Supergroup

Supergroup performs single- or multi-level grouping on collections of records. It provides a host of utitily and conveniece methods on the returned array of group values as well as on each of these specific group values. If a multi-level grouping is performed, each value's children array also acts as a Supergroup list.

Supergroup is implemented as an Underscore or LoDash mixin, so just include one of those first:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/lodash.js/3.5.0/lodash.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://rawgit.com/Sigfried/supergroup/master/supergroup.js" > </ script >

At first glance what Supergroup returns appears to be a list of String objects representing the top-level grouping. (Examples use a subset of these Olympic athlete records.)

sg = _.supergroup(data, [ 'Country' , 'Sport' , 'Year' ]) // ==> [ "United States" , "Russia" , "Australia" ] sg[0] // ==> "United States"

Original records in each group show up as a property of that group's String object:

sg[ 0 ] .records .length sg[ 0 ] .records .slice( 0 , 2 ) { "Athlete" : "Michael Phelps" , "Age" : "23" , "Country" : "United States" , "Year" : "2008" , "Closing Ceremony Date" : "8/24/08" , "Sport" : "Swimming" , "Gold Medals" : "8" , "Silver Medals" : "0" , "Bronze Medals" : "0" , "Total Medals" : "8" }, { "Athlete" : "Michael Phelps" , "Age" : "19" , "Country" : "United States" , "Year" : "2004" , "Closing Ceremony Date" : "8/29/04" , "Sport" : "Swimming" , "Gold Medals" : "6" , "Silver Medals" : "0" , "Bronze Medals" : "2" , "Total Medals" : "8" } ]

and subgroups appear in a children property:

sg[0].children // ==> [ "Swimming" , "Gymnastics" , "Diving" , "Wrestling" , "Weightlifting" ]

Aggregates

Unlike common data grouping/nesting utilities (D3.nest, Underscore.Nest) Supergroup gives you record subsets at every level, not just at the leaf level. No need to roll up subgroups for calculating aggregates at higher levels. Supergroup also provides convenience methods for aggregating:

sg [0] .aggregate (d3.sum, "Total Medals" ) sg [0] .children [0] .aggregate (d3.sum, "Total Medals" ) sg .aggregates (d3.sum, "Total Medals" ) sg .aggregates (d3.sum, "Total Medals" , "dict" )

Metadata

Supergroup remembers the dimension names used to produce groupings. And individual nodes contain a reference to the level they’re on and to their parent values and lists:

sg [0] .children [0] .children [0] sg [0] .children [0] .children [0] .depth sg [0] .children [0] .children [0] .dim sg [0] .children [0] .children [0] .parent sg [0] .children [0] .children [0] .parentList sg [0] .children [0] .children [0] .namePath () sg [0] .children [0] .children [0] .dimPath ()

lookup, descendants, leafNodes

Find nodes by looking up specific values. From any node, get all descendant or just leaf nodes:

sg .lookup ([ "Russia" , "Swimming" ]) sg .lookup ( "Russia" ) .descendants () sg .lookup ( "Russia" ) .leafNodes ()

All nodes in a single array:

sg.flattenTree() // ==> [ "United States" , "Swimming" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Gymnastics" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Diving" ,2000,2012, "Wrestling" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Weightlifting" ,2000, "Russia" , "Gymnastics" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Diving" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Swimming" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Wrestling" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Weightlifting" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Australia" , "Swimming" ,2000,2004,2008,2012, "Diving" ,2000,2004,2008,2012] _.invoke(sg.flattenTree(), "namePath" ) // ==> [ "United States" , "United States/Swimming" , "United States/Swimming/2000" , "United States/Swimming/2004" , ...

Output in d3.nest formats

sg.d3map() "United States" :{ "Swimming" :{ "2000" :[ { "Athlete" : "Dara Torres" , "Age" : "33" , ... { "Athlete" : "Gary Hall Jr." , "Age" : "25" , ... ], "2004" :[ { "Athlete" : "Michael Phelps" , "Age" : "19" , ... sg.d3entries() { "key" : "United States" , "values" :[ { "key" : "Swimming" , "values" :[ { "key" : "2000" , "values" :[ { "Athlete" : "Dara Torres" , "Age" : "33" , ...

For use in D3 hierarchy layouts

root = sg.asRootVal( "Olympics" ) root.children _.invoke(root.leafNodes(), 'namePath' ) root.addRecordsAsChildrenToLeafNodes() _.invoke(root.leafNodes(), 'namePath' ) ==> [ "Olympics/United States/Swimming/2000/[object Object]" , "Olympics/United States/Swimming/2000/[object Object]" ]

Multivalued groups