Super Mixer

Mixes/merges/extends your object in multiple ways.

Unlike underscore/lodash utility methods this module allows you to:

mix or deep merge objects' prototype chain . Regular mixin/extend/assign implementations can't do that.

. Regular mixin/extend/assign implementations can't do that. mix or deep merge unique properties only. I.e. data will not be overwritten if a property already exists.

properties only. I.e. data will if a property already exists. filter each individual property by target value , source value , and key . See API.

, , and . See API. transform each value by resulting value, source value, and key. See API.

Install

$ npm install supermixer

var mixer = require ( 'supermixer' );

API

NB! All functions always mutate the first argument.

The opts :

* @ param { Object } opts * @ param { Function } opts .filter Function which filters value and key . * @ param { Function } opts .transform Function which transforms each value . * @ param { Boolean } opts .chain Loop through prototype properties too . * @ param { Boolean } opts .deep Deep looping through the nested properties . * @ param { Boolean } opts .noOverwrite Do not overwrite any existing data ( aka first one wins ).

Usage:

const mix = supermixer({ filter(sourceValue, targetValue, key) { return key[ 0 ] !== '_' ; }, transform(resultValue, targetValue, key) { console .log(key); return resultValue; }, chain : true , deep : true , noOverwrite : true }); const johnStream = mix({}, new Stream(), { name : "John Stream" ; })

Regular mixin, aka Object.assign , aka $.extend .

var extend = supermixer(); extend = supermixer.mixin; extend({}, { a : 1 }, { b : 2 });

Mixin functions only.

var functionMixer = supermixer({ filter : function ( sourceValue ) { return typeof sourceValue === 'function' ; } }); functionMixer = supermixer.mixinFunctions; functionMixer({}, { a : "x" }, { b : function ( ) {} });

Mixin functions including prototype chain.

var chainFunctionMixer = supermixer({ filter : function ( sourceValue ) { return typeof sourceValue === 'function' ; }, chain : true }); chainFunctionMixer = supermixer.mixinChainFunctions; chainFunctionMixer({}, new EventEmitter());

Deep merge

var mergeDeep = supermixer({ deep : true }); mergeDeep = supermixer.merge; mergeDeep({ url : { host : "example.com" } }, { url : { port : 81 } });

Deep merge but do not overwrite existing values.

var mergeDeep = supermixer({ deep : true , noOverwrite : true }); mergeUnique = supermixer.mergeUnique; mergeUnique({ url : { host : "example.com" } }, { url : { host : "evil.com" } });

Deep merge non functions including prototype chain.

var mergeChainData = supermixer({ filter : function ( sourceValue ) { return typeof sourceValue !== 'function' ; }, deep : true , chain : true }); mergeChainData = supermixer.mergeChainNonFunctions; EventEmitter.prototype.hello = "world" ; mergeChainData({}, new EventEmitter());

Want to contribute?

This project is Open Open Source. This means whoever submits an accepted PR will receive write permissions to the project.