Readme


SUPERTAP


Build Status

Generate TAP output

Install

$ npm install supertap

Usage

const supertap = require('supertap');

console.log(supertap.start());

console.log(supertap.test('passing', {
    index: 1,
    passed: true
}));

console.log(supertap.finish({
    passed: 1
}));

Output:

TAP version 13
# passing
ok 1 - passing

1..1
# tests 1
# pass 1
# fail 0

API

start()

Always returns 'TAP version 13' string.

test(title, options)

title

Type: string

Test title.

options

index

Type: number

Index of the test. Should start with one, not zero.

passed

Type: boolean
Default: false

Status of the test.

error

Type: Error object

If test has failed (passed is false), error should be an instance of an actual error. It can also be an object, which fields will be included in the output (e.g. name, message, actual, expected).

supertest.test('failing', {
    index: 1,
    passed: false,
    error: new Error()
});
todo
skip

Type: boolean
Default: false

Mark test as to-do or as skipped.

comment

Type: string array

Comments for that test.

finish(stats)

stats

passed
failed
skipped
todo
crashed

Type: number
Default: 0

Number of tests that passed, failed, skipped or marked as todo. crashed is a special option, which adds to failed test count in the output, but not total test count. AVA uses it to count unhandled exceptions.

License

MIT © Vadim Demedes

