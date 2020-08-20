Mixes/merges/extends your object in multiple ways.
Unlike underscore/lodash utility methods this module allows you to:
$ npm install supermixer
var mixer = require('supermixer');
NB! All functions always mutate the first argument.
The
opts:
* @param {Object} opts
* @param {Function} opts.filter Function which filters value and key.
* @param {Function} opts.transform Function which transforms each value.
* @param {Boolean} opts.chain Loop through prototype properties too.
* @param {Boolean} opts.deep Deep looping through the nested properties.
* @param {Boolean} opts.noOverwrite Do not overwrite any existing data (aka first one wins).
Usage:
const mix = supermixer({
filter(sourceValue, targetValue, key) { return key[0] !== '_'; }, // do not copy "private" values
transform(resultValue, targetValue, key) { console.log(key); return resultValue; }, // log each key which gets set
chain: true,
deep: true,
noOverwrite: true
});
const johnStream = mix({}, new Stream(), { name: "John Stream"; })
Object.assign, aka
$.extend.
// the regular Object.assign function
var extend = supermixer();
// OR
extend = supermixer.mixin;
extend({}, { a: 1 }, { b: 2 });
// { a: 1, b: 2 }
// assigns own functions only
var functionMixer = supermixer({
filter: function (sourceValue) { return typeof sourceValue === 'function'; }
});
// OR
functionMixer = supermixer.mixinFunctions;
functionMixer({}, { a: "x" }, { b: function(){} });
// { b() }
// assigns functions only, but traverse through the prototype chain
var chainFunctionMixer = supermixer({
filter: function (sourceValue) { return typeof sourceValue === 'function'; },
chain: true
});
// OR
chainFunctionMixer = supermixer.mixinChainFunctions;
chainFunctionMixer({}, new EventEmitter());
// { on(), off(), emit(), ... }
// deep merge own properties
var mergeDeep = supermixer({
deep: true
});
// OR
mergeDeep = supermixer.merge;
mergeDeep({ url: { host: "example.com" } }, { url: { port: 81 } });
// { url: { host: "example.com", port: 81 } }
// deep merge own properties
var mergeDeep = supermixer({
deep: true,
noOverwrite: true
});
// OR
mergeUnique = supermixer.mergeUnique;
mergeUnique({ url: { host: "example.com" } }, { url: { host: "evil.com" } });
// { url: { host: "example.com" } }
// deeply merges data properties, traversing through prototype chain
var mergeChainData = supermixer({
filter: function (sourceValue) { return typeof sourceValue !== 'function'; },
deep: true,
chain: true
});
// OR
mergeChainData = supermixer.mergeChainNonFunctions;
EventEmitter.prototype.hello = "world";
mergeChainData({}, new EventEmitter());
// { hello: "world" }
This project is Open Open Source. This means whoever submits an accepted PR will receive write permissions to the project.