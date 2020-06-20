Safely serialize JavaScript expressions to a superset of JSON, which includes Dates, BigInts, and more.
getServerSideProps and
getInitialProps
At Blitz, we have struggled with the limitations of JSON. We often find ourselves working with
Date,
Map,
Set or
BigInt, but
JSON.stringify doesn't support any of them without going through the hassle of converting manually!
Superjson solves these issues by providing a thin wrapper over
JSON.stringify and
JSON.parse.
Install the library with your package manager of choice, e.g.:
yarn add superjson
The easiest way to use Superjson is with its
stringify and
parse functions. If you know how to use
JSON.stringify, you already know Superjson!
Easily stringify any expression you’d like:
import superjson from 'superjson';
const jsonString = superjson.stringify({ date: new Date(0) });
// jsonString === '{"json":{"date":"1970-01-01T00:00:00.000Z"},"meta":{"values":{date:"Date"}}}'
And parse your JSON like so:
const object = superjson.parse<{ date: Date }>(jsonString);
// object === { date: new Date(0) }
For cases where you want lower level access to the
json and
meta data in the output, you can use the
serialize and
deserialize functions.
One great use case for this is where you have an API that you want to be JSON compatible for all clients, but you still also want to transmit the meta data so clients can use superjson to fully deserialize it.
For example:
const object = {
normal: 'string',
timestamp: new Date(),
test: /superjson/,
};
const { json, meta } = superjson.serialize(object);
/*
json = {
normal: 'string',
timestamp: "2020-06-20T04:56:50.293Z",
test: "/blitz/",
};
// note that `normal` is not included here; `meta` only has special cases
meta = {
values: {
timestamp: ['date'],
test: ['regexp'],
}
};
*/
The
getServerSideProps,
getInitialProps, and
getStaticProps data hooks provided by Next.js do not allow you to transmit Javascript objects like Dates. It will error unless you convert Dates to strings, etc.
Thankfully, Superjson is a perfect tool to bypass that limitation!
Install the library with your package manager of choice, e.g.:
yarn add -D babel-plugin-superjson-next
Add the plugin to your .babelrc. If you don't have one, create it.
{
"presets": ["next/babel"],
"plugins": [
...
"superjson-next" // 👈
]
}
Done! Now you can safely use all JS datatypes in your
getServerSideProps / etc. .
Serializes any JavaScript value into a JSON-compatible object.
const object = {
normal: 'string',
timestamp: new Date(),
test: /superjson/,
};
const { json, meta } = serialize(object);
Returns
json and
meta, both JSON-compatible values.
Deserializes the output of Superjson back into your original value.
const { json, meta } = serialize(object);
deserialize({ json, meta });
Returns
your original value.
Serializes and then stringifies your JavaScript value.
const object = {
normal: 'string',
timestamp: new Date(),
test: /superjson/,
};
const jsonString = stringify(object);
Returns
string.
Parses and then deserializes the JSON string returned by
stringify.
const jsonString = stringify(object);
parse(jsonString);
Returns
your original value.
Superjson supports many extra types which JSON does not. You can serialize all these:
|type
|supported by standard JSON?
|supported by Superjson?
string
|✅
|✅
number
|✅
|✅
boolean
|✅
|✅
null
|✅
|✅
Array
|✅
|✅
Object
|✅
|✅
undefined
|❌
|✅
bigint
|❌
|✅
Date
|❌
|✅
RegExp
|❌
|✅
Set
|❌
|✅
Map
|❌
|✅
Error
|❌
|✅
SuperJSON by default only supports built-in data types to keep bundle-size as low as possible. Here are some recipes you can use to extend to non-default data types.
Place them in some central utility file and make sure they're executed before any other
SuperJSON calls.
In a Next.js project,
_app.ts would be a good spot for that.
Decimal.js /
Prisma.Decimal
import { Decimal } from "decimal.js"
SuperJSON.registerCustom<Decimal, string>(
{
isApplicable: (v): v is Decimal => Decimal.isDecimal(v),
serialize: v => v.toJSON(),
deserialize: v => new Decimal(v),
},
'decimal.js'
);
