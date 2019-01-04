Super charge your input placeholders
DEMO • Installation • Usage
superplaceholder.js is a library to bring your input placeholders to life by cycling multiple instructions in a single input placeholder.
superplaceholder.js is less than 1KB minified & gzipped.
npm install superplaceholder
yarn add superplacholder
bower install superplaceholder
Note: superplaceholder.js supports AMD and commonJS module pattern out of the box.
superplaceholder({
el: <target_input_element>,
sentences: <array_of_texts>,
options: {} // optional customizable parameters
});
superplaceholder({
el: document.querySelector('input'),
sentences: [ 'Something to show', 'Another thing to show']
});
Pass an optional
options object for custom settings.
superplaceholder({
el: document.querySelector('input'),
sentences: [ 'Something to show', 'Another thing to show'],
options: {
// delay between letters (in milliseconds)
letterDelay: 100, // milliseconds
// delay between sentences (in milliseconds)
sentenceDelay: 1000,
// should start on input focus. Set false to autostart
startOnFocus: true, // [DEPRECATED]
// loop through passed sentences
loop: false,
// Initially shuffle the passed sentences
shuffle: false,
// Show cursor or not. Shows by default
showCursor: true,
// String to show as cursor
cursor: '|',
// Control onFocus behaviour. Default is `superplaceholder.Actions.START`
onFocusAction: superplaceholder.Actions.[NOTHING|START|STOP]
// Control onBlur behaviour. Default is `superplaceholder.Actions.STOP`
onBlurAction: superplaceholder.Actions.[NOTHING|START|STOP]
}
});
Manually Controlling a superplaceholder instance:
// Complete manual control
const instance = superplaceholder({
el: document.querySelector('input'),
sentences: [ 'Any format works', 'http://yahoo.com', 'www.facebook.com', 'airbnb.com' ],
options: {
onFocusAction: superplaceholder.Actions.NOTHING
onBlurAction: superplaceholder.Actions.NOTHING
}
});
// Later, whenever you want
instance.start();
instance.stop();
instance.destroy(); // to completely remove superplaceholder from an input
superplaceholder.js works best on latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari and Chrome mobile.
For all non-supported browsers, the library will graceful degradate without any explicit handling in your code.
Interested in contributing features and fixes?
See the Changelog.
Copyright (c) 2019 Kushagra Gour, https://kushagragour.in This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.