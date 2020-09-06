openbase logo
supertest-session

by RJ Zaworski
4.1.0 (see all)

Persistent sessions for supertest

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.8K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Supertest sessions

Session wrapper around supertest.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev supertest supertest-session

Test

$ npm test

Usage

Require supertest-session and pass in the test application:

var session = require('supertest-session');
var myApp = require('../../path/to/app');

var testSession = null;

beforeEach(function () {
  testSession = session(myApp);
});

And set some expectations:

it('should fail accessing a restricted page', function (done) {
  testSession.get('/restricted')
    .expect(401)
    .end(done)
});

it('should sign in', function (done) {
  testSession.post('/signin')
    .send({ username: 'foo', password: 'password' })
    .expect(200)
    .end(done);
});

You can set preconditions:

describe('after authenticating session', function () {

  var authenticatedSession;

  beforeEach(function (done) {
    testSession.post('/signin')
      .send({ username: 'foo', password: 'password' })
      .expect(200)
      .end(function (err) {
        if (err) return done(err);
        authenticatedSession = testSession;
        return done();
      });
  });

  it('should get a restricted page', function (done) {
    authenticatedSession.get('/restricted')
      .expect(200)
      .end(done)
  });

});

Accessing cookies

The cookies attached to the session may be retrieved from session.cookies:

var sessionCookie = testSession.cookies.find(function (cookie) {
  return cookie.name === connect.sid;
});

If you're using

Request hooks

By default, supertest-session authenticates using session cookies. If your app uses a custom strategy to restore sessions, you can provide before and after hooks to adjust the request and inspect the response:

var testSession = session(myApp, {
  before: function (req) {
    req.set('authorization', 'Basic aGVsbG86d29ybGQK');
  }
});

By default supertest-session will derive the CookieAccessInfo config of the cookie jar from the agent configuration. There might be cases where you want to override this, e.g. if you're testing a service which is configured to run behind a proxy but which sets secure cookies. To have supertest-session expose these secure cookies you can provide an override config to the internal call to CookieAccessInfo:

var cookieAccess = {
  domain: 'example.com',
  path: '/testpath',
  secure: true,
  script: true,
};
var testSession = session(myApp, { cookieAccess: cookieAccess });

By default the underlying supertest agent will still determine the CookieAccessInfo from the URL. If you want supertest-session to instead send cookies according to this cookieAccess config you can make use of the before hook:

var cookieAccess = {
  domain: 'example.com',
  path: '/testpath',
  secure: true,
  script: true,
};
var testSession = session(myApp, {
  cookieAccess: cookieAccess,
  before: function (req) {
    req.cookies = this.cookies.toValueString();
  },
});

License

MIT

