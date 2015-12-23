A node.js library for supervisord. If you're not familiar with supervisord, it's much like forever, launchd, upstart+monit, etc.

Requirements

Node.js

Supervisord

NPM

Installation

npm install supervisord

var supervisord = require ( 'supervisord' ); var client = supervisord.connect( 'http://localhost:9001' ); client.startProcess( 'my-app' , function ( err, result ) { }); client.getAllProcessInfo( function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); });