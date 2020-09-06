Supertest sessions

Session wrapper around supertest.

Installation

$ npm install

Test

npm test

Usage

Require supertest-session and pass in the test application:

var session = require ( 'supertest-session' ); var myApp = require ( '../../path/to/app' ); var testSession = null ; beforeEach( function ( ) { testSession = session(myApp); });

And set some expectations:

it( 'should fail accessing a restricted page' , function ( done ) { testSession.get( '/restricted' ) .expect( 401 ) .end(done) }); it( 'should sign in' , function ( done ) { testSession.post( '/signin' ) .send({ username : 'foo' , password : 'password' }) .expect( 200 ) .end(done); });

You can set preconditions:

describe( 'after authenticating session' , function ( ) { var authenticatedSession; beforeEach( function ( done ) { testSession.post( '/signin' ) .send({ username : 'foo' , password : 'password' }) .expect( 200 ) .end( function ( err ) { if (err) return done(err); authenticatedSession = testSession; return done(); }); }); it( 'should get a restricted page' , function ( done ) { authenticatedSession.get( '/restricted' ) .expect( 200 ) .end(done) }); });

Accessing cookies

The cookies attached to the session may be retrieved from session.cookies :

var sessionCookie = testSession.cookies.find( function ( cookie ) { return cookie.name === connect.sid; });

Request hooks

By default, supertest-session authenticates using session cookies. If your app uses a custom strategy to restore sessions, you can provide before and after hooks to adjust the request and inspect the response:

var testSession = session(myApp, { before : function ( req ) { req.set( 'authorization' , 'Basic aGVsbG86d29ybGQK' ); } });

Cookie Jar Access Options

By default supertest-session will derive the CookieAccessInfo config of the cookie jar from the agent configuration. There might be cases where you want to override this, e.g. if you're testing a service which is configured to run behind a proxy but which sets secure cookies. To have supertest-session expose these secure cookies you can provide an override config to the internal call to CookieAccessInfo:

var cookieAccess = { domain : 'example.com' , path : '/testpath' , secure : true , script : true , }; var testSession = session(myApp, { cookieAccess : cookieAccess });

By default the underlying supertest agent will still determine the CookieAccessInfo from the URL. If you want supertest-session to instead send cookies according to this cookieAccess config you can make use of the before hook:

var cookieAccess = { domain : 'example.com' , path : '/testpath' , secure : true , script : true , }; var testSession = session(myApp, { cookieAccess : cookieAccess, before : function ( req ) { req.cookies = this .cookies.toValueString(); }, });

License

MIT