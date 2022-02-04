superplate has been developed to create rock solid UI frameworks apps boilerplate with no build configurations in seconds.
You can add usefull, highly-demands front-end development tools and libraries as a plugin by using superplate CLI during the project creation phase.
To learn on how superplate and its plugins work, you can check out our documentation.
For now, superplate only creates project for Create React App and Next.js apps as a default Framework option. Other frameworks will be added soon.
For more detailed information and usage, refer to the superplate documentation.
To create a new app run the command:
npx superplate-cli <my-project>
Make sure you have npx installed (npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0)
You will be prompted with plugin options to create your project without spending hours on configurations. To find out more about superplate core plugins see the superplate-core-plugins.
Once all questions are answered, it will install all plugins and the dependencies. Then navigate to the project folder and launch it:
npm run dev
Use the dev command when running application in development mode.
superplate makes it easier to get up and running with a well-structured Next.js and TypeScript application.
Next.js is a minimalistic React framework that runs on the browser and the server with all the features you need for production: hybrid static & server rendering, TypeScript support, smart bundling, route pre-fetching, and more. It offers developers an easy way to get started, build server-side rendering and static web applications using React.
superplate makes it easier to get up and running with a well-structured Create React App and TypeScript application.
superplate uses a plugin-based architecture. Basically, plugins are created from highly-demanded npm tools in the front-end ecosystem with configuration files.
The features and tools listed during the project creation process are implemented as plugins.
You can check them out in superplate-core-plugins.
The default core plugins determined by Pankod team uses on a day-to-day basis to build apps. Feel free to send PR or open an issue for new plugins you want to add.
You can use different sources for plugins other than superplate-core-plugins.
Simply add
--source <path-to-source> option to use superplate with a custom source.
To learn more about sources and how to create your own; please check out documentation
superplate gives you many abilities to create your own plugin and interact with the others. To learn more on creating a plugin, please check out documentation
> npx superplate-cli --help
Usage: superplate [options]
Options:
-v, --version prints version number
-h, --help prints help information on all commands and options
-d, --debug prints additional logs
-s, --source <path-to-source> Use this option to target a custom source of plugins
Source path can be a remote git repository or a local path.
Watch for changes in the code; build the project and then globally install the superplate for testing.
npm run dev:global
Create a build inside
/lib directory.
npm run build:cli
Install the current build globally
npm run global
If you have a bug to report, do not hesitate to file an issue.
If you are willing to fix an issue or propose a feature; all PRs with clear explanations are welcome and encouraged.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2021-present Pankod