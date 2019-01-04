Super charge your input placeholders

superplaceholder.js is a library to bring your input placeholders to life by cycling multiple instructions in a single input placeholder.

Installation

superplaceholder.js is less than 1KB minified & gzipped.

NPM : npm install superplaceholder

: Yarn : yarn add superplacholder

: Bower : bower install superplaceholder

: Download zip.

Note: superplaceholder.js supports AMD and commonJS module pattern out of the box.

Usage

Syntax

superplaceholder({ el : <target_input_element>, sentences: <array_of_texts>, options: {} // optional customizable parameters });

Basic

superplaceholder({ el : document .querySelector( 'input' ), sentences : [ 'Something to show' , 'Another thing to show' ] });

Customization

Pass an optional options object for custom settings.

superplaceholder({ el : document .querySelector( 'input' ), sentences : [ 'Something to show' , 'Another thing to show' ], options : { letterDelay : 100 , sentenceDelay : 1000 , startOnFocus : true , loop : false , shuffle : false , showCursor : true , cursor : '|' , onFocusAction : superplaceholder.Actions.[NOTHING|START|STOP] onBlurAction : superplaceholder.Actions.[NOTHING|START|STOP] } });

Manually Controlling a superplaceholder instance:

const instance = superplaceholder({ el : document .querySelector( 'input' ), sentences : [ 'Any format works' , 'http://yahoo.com' , 'www.facebook.com' , 'airbnb.com' ], options : { onFocusAction : superplaceholder.Actions.NOTHING onBlurAction : superplaceholder.Actions.NOTHING } }); instance.start(); instance.stop(); instance.destroy();

Browser Support

superplaceholder.js works best on latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari and Chrome mobile.

For all non-supported browsers, the library will graceful degradate without any explicit handling in your code.

Contributing

Interested in contributing features and fixes?

Read more on contributing.

Changelog

See the Changelog.

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Kushagra Gour, https://kushagragour.in This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.