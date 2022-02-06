Generate TAP output

Install

npm install supertap

Usage

const supertap = require ( 'supertap' ); console .log(supertap.start()); console .log(supertap.test( 'passing' , { index : 1 , passed : true })); console .log(supertap.finish({ passed : 1 }));

Output:

TAP version 13 ok 1 - passing 1 ..1

API

Always returns 'TAP version 13' string.

title

Type: string

Test title.

options

index

Type: number

Index of the test. Should start with one, not zero.

passed

Type: boolean

Default: false

Status of the test.

error

Type: Error object

If test has failed ( passed is false ), error should be an instance of an actual error. It can also be an object, which fields will be included in the output (e.g. name , message , actual , expected ).

supertest.test( 'failing' , { index : 1 , passed : false , error : new Error () });

todo

skip

Type: boolean

Default: false

Mark test as to-do or as skipped.

Type: string array

Comments for that test.

stats

passed

failed

skipped

todo

crashed

Type: number

Default: 0

Number of tests that passed, failed, skipped or marked as todo. crashed is a special option, which adds to failed test count in the output, but not total test count. AVA uses it to count unhandled exceptions.

License

MIT © Vadim Demedes