The SuperFly-Timeline is a collection of rules as well as a resolver for placing objects on a virtual timeline. It uses the concept of timing objects in sequences -– absolute or relative timings -– which resolves recursively in nested structures. This means it supports grouping, combinations of timing between groups, and objects within groups. It also supports logical conditions instead of timed conditions.

It is used in the Sofie TV News Studio Automation System.

Installation

NodeJS

$ npm install --save superfly-timeline

Web browser

Can be run in the browser using browserify or the like.

Getting started

Try it in JSFiddle!

var Timeline = require ( "superfly-timeline" ); const myTimeline = [ { id : 'video0' , layer : 'L1' , enable : { start : 10 , end : 100 }, content : {} }, { id : 'graphic0' , layer : 'L2' , enable : { start : '#video0.start + 10' , duration : 10 }, content : {}, classes : [ 'graphics' ] }, { id : 'graphic1' , layer : 'L2' , enable : { start : '#graphic0.end + 10' , duration : 15 }, content : {}, classes : [ 'graphics' ] }, { id : 'graphicBackground' , layer : 'L3' , enable : { while : '!.graphics' }, content : {} } ]; const options = { time : 0 }; const resolvedTimeline = Timeline.Resolver.resolveTimeline(myTimeline, options); const resolvedStates = Timeline.Resolver.resolveAllStates(resolvedTimeline); const state0 = Timeline.Resolver.getState(resolvedStates, 10 ); console .log( `At the time ${state0.time} , the active objects are " ${ _.map(state0.layers, (o, l) => ` ${o.id} at layer ${l} ` ).join( ', ' ) } "` ); const state1 = Timeline.Resolver.getState(resolvedStates, 25 ); console .log( `At the time ${state1.time} , the active objects are " ${ _.map(state1.layers, (o, l) => ` ${o.id} at layer ${l} ` ).join( ', ' ) } "` ); console .log( `The object "graphicBackground" will play at [ ${ _.map(resolvedTimeline.objects[ 'graphicBackground' ].resolved.instances, (instance) => ` ${instance.start} to ${instance.end} ` ).join( ', ' ) } ]` ); const nextEvent = state1.nextEvents[ 0 ]; console .log( `After the time ${state1.time} , the next event to happen will be at time ${nextEvent.time} . The event is related to the object " ${nextEvent.objId} "` );

API

The logic is set by setting properties in the .enable property.

Property Description .start The start time of the object. (cannot be combined with .while ) .end The end time of the object (cannot be combined with .while or .duration ). .while Enables the object WHILE expression is true (ie sets both the start and end). (cannot be combined with .start , .end or .duration ) .duration The duration of an object .repeating Makes the object repeat with given interval

If .end , .duration or .while is not set, the object will run indefinitely.

Examples

{ enable : { start : '#abc.end + 5' , duration : '#abc.duration' } }

Try it in JSFiddle!

{ enable : { while : '#abc' , } }

Try it in JSFiddle!

State & Layers

All objects will be resolved to a layer in the calculated state. There are a few rules:

Only one object can exist on a layer at the same time.

object can exist on a layer at the same time. If two (or more) objects fight for the place on a layer: The one with highest .priority will win. If tied, the one with latest start time will win.



Example

{ id : 'A' , layer : 'L1' , enable : { start : 10 , end : 100 }, content : {}, }, { id : 'B' , layer : 'L1' , enable : { start : 50 , end : 10 }, content : {}, }

Try it in JSFiddle!

References

Reference types

Example Description #objId Reference to the object that has the specified .id .className Reference to any object that has the class-name in its .classes $layerName Reference to any object that is on the specified layer (.layer)

Reference modifiers

The references listed above can be modified: | Example | Description | |--|--| | #objId.start | Refer to the start of the object | | #objId.end| Refer to the end of the object | | #objId.duration | Refer to the duration of the object |

Reference combinations

The references can be combined using basic math expressions ( + - * / % ) and logical operators ( & | ! )

Examples

{ enable : { start : '#abc.start + #abc.duration / 2' , } }

Try it in JSFiddle!

{ enable : { while : '#sun & #moon & !#jupiter' , } }

Try it in JSFiddle!

Keyframes

It is also possible to add keyframes to an object. A keyframe can have the same logics as normal timeline objects, and when "enabled", it applies it's .content on its parent object's .content . Example

{ id : 'myObj' , layer : 'L1' , enable : { start : 10 , end : 100 }, content : { opacity : 100 }, keyframes : [{ id : 'kf0' , enable : { start : 5 , duration : 10 }, content : { opacity : 0 } }] }

Groups

It is also possible to add groups that contain other objects as children. The children will always be capped within their parent.

Groups can work in 2 ways:

A "Transparent group" does not have a .layer assigned to it (or it's set to ''). A transparent group does not "collide" with other objects, nor be visible in the calculated state. But its children objects will always be put on the timeline.

have a assigned to it (or it's set to ''). A transparent group does not "collide" with other objects, nor be visible in the calculated state. But its children objects will always be put on the timeline. A "Normal group" does have a .layer assigned to it. This means that the group works the same way as normal objects, and can collide with them. The children of the group will only be enabled while the parent is enabled.

Example

{ id : 'myGroup' , layer : '' , enable : { start : 10 , duration : 10 , repeat : 20 }, content : {}, isGroup : true , children : [{ id : 'child0' , layer : 'L1' , enable : { start : 2 , duration : null }, content : {}, }] }

Try it in JSFiddle!

Please note that in the examples above the times have been defined in seconds. This is for readability only, you may use whatever time-base you like (like milliseconds) in your implementation.