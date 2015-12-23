A node.js library for supervisord. If you're not familiar with supervisord, it's much like forever, launchd, upstart+monit, etc.
npm install supervisord
var supervisord = require('supervisord');
var client = supervisord.connect('http://localhost:9001');
client.startProcess('my-app', function(err, result)
{
});
//return all running processes by supervisord
client.getAllProcessInfo(function(err, result)
{
console.log(result);
/*
[ { description: 'pid 22083, uptime 0:10:36',
pid: 22083,
stderr_logfile: '/tmp/test-stderr---supervisor-G27SFc.log',
stop: 1316236587,
logfile: '/tmp/test-stdout---supervisor-izrtu6.log',
exitstatus: 0,
spawnerr: '',
now: 1316237455,
group: 'app-1',
name: 'app-1',
statename: 'RUNNING',
start: 1316236819,
state: 20,
stdout_logfile: '/tmp/test-stdout---supervisor-izrtu6.log' } ]
*/
});