbitrary write stream (for example, process.stdout ) and an optional options object to (re-)evaluate color support for an arbitrary stream.

import {createSupportsColor} from 'supports-color' ; const stdoutSupportsColor = createSupportsColor(process.stdout); if (stdoutSupportsColor) { console .log( 'Terminal stdout supports color' ); }

The options object supports a single boolean property sniffFlags . By default it is true , which instructs the detection to sniff process.argv for the multitude of --color flags (see Info below). If false , then process.argv is not considered when determining color support.

Info

It obeys the --color and --no-color CLI flags.

For situations where using --color is not possible, use the environment variable FORCE_COLOR=1 (level 1), FORCE_COLOR=2 (level 2), or FORCE_COLOR=3 (level 3) to forcefully enable color, or FORCE_COLOR=0 to forcefully disable. The use of FORCE_COLOR overrides all other color support checks.

Explicit 256/Truecolor mode can be enabled using the --color=256 and --color=16m flags, respectively.

Related

supports-color-cli - CLI for this module

chalk - Terminal string styling done right

is-unicode-supported - Detect whether the terminal supports Unicode

is-interactive - Check if stdout or stderr is interactive

