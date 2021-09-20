Webpack plugin that emits a json file with assets paths.

Why Is This Useful?

When working with Webpack you might want to generate your bundles with a generated hash in them (for cache busting).

This plug-in outputs a json file with the paths of the generated assets so you can find them from somewhere else.

Example output:

The output is a JSON object in the form:

{ "entries" : { "bundle_name" : { "asset_kind" : "/public/path/to/asset" } }, "assets" : [{ "name" : "hello.svg" , "path" : "/public/path/to/asset/hello.svg" } ] }

Where:

entries is an object that contains all entry points listed in your webpack config "bundle_name" is the name of the bundle (the key of the entry object in your webpack config, or "main" if your entry is an array). "asset_kind" is the camel-cased file extension of the asset

is an object that contains all entry points listed in your webpack config assets is an array containing all assets processed by webpack name is the name of the image (path used in require or import ) path is the webpack generated public path to the image

is an array containing all assets processed by webpack

For example, given the following webpack config:

{ entry : { one : [ 'src/one.js' ], two : [ 'src/two.js' ] }, output : { path : path.join(__dirname, "public" , "js" ), publicPath : "/js/" , filename : '[name]_[hash].bundle.js' } }

and import of an image somewhere in application code using

import user from '../../assets/images/user.svg' ;

The plugin will output the following json file:

{ "one" : { "js" : "/js/one_2bb80372ebe8047a68d4.bundle.js" }, "two" : { "js" : "/js/two_2bb80372ebe8047a68d4.bundle.js" }, "assets" :[{ "name" : "assets/images/user.svg" , "path" : "/js/assets/images/user.svg" }] }

Install

npm install assets-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Configuration

In your webpack config include the plug-in. And add it to your config:

var path = require ( 'path' ) var AssetsPlugin = require ( 'assets-webpack-plugin' ) var assetsPluginInstance = new AssetsPlugin() module .exports = { output : { path : path.join(__dirname, "public" , "js" ), filename : "[name]-bundle-[hash].js" , publicPath : "/js/" }, plugins : [assetsPluginInstance] }

Options

You can pass the following options:

filename: Name for the created json file. Defaults to webpack-assets.json

new AssetsPlugin({ filename : 'assets.json' })

fullPath: True by default. If false the output will not include the full path of the generated file.

new AssetsPlugin({ fullPath : false })

e.g.

/public/path/bundle.js vs bundle.js

path: Path where to save the created json file. Defaults to the current directory.

new AssetsPlugin({ path : path.join(__dirname, 'app' , 'views' )})

prettyPrint: Whether to format the json output for readability. Defaults to false.

new AssetsPlugin({ prettyPrint : true })

processOutput: Formats the assets output. Defaults is JSON stringify function.

new AssetsPlugin({ processOutput : function ( assets ) { return 'window.staticMap = ' + JSON .stringify(assets) } })

update: When set to true, the output json file will be updated instead of overwritten. Defaults to false.

new AssetsPlugin({ update : true })

metadata: Inject metadata into the output file. All values will be injected into the key "metadata".

new AssetsPlugin({ metadata : { version : 123 }})

assetsRegex: Regex for assets that should be extracted from Webpack stats. Defaults to /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/

new AssetsPlugin({ assetsRegex : /\.(svg)$/ })

Using in multi-compiler mode

If you use webpack multi-compiler mode and want your assets written to a single file, you must use the same instance of the plugin in the different configurations.

For example:

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) var AssetsPlugin = require ( 'assets-webpack-plugin' ) var assetsPluginInstance = new AssetsPlugin() webpack([ { entry : { one : 'src/one.js' }, output : { path : 'build' , filename : 'one-bundle.js' }, plugins : [assetsPluginInstance] }, { entry : { two : 'src/two.js' }, output : { path : 'build' , filename : 'two-bundle.js' }, plugins : [assetsPluginInstance] } ])

Using this with Rails

You can use this with Rails to find the bundled Webpack assets via sprockets. In ApplicationController you might have:

def script_for (bundle) path = Rails.root.join( 'app' , 'views' , 'webpack-assets.json' ) file = File.read(path) json = JSON.parse(file) json[ 'entries' ][bundle][ 'js' ] end

Then in the actions:

def show @script = script_for( 'clients' ) end

And finally in the views:

< div id = "app" > < script src = "<%= @script %>"> </ script > </ div >

Test