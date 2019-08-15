hoverintent is a reworking of Brian Cherne's jQuery plugin in plain javascript. It has no dependencies.
It's goal is to determine a user's intention when hovering over an element by triggering a mouseover event when the cursor position has slowed down enough.
Check out the demo to see how it works in action.
|All ✔
|All ✔
|9+ ✔
|7+ ✔
|All ✔
<script src='hoverintent.min.js'></script>
<script>
var el = document.getElementById('element-id');
hoverintent(el,
function() {
// Handler in
}, function() {
// Handler out
});
</script>
<script src='hoverintent.min.js'></script>
<script>
var el = document.getElementById('element-id');
// Save a reference to the method
var hoverListener = hoverintent(el,
function() {
// Handler in
}, function() {
// Handler out
});
// Remove hoverintent listeners
hoverListener.remove();
</script>
You can adjust mouse sensitivity or the length of time a mouse over/out event is fired:
<script src='hoverintent.min.js'></script>
<script>
var opts = {
timeout: 500,
interval: 50
};
var el = document.getElementById('element-id');
hoverintent(el,
function() {
// Handler in
}, function() {
// Handler out
}).options(opts);
</script>
|Setting
|Default Value
|Description
|sensitivity
sensitivity: 7
|The value (in pixels) the mouse cursor should not travel beyond while hoverintent waits to trigger the mouseover event.
|interval
interval: 100
|The length of time (in milliseconds) hoverintent waits to re-read mouse coordinates.
|timeout
timeout: 0
|The length of time (in milliseconds) before the
mouseout event is fired.
|handleFocus
timeout: false
|Adds onOver/onOut callbacks to keyboard navigation during blur and focus events
Add
hoverintent as an internal chain method to your Ender compilation.
// ender add hoverintent
$('.element').hoverintent(function() {
// Handler in
}, function() {
// Handler out
});
to manage dependencies and build. Development requires you have node.js installed.
npm install
npm run build
_____
< MIT >
-----
\ ^__^
\ (oo)\_______
(__)\ )\/\
||----w |
|| ||