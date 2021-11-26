openbase logo
supports-color

by chalk
9.2.1 (see all)

Detect whether a terminal supports color

Popularity

Downloads/wk

185M

GitHub Stars

287

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

supports-color

Detect whether a terminal supports color

Install

$ npm install supports-color

Usage

import supportsColor from 'supports-color';

if (supportsColor.stdout) {
    console.log('Terminal stdout supports color');
}

if (supportsColor.stdout.has256) {
    console.log('Terminal stdout supports 256 colors');
}

if (supportsColor.stderr.has16m) {
    console.log('Terminal stderr supports 16 million colors (truecolor)');
}

API

Returns an object with a stdout and stderr property for testing either streams. Each property is an Object, or false if color is not supported.

The stdout/stderr objects specifies a level of support for color through a .level property and a corresponding flag:

  • .level = 1 and .hasBasic = true: Basic color support (16 colors)
  • .level = 2 and .has256 = true: 256 color support
  • .level = 3 and .has16m = true: Truecolor support (16 million colors)

Custom instance

The package also exposes the named export createSupportColor function that takes an arbitrary write stream (for example, process.stdout) and an optional options object to (re-)evaluate color support for an arbitrary stream.

import {createSupportsColor} from 'supports-color';

const stdoutSupportsColor = createSupportsColor(process.stdout);

if (stdoutSupportsColor) {
    console.log('Terminal stdout supports color');
}

// `stdoutSupportsColor` is the same as `supportsColor.stdout`

The options object supports a single boolean property sniffFlags. By default it is true, which instructs the detection to sniff process.argv for the multitude of --color flags (see Info below). If false, then process.argv is not considered when determining color support.

Info

It obeys the --color and --no-color CLI flags.

For situations where using --color is not possible, use the environment variable FORCE_COLOR=1 (level 1), FORCE_COLOR=2 (level 2), or FORCE_COLOR=3 (level 3) to forcefully enable color, or FORCE_COLOR=0 to forcefully disable. The use of FORCE_COLOR overrides all other color support checks.

Explicit 256/Truecolor mode can be enabled using the --color=256 and --color=16m flags, respectively.

Maintainers

mohit990550 Ratings59 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use

As per the name suggests this package detects whether the terminal supports color option or not. It has lots of different methods like has256,has16m for detecting the different types of color support by the console. It is very easy to use needs hardly 15 min to implement and understand it completely.

0

